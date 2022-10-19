It’s the dead of night but the stallion can’t sleep. There’s a man stalking outside his stall, carrying handfuls of straw… and a match. Suddenly, there’s smoke and a small fire in the stable. He whinnies for help. The owner sees the stable on fire and calls the farmhands to help. Black Beauty and the other horses are trapped. Most of the horses make it out, Black Beauty included, but the stable is a total loss. It’s one of the striking scenes from 1921’s “Black Beauty,” — filmed at the Vitagraph Studios in Midwood.

