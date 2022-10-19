Read full article on original website
shoredailynews.com
Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend
Bloxom Volunteer Fire Department’s Nightmare Acres. |Recurring Event (See all) Come get the scare of your life at the Bloxom Volunteer Fire Department’s Nightmare Acres. October 21, 22, 27, 28, 29 $ 31 at the Town Square, a new location with new scares. Call 757-709-8138 for more information.
shoredailynews.com
Mrs. Joyce C. White of Painter
Funeral service for Mrs. Joyce C. White, also known as “Joycie” of Painter, will be conducted on Saturday at 11AM from Anointed Word of Deliverance Ministries, Keller, with Rev. James Nock officiating. Interment will be in the Snead’s Memorial Church Cemetery, Keller. Arrangements by the Cooper &...
shoredailynews.com
ESSWC to host Small Farm Outreach
(Accomac,VA) – Virginia State University and the Eastern Shore Soil and Water Conservation District will be hosting a small farm outreach on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, from 2 – 4 p.m. at Baines Farm and Market, 7028 Bell Lane, Machipongo, VA, 23405 on the corner of Bell Lane and Lankford Hwy.
shoredailynews.com
Captain’s Cove raises money for Cal Ripken Stem Program
Captain’s Cove Golf & Yacht Club, community members, and sponsors came together on August 19, 2022, for a day of. golf, steamed crabs, and raising money for the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation’s (CRSF) STEM initiative in Accomack and. Northampton Counties. The event raised $5,000. The Balls & Claws...
shoredailynews.com
ESRH cuts ribbon on Kiptopeke Dental Unit
Pictured: Eastern Shore Rural Health and Northampton County Public Schools celebrated the opening the Kiptopeke Elementary dental unit on Oct. 14. Pictured left to right front row: Rural Health Board President Dr. Betty Bibbins, Northampton County Public Schools (NCPS) School Board Members Liz Jones (Vice Chair) and William Oakley, and Division Nurse Coordinator Brittany Annon. Back row: NCPS Superintendent Dr. Jaime Cole, NCPS School Board Member Charlena Jones (Chairperson), Kiptopeke Principal Fred Eng, Rural Health Board Member Jeff Holland and Rural Health CEO Matt Clay.
shoredailynews.com
Accomack Board hears presentation on a pilot project to remove dangerous abandoned buildings in Whitesville and other communities
The Accomack County Board of Supervisors heard a presentation by Rich Morrison to begin a program designed to tear down and remove dangerous abandoned structures in several locations. The Board in its 2022 budget included $150,000 for the demolition and removal of dangerous buildings in Whitesville. The action was recommended in the recently released Eastern Shore Housing Study.
shoredailynews.com
Program to assist victims of opioid abuse on Tangier Island gets green light
The Accomack County Board of Supervisors voted to implement a program that would provide an opioid abatement pilot program primarily aimed at those in need on Tangier Island. Residents there in need of treatment services and outpatient substance abuse and other mental health services have difficulty participating due to the isolated location.
shoredailynews.com
shoredailynews.com
Nandua wins in Friday night football
The Northampton Yellow Jackets defeated Snow Hill Friday night in Eastville 48-37. Nandua topped the Arcadia Firebirds in Friday night’s district rivalry match up 23-6. Kenny Walker named Nandua’s Nazere Blake the player of the game Friday night. Blake had 123 yards from scrimmage on offense and did a great job shadowing Arcadia’s Nasir Dorsey on defense.
shoredailynews.com
Accomack Board of Supervisors terminate contract of RH Contractors, builders of the new library
Following an executive session Wednesday night, the Accomack County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to terminate the services of RH Contractors, builders of the new library immediately. The Board discussed dismissing R and H back in January but the bonding company said that action would significantly delay the completion of...
