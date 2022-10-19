ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off

Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
Digital Trends

This 65-inch QLED TV from Samsung has a massive discount

Samsung has always been a big player in screens, with some of the best TVs on the market, whether you’re looking for a 27-inch gaming monitor or a 65-inch behemoth for your living room. Of course, the bigger stuff does come at a premium, but if you’re looking for great Samsung TV deals, the 65-inch QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV is going for just $1,700, discounted down from $2,600, right now directly from Samsung — that’s a whopping $900 discount!
TheStreet

Apple's 10th Gen iPad Is the Biggest Redesign in Years

Alongside a new Apple TV 4K and upgrades to the iPad Pro, Apple (AAPL) introduced the 10th Generation iPad. It starts at $449, but for that price it's got a fresh look, a bigger screen, and a newer processor inside. Interestingly enough, the 9th Gen iPad is staying in the...
Android Central

Best cheap Android tablet 2022

The Android tablet market is somewhat barren for "flagship" tablets, but the budget and the mid-range market are full of great options. Whether you want a tablet for media consumption, or one with some extra "smarts," there's something for everyone. These are our favorite cheap Android tablets.
Engadget

The Apple Watch Ultra is on sale for the first time

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Apple only just...
The Verge

How to record a phone call on an iPhone

Are you trying to find a way to record your phone calls on an iPhone call, say, for an interview? Unfortunately, there’s no native feature or app that allows you to do that in a straightforward manner given the potential legal repercussions Apple could face. Thankfully, though, there are a few ways to get around that obstacle.
Creative Bloq

2021 iPad Pro gets surprise price cut in unmissable deal

It's no secret that we here at Creative Bloq really love iPads. They're fantastic devices for any creative and open up a whole new world of artistic possibilities using Apple's high-end software – all in a portable package. With the new generations of iPad only just going up for pre-order, we weren't expecting to see massive discounts on the older models just yet... but that's what we've found with the 2021 12-9inch iPad Pro (with 1TB of storage and two years of AppleCare+) going from $1,948 down to just $1,748, saving you a massive $200! (opens in new tab)
Apple Insider

LG's new 32-inch Smart Monitor has AirPlay 2 for streaming content

The smartness of the 4K 60Hz monitor comes from the company's webOS, software that also powers LG smart TVs. It includes various streaming apps, such as Netflix and Hulu, as well as a smart home dashboard for controlling some connected smart accessories. The monitor also supports AirPlay 2, an upgrade...
daystech.org

Amazon Launches First Pre-Order Discount on New Apple TV 4K at $124.99

The new Apple TV 4K hasn’t even launched but, however Amazon is already providing a small $4 low cost on the streaming machine as a pre-order deal. You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi mannequin for $124.99 when pre-ordering, down from $129.00. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate associate with Amazon....
9to5Mac

Deals: Apple Watch Series 8 now $100 off, official MagSafe Battery Pack $74, AirPods 3, more

All of today’s best deals are now live for Thursday, and we’re tracking three notable discounts on Apple gear. Leading the way, you can save $100 on Apple Watch Series 8 with one of the first price cut; then go check out one of the best prices ever on Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack at $74 as well as a rare chance to save on Apple’s latest AirPods 3 at $150. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
PC Magazine

Save More Than $100 on a Panasonic Lumix DMC-G7 Digital Camera

Autumn—with its changing colors, cozy outfits, and family get-togethers—is arguably the best season for photography. And you can get in on that action with a Panasonic Lumix G7 4K digital camera, on sale from Amazon for $597.99(Opens in a new window). Rated "Excellent" by PCMag's resident shutterbug Jim...
imore.com

2018 iPad Pro price cut makes it a better deal than the new 10th generation iPad

The latest deal from Apple on the 11-inch iPad Pro from 2018 might make it a better deal than its brand new 10th generation iPad. The 2018 iPad Pro has been in the Certified Refurbished Store (opens in new tab), Apple's online store that features used Apple products that have been meticulously refurbished and sold in like-new condition, for years now. It's already been a decent deal but, as Michael Burkhardt noticed on Twitter and was reported by MacRumors, Apple has responded to the launch of the 2022 iPad Pro models with an additional price cut.

Comments / 0

Community Policy