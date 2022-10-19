Read full article on original website
Ex-GM Michael Lombardi on Daniel Jones’ future, Giants’ 5-1 start, more
Michael Lombardi, former Cleveland Browns GM and a three-time Super Bowl-winning NFL executive, dropped by the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast this week to offer his take on a variety of Giants-related topics. We touch on the Giants’ fast start, Daniel Jones’ future, the work done by Brian Daboll...
Giants vs. Jaguars: What to expect when the Giants have the ball
The 5-1 New York Giants will travel to take on the 2-4 Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7. The two teams’ records would suggest that the Giants should have this game well in hand. However, the Jaguars are a more dangerous team than their three-game losing streak would indicate. They have one of the youngest teams in the NFL, with talent on both sides of the ball. And with Doug Pederson at the helm, they’re also much more competently coached than in previous years.
Simpled Minded Approach to the Value of Tanking (hint: not much)
Call me simple minded. There are better analysts than me. But please hear me out. What is the value of tanking? Some people say that is what it takes to get your franchise QB. Me? I'm not certain. Maybe it is shear luck. Looking at 2021 (you know, that last complete season that was played), here are the top 14 quarterbacks based upon QBR and the draft pick or how the team acquired them either the traded pick or FA. Excuse me if the formatting is not nice and pretty.
Big Blue View mailbag: Saquon Barkley trade, more questions
It’s time to open the Big Blue View Mailbag and answer some New York Giants-related questions. We start this week with a couple of Saquon Barkley questions. Gabriel Rossettie asks: The Giants are 5-1. We all believe that they can keep winning and make the playoffs. I also believe that they should trade Saquon Barkley if they can land a 1st round pick plus. Saquon’s value as an offensive weapon has been re-established. Leaving aside the Giants’ record, the timing is ideal for a move. But management would weather a great deal of criticism, the Giants’ record being what it is. I think Schoen would dare to do it. And that he would be right to do it at the right price. It would be a temporarily unpopular move, but it would cement him as a GM with the courage of his convictions about building a long-term winning franchise. Do you agree?
Giants news, 10/22: Wink Martindale’s underdog mentality, Daniel Jones, more
You won’t find Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale complaining about the Giants, underdogs this week to the Jacksonville Jaguars, getting no respect. “I’ve always considered myself an underdog. I like coaching life that way because when you’re the underdog you always try to keep that edge,” Martindale said.
Giants news, 10/21: Kadarius Toney speaks, Jones’ talks contract, more headlines
Toney, who is expected to miss miss his 12th game out of 24 potential appearances doesn’t know what he can do to prevent further hamstring injuries and remains confident in his ability. “I mean, why would I doubt myself?” he said. “I know what I can do and what...
2022 College football: Games and players to watch in Week 8
ABC - noon. How often do we see The Orange threatening the top teams in the country?. ‘Cuse has earned their rankings, and they have a few prospects we should be watching. QB Garrett Shrader is a dual-threat passer with an intriguing blend of size (6-foot-4, 228 pounds) and athleticism. He has 1,668 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground in his three years for Mississippi State and Syracuse. He’s also been an efficient passer as well this year, and could be a sleeper for some teams.
Giants news, 10/20: No IR for Kadarius Toney, trade targets, Pederson on Kafka, more headlines
Kadarius Toney continued to be a spectator on Wednesday during practice, but New York Giants coach Brian Daboll said that the team is not considering placing the wide receiver on injured reserve. Daboll said that Toney is “getting better” and that he believes Toney will eventually contribute this season.
Giants roster moves: Azeez Ojulari to IR, Quincy Roche signed, Landon Collins elevated
Landon Collins is in for the New York Giants, but Azeez Ojulari is out. Collins will be back on the field for the Giantson Sunday for the first time since 2018. Collins, signed to the practice before the Week 5 game against the Green Bay Packers,. Collins was a Pro...
Kadarius Toney injury update: Giants’ WR says ‘When you go hard, stuff happens’
Kadarius Toney has now had three hamstring injuries since the beginning of training camp. He continued to sidelined from New York Giants practice on Thursday and it looks like the second-year wide receiver will miss a fifth straight game on Sunday. Speaking to media on Thursday, Toney seemed as miffed...
Christian McCaffrey trade: What does Panthers’ trade mean for Giants’ RB Saquon Barkley?
Now that the Carolina Panthers have traded star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers, it is only fair to wonder if that has implications for Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants. Here is what the 49ers got in return for the 26-year-old McCaffrey:. San Francisco Acquires:
Saints at Cardinals: Game time, TV channel, odds, picks, online streaming, announcers, more
The New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals will both look to get back on track when they meet on Thursday Night Football. Neither team is where they hoped to be at this point in the season after both losing lost three of their last four games. The Cardinals are in last place in their division, and the Saints are in third only because they share the NFC South with the Panthers.
NFL Week 7 picks, predictions: Will Giants win fourth straight?
How do your Big Blue View staff members think Sunday’s New York Giants-Jacksonville Jaguars matchup will turn out? Let’s get to this week’s NFL Week 7 moneyline picks for all of the Week 7 action to find out. Below, some of the explanations for this week’s Giants-Jags...
POLL: Only 28 percent say Giants must reach playoffs for season to be a success
Do the New York Giants, a surprising 5-1 to start the 2022 NFL season, have to reach the playoffs for the season be considered a success?. Considering the better-than-anticipated start to the season, that is one of the questions we asked voters this week in our ‘SB Nation Reacts’ polling.
In a ‘humbling league,’ Giants trying to keep early success in perspective
The New York Giants are flying high with a 5-1 record that would have them as the No. 5 seed if the NFC playoffs began this week. Brian Daboll is being touted as a potential Coach of the Year. With the next four games being against teams that are a combined 7-14-1, fans are dreaming of a 9-1 start to the season.
NFC East notebook: Dak is back, dysfunction in DC, and more
Let’s look around the NFC East and see what is happening with the New York Giants’ division rivals. The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Philadelphia Eagles on a night when the quarterback controversy effectively ended. Cooper Rush struggled mightily against a stout Philadelphia defense, going 18 of 34 for 181 yards one touchdown, and three interceptions. While Rush did a good job at keeping the Cowboys’ season afloat, it seems obvious that to truly challenge for the division title, Dallas needs more.
‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Mark Schofield on the 5-1 Giants
Ed Valentine and Mark Schofield talk about the New York Giants’ early-season success. Is Daniel Jones playing better, or just being coached better? Can the Giants keep this up? Does it bode well for the long-term? Give us a listen. — Watch on YouTube. Subscribe to our podcasts. Subscribe...
Giants-Jaguars: 5 questions about Jacksonville with Big Cat Country
The New York Giants are on the road Sunday to face the Jacksonville Jaguars. So, we turn to SB Nation’s Big Cat Country for this week’s ‘5 questions.’ Ryan Day of BCC is our huckleberry. So, let’s go. Ed: What should we make of this...
This is a terrific site with good content, primarily from the BBV staff, but also from individual posters. Many of the articles deal with daily events and have a relatively short shelf life. However, some of the articles, including Tony’s research based analysis and Nick’s film study, serve as good institutional knowledge and not just reporting daily events or routine opinion pieces. Does the site have the functionality to establish a separate partition for some of these posts so they can be referenced, or even refreshed by the author, as required?
Marcus Freeman Talks Notre Dame Punt Blocks, Drew Pyne's Hit To The Head, And More After UNLV
Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman discusses the hit Drew Pyne took to the head, Isaiah Foskey's two punt blocks, Mitchell Evans' touchdown run, and more
