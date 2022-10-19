Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the StateTravel MavenHillsdale, NJ
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
The Story Behind This Abandoned New York Home is FascinatingTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Update: Boil Water Advisory Ended, Water Main Break FixedMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
New York City Adds New School HolidayNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Related
Halloween 2022: Here are 19 frighteningly spectacular decorated houses worth checking out on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If there’s one thing Staten Islanders know how to do well, it’s decorate for Halloween. Many borough residents have embraced the spooky spirit with elaborate house displays starring horror film favorites like Pennywise from Stephen King’s “It,” Michael Myers from “Halloween” and Jason Voorhees from “Friday the 13th.”
Popculture
Peek Inside Neil Patrick Harris' $7.1 Million 5th Avenue New York Home
Actor Neil Patrick Harris proved that life in New York City does not have to be tightly confined. He just recently sold a home in Harlem with a staggering 8,000-square-feet of living space right on 5th Avenue. The real estate listing included photos, which have now been published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com allowing us to take a tour of the actor's former home.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
NYC is the best city for vampires
Dracula, Edward Cullen and Lestat de Lioncourt would love New York City, according to this new study from LawnLove.com. According to the site, NYC is apparently the ideal city for vampires because it would have the most potential victims, the most slaughterhouses and the most vampire groups in the U.S. (maybe the Staten Island vampires from What We Do in the Shadows were onto something).
bkmag.com
Brooklyn, as seen in a theater near you
It’s the dead of night but the stallion can’t sleep. There’s a man stalking outside his stall, carrying handfuls of straw… and a match. Suddenly, there’s smoke and a small fire in the stable. He whinnies for help. The owner sees the stable on fire and calls the farmhands to help. Black Beauty and the other horses are trapped. Most of the horses make it out, Black Beauty included, but the stable is a total loss. It’s one of the striking scenes from 1921’s “Black Beauty,” — filmed at the Vitagraph Studios in Midwood.
15 Things Only New Yorkers Do On A Daily Basis
So we decided to ask our hilarious and loyal following what common practices they do on a daily basis living in the greatest city in the world. Here are some of our favorites: via GIPHY
This street in Brooklyn has officially been renamed Little Bangladesh
A section of McDonald Avenue in Brooklyn's Kensington neighborhood will forever be known as Little Bangladesh following an official co-naming ceremony that took place a few days ago. Estimated to be the home of 35% of the city's Bangladeshi population, the neighborhood is filled with restaurants and cafes that pay...
This new book about the ups and downs of living in NYC is way too accurate
The mouse—or is it cockroach?—emerging from under your stove; the upstairs neighbor apparently vacuuming up marbles; the feeling of your heel getting stuck in a sewer grate: horror story or just daily life in New York City?. A new book called I Love(ish) New York: Tales of City...
NBC New York
Subway Rider Shoved to Tracks in Brooklyn as Random NYC Transit Attacks Soar
Violence in New York City's subway system escalated again Friday, with police confirming a person was pushed to the tracks in Brooklyn before the start of the afternoon commute got underway. The victim was in the station at Myrtle and Wyckoff avenues in Bushwick, which serves the L and M...
fox5ny.com
Exclusive: Subway attack victim credits Gwen Stefani for survival
NEW YORK - Crime and violence in New York City's subways has been a growing problem in 2022, leaving behind a trail of victims, some of whose lives have been forever changed. FOX 5 NY spoke to one of those victims. She is a 22-year-old woman from Brooklyn we are not naming.
Woman found dead inside bin outside NYC home: ‘They threw her out like trash’
A woman was found dead "inside a large bin" outside of a Staten Island home on Friday morning, New York City police said.
New York Man Attacked by Samurai Sword
According to a report by Matthew Impelli of Newsweek, a New York man was attacked at a subway station by a man wielding a samurai sword. According to the report, the sword was in its sheath when the man was attacked. And unconfirmed reports on social media stated that the attacker was dressed like a ninja when he fled the area.
queenoftheclick.com
Baby – Missing Orange & White Cat in Bay Ridge
Baby is a missing orange tabby cat in Bay Ridge. He was last seen on Saturday, October 15th. Baby is three years old and he is missing from Ridge and 84th/85th Street.
Pumpkin picking on Staten Island with food, drink and family in the spotlight
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — How do you mend a jack-o’-lantern? Catholic Charities would say with a pumpkin patch — the borough’s most populated for the 2022 season — at Mount Loretto’s Fall Festival in Pleasant Plains this weekend. On Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday,...
Seven-story North Shore building to be a hotel with a laundromat, adult daycare – not homeless shelter, says developer
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Rumors of a transitional housing facility being built in Mariners Harbor were put to rest this week after the owner of 400 Lake Ave. shared plans with elected officials for each floor of the seven-story building. However, some residents and elected officials are still skeptical, citing...
shorefrontnews.com
Avenue Y Stop & Shop Unveils 2nd Largest Kosher Store in the Chain
Stop & Shop has cut the ribbon at its newly remodeled Avenue Y store located at 1710 Avenue Y in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn. Avenue Y is the first Brooklyn store to be upgraded as part of the supermarket chain’s $140 million capital investment across its New York City fleet. The store joins Stop & Shop’s Bartow Ave (Bronx) location in offering customers a refreshed look, upgraded format and new amenities that seek to enhance the customer shopping experience and better meet the needs of the diverse neighbors its serves.
Why Some Would Rather Live in Tiny Apartments Than Move from Manhattan
With some of the most expensive rent in the world, Manhattan gives new meaning to "you get what you pay for."(Nicolás Boullosa/Flickr) Dorm-sized apartments once again show why NYC is nation's most expensive city.
NYC public school students will get Diwali off starting 2023 school year
Diwali, or the Festival of Lights, is one of the most significant holidays in India that traditionally spans five days. The holiday signifies the triumph of light over dark and the return of Lord Rama after he defeated the demon King Ravana.
Jersey City teens try to rise above hardship with new hip-hop track ‘Winning Pain’
Jersey City teens Jahmair Pickett, aka Mairgzz, and Jahmir Wiggs, aka WW Jwizzz are the duo behind hip hop track “Winning Pain,” released last week on YouTube. In the song, WW Jwizzz, a 2022 graduate of Innovation High School, and Mairgzz, a junior at Lincoln High School, rap respectively about being broken down mentally, let down constantly, and still trying to win despite the pain of those dynamics. Mairgzz’s lines speak to eschewing partying and the fake love that prevails outside for a higher power and winning not just for himself.
Search on for suspect after man shoved onto subway tracks in Brooklyn
Police are investigating after a man was pushed onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn on Friday afternoon.
Man stabbed in Queens by someone who asked if he was in gang
A suspect repeatedly stabbed a man in Queens after first asking him if he was in a gang, which sparked a violent dispute, police said Friday.
Comments / 0