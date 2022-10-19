ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Giants vs. Jaguars: What to expect when the Giants have the ball

The 5-1 New York Giants will travel to take on the 2-4 Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7. The two teams’ records would suggest that the Giants should have this game well in hand. However, the Jaguars are a more dangerous team than their three-game losing streak would indicate. They have one of the youngest teams in the NFL, with talent on both sides of the ball. And with Doug Pederson at the helm, they’re also much more competently coached than in previous years.
Simpled Minded Approach to the Value of Tanking (hint: not much)

Call me simple minded. There are better analysts than me. But please hear me out. What is the value of tanking? Some people say that is what it takes to get your franchise QB. Me? I'm not certain. Maybe it is shear luck. Looking at 2021 (you know, that last complete season that was played), here are the top 14 quarterbacks based upon QBR and the draft pick or how the team acquired them either the traded pick or FA. Excuse me if the formatting is not nice and pretty.
Big Blue View mailbag: Saquon Barkley trade, more questions

It’s time to open the Big Blue View Mailbag and answer some New York Giants-related questions. We start this week with a couple of Saquon Barkley questions. Gabriel Rossettie asks: The Giants are 5-1. We all believe that they can keep winning and make the playoffs. I also believe that they should trade Saquon Barkley if they can land a 1st round pick plus. Saquon’s value as an offensive weapon has been re-established. Leaving aside the Giants’ record, the timing is ideal for a move. But management would weather a great deal of criticism, the Giants’ record being what it is. I think Schoen would dare to do it. And that he would be right to do it at the right price. It would be a temporarily unpopular move, but it would cement him as a GM with the courage of his convictions about building a long-term winning franchise. Do you agree?
Giants news, 10/22: Wink Martindale’s underdog mentality, Daniel Jones, more

You won’t find Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale complaining about the Giants, underdogs this week to the Jacksonville Jaguars, getting no respect. “I’ve always considered myself an underdog. I like coaching life that way because when you’re the underdog you always try to keep that edge,” Martindale said.
2022 College football: Games and players to watch in Week 8

ABC - noon. How often do we see The Orange threatening the top teams in the country?. ‘Cuse has earned their rankings, and they have a few prospects we should be watching. QB Garrett Shrader is a dual-threat passer with an intriguing blend of size (6-foot-4, 228 pounds) and athleticism. He has 1,668 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground in his three years for Mississippi State and Syracuse. He’s also been an efficient passer as well this year, and could be a sleeper for some teams.
Kadarius Toney injury update: Giants’ WR says ‘When you go hard, stuff happens’

Kadarius Toney has now had three hamstring injuries since the beginning of training camp. He continued to sidelined from New York Giants practice on Thursday and it looks like the second-year wide receiver will miss a fifth straight game on Sunday. Speaking to media on Thursday, Toney seemed as miffed...
Saints at Cardinals: Game time, TV channel, odds, picks, online streaming, announcers, more

The New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals will both look to get back on track when they meet on Thursday Night Football. Neither team is where they hoped to be at this point in the season after both losing lost three of their last four games. The Cardinals are in last place in their division, and the Saints are in third only because they share the NFC South with the Panthers.
NFL Week 7 picks, predictions: Will Giants win fourth straight?

How do your Big Blue View staff members think Sunday’s New York Giants-Jacksonville Jaguars matchup will turn out? Let’s get to this week’s NFL Week 7 moneyline picks for all of the Week 7 action to find out. Below, some of the explanations for this week’s Giants-Jags...
NFC East notebook: Dak is back, dysfunction in DC, and more

Let’s look around the NFC East and see what is happening with the New York Giants’ division rivals. The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Philadelphia Eagles on a night when the quarterback controversy effectively ended. Cooper Rush struggled mightily against a stout Philadelphia defense, going 18 of 34 for 181 yards one touchdown, and three interceptions. While Rush did a good job at keeping the Cowboys’ season afloat, it seems obvious that to truly challenge for the division title, Dallas needs more.
‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Mark Schofield on the 5-1 Giants

Ed Valentine and Mark Schofield talk about the New York Giants’ early-season success. Is Daniel Jones playing better, or just being coached better? Can the Giants keep this up? Does it bode well for the long-term? Give us a listen. — Watch on YouTube. Subscribe to our podcasts. Subscribe...
Quick Question

This is a terrific site with good content, primarily from the BBV staff, but also from individual posters. Many of the articles deal with daily events and have a relatively short shelf life. However, some of the articles, including Tony’s research based analysis and Nick’s film study, serve as good institutional knowledge and not just reporting daily events or routine opinion pieces. Does the site have the functionality to establish a separate partition for some of these posts so they can be referenced, or even refreshed by the author, as required?

