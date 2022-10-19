ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Staten Island Advance

Halloween 2022: Here are 19 frighteningly spectacular decorated houses worth checking out on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If there’s one thing Staten Islanders know how to do well, it’s decorate for Halloween. Many borough residents have embraced the spooky spirit with elaborate house displays starring horror film favorites like Pennywise from Stephen King’s “It,” Michael Myers from “Halloween” and Jason Voorhees from “Friday the 13th.”
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Popculture

Peek Inside Neil Patrick Harris' $7.1 Million 5th Avenue New York Home

Actor Neil Patrick Harris proved that life in New York City does not have to be tightly confined. He just recently sold a home in Harlem with a staggering 8,000-square-feet of living space right on 5th Avenue. The real estate listing included photos, which have now been published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com allowing us to take a tour of the actor's former home.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

NYC is the best city for vampires

Dracula, Edward Cullen and Lestat de Lioncourt would love New York City, according to this new study from LawnLove.com. According to the site, NYC is apparently the ideal city for vampires because it would have the most potential victims, the most slaughterhouses and the most vampire groups in the U.S. (maybe the Staten Island vampires from What We Do in the Shadows were onto something).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkmag.com

Brooklyn, as seen in a theater near you

It’s the dead of night but the stallion can’t sleep. There’s a man stalking outside his stall, carrying handfuls of straw… and a match. Suddenly, there’s smoke and a small fire in the stable. He whinnies for help. The owner sees the stable on fire and calls the farmhands to help. Black Beauty and the other horses are trapped. Most of the horses make it out, Black Beauty included, but the stable is a total loss. It’s one of the striking scenes from 1921’s “Black Beauty,” — filmed at the Vitagraph Studios in Midwood.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

New York Man Attacked by Samurai Sword

According to a report by Matthew Impelli of Newsweek, a New York man was attacked at a subway station by a man wielding a samurai sword. According to the report, the sword was in its sheath when the man was attacked. And unconfirmed reports on social media stated that the attacker was dressed like a ninja when he fled the area.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shorefrontnews.com

Avenue Y Stop & Shop Unveils 2nd Largest Kosher Store in the Chain

Stop & Shop has cut the ribbon at its newly remodeled Avenue Y store located at 1710 Avenue Y in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn. Avenue Y is the first Brooklyn store to be upgraded as part of the supermarket chain’s $140 million capital investment across its New York City fleet. The store joins Stop & Shop’s Bartow Ave (Bronx) location in offering customers a refreshed look, upgraded format and new amenities that seek to enhance the customer shopping experience and better meet the needs of the diverse neighbors its serves.
BROOKLYN, NY
NJ.com

Jersey City teens try to rise above hardship with new hip-hop track ‘Winning Pain’

Jersey City teens Jahmair Pickett, aka Mairgzz, and Jahmir Wiggs, aka WW Jwizzz are the duo behind hip hop track “Winning Pain,” released last week on YouTube. In the song, WW Jwizzz, a 2022 graduate of Innovation High School, and Mairgzz, a junior at Lincoln High School, rap respectively about being broken down mentally, let down constantly, and still trying to win despite the pain of those dynamics. Mairgzz’s lines speak to eschewing partying and the fake love that prevails outside for a higher power and winning not just for himself.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

