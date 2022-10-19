Read full article on original website
13 best foundations for mature skin that deliver hydration and added radiance
As you get older, changes to your skin tone and texture may prompt you to reconsider the way you wear make-up. You may find formulations you once loved are no longer flattering, for example. The good news is that all it takes is a couple of tweaks to your technique or a switch-up of product to reignite the magic that make-up can bring.Getting the base right is key whether you’re going for that no-make-up make-up look or a full face. We asked international make-up artist Caroline Barnes, whose clients have included Nigella Lawson, Michaela Coel and Kylie Minogue, to share...
Jennifer Lopez’s Mocha Manicure Is the Season’s Ultimate Neutral
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Never underestimate the power of a dreamy neutral. Whether sumptuous and deep or tawny and featherlight, a well-selected shade can serve as the ultimate accessory. For example, Jennifer Lopez’s mocha manicure—fall’s answer to the milky nails she wore at her wedding—is a polish job that will serve all season, elevating oversized knits and skin-skimming ensembles alike.
TikTok’s Favorite Skincare Line Has An Anti-Aging Cream That’s Better Than La Mer—& It’s On Sale
If you’re a skincare fanatic like us, then you know all about La Mer’s best-selling Crème de la Mer moisturizer. Big celeb names like Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen adore this product. What’s the catch, then? We’re sad to say that this cult-favorite cream might wreak havoc on your bank account, because it costs a whopping $350. Who knew a jar of moisturizer could cost that much? We would never leave you hanging, so the good news is that there’s a more budget-friendly alternative that’s brought to you by TikTok’s favorite skincare brand, CeraVe. The Skin Renewing Night Cream stays true...
Refinery29
TikTok’s Oval-Lining Hack Plumped My Lips (Without Needles)
Welcome to Beauty In A Tik, where each week we put TikTok's viral beauty hacks and innovative trends to the test. If I had money for every time a lip enhancing hack went viral on TikTok, I'd be sunning myself on a private beach right now. In the name of Beauty In A Tik, I've tried semi-permanent lip liner using brow tint (such a fail, the pictures have to be seen to be believed), food colouring as lip stain (impressive, but I got a telling-off from a dermatologist) and fake tan as long-lasting lip liner and lipstick (this one actually blew my mind).
shefinds
The One Mascara Trick Professional Makeup Artists Swear By For An Instant Eye Lift
This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 04/22/2022 Whether you’re aiming for sky-high lashes or just a subtle oomph to brighten your eyes instantly, mascara serves many purposes in any great makeup look. Along with eye-ope...
shefinds
2 Moisturizers Women Over 40 Should Use To Make Crepe-y Skin Snap Back And Look Years Younger
When it comes to keeping your skin looking radiant, healthy, and youthful, moisturizing daily is vital. If you are creating a consistent skincare routine for yourself, including a moisturizer that works for your skin type can immediately help your complexion look more supple and glowy. We checked in with a skincare expert for two types of moisturizers and other skincare tips for anti-aging beauty. Read on for insight from Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and writer at MyPsoriasisTeam.
Carole Radziwill gets $110K smile makeover: See the before-and-after pics
Carole Radziwill has a new smile to flaunt around town. The former “Real Housewives of New York City” star underwent a smile makeover with celebrity dentist Dr. Apa — and spent a six-figure sum on it. We’re told Radziwill refreshed her 20-year-old veneers and plopped down $110,000 to replace 12 uppers and 10 lowers. The reality star’s goal was a new design, with improved shapes, color and overall balance; she wanted her top lip to hang more naturally and comfortably over her front teeth. “When Carole came in for her post-op, she said something great, ‘Nobody notices but everyone notices.’ I’ll tell you...
This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Warn: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’—Snag It For $9
You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found a mascara that actually outshines the false appearance. It’s Maybelline New York’s Lash Sensational Mascara, a drugstore product that’s garnered more than 71,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. Reviewers...
Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $25 For Only the Next 5 Hours
At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
shefinds
A Makeup Artist Tells Us How To Hide Wrinkles Instantly
This article has been updated since its initial 09/02/22 publish date. While fine lines and wrinkling of the skin is inevitable with aging, there are still clever tricks and hacks that you can use to conceal them with makeup, if you wish to! We reac...
This Anti-Aging Eye Balm Is ‘Nature’s Botox’ & It Apparently Works Overnight—Shop It on Sale
Eye creams are hard to nail—they can be too thin, too thick, too greasy, and the list goes on. What’s more, the under-eye area has super sensitive and thin skin that you shouldn’t mess around with. Though cold weather can make your skin look dull and emphasize fine lines and wrinkles, there’s a way to swerve those effects, according to shoppers. Kjaer Weis’ Eye Balm “does wonders” for your under eyes by smoothing over any fine lines or other signs of aging thanks to its restorative and plumping ingredients. Even better, while its currently sold out on Kjaer Weis’ site, it’s...
shefinds
These Are The Best Eye Creams To Make Dark Circles Disappear, According To Skin Experts
If you’ve ever wondered whether eye cream is truly important (can’t you just double up on moisturizer and spread it under your eyes?) many dermatologists and skin experts would probably agree: absolutely. The whole point of a quality eye cream is to infuse the delicate skin under your eyes with ingredients that are known for being effective in addressing the specific concerns you might have in this area. “Lines, puffiness, and dark circles are the top concerns when it comes to the eye area,” says Sydnee Zisumbo, Master Esthetician at UFP Aesthetics. “Dark circles particularly over time become a nuisance for many, so searching for a product that truly treats this concern is important.”
shefinds
The Skincare Product You Should Stop Using ASAP—It’s So Bad For Your Skin!
If you have sensitive, acne-prone or textured skin, it is vital to find the right skincare products to nourish and hydrate your complexion, rather than those that may cause the opposite outcome (irritation, redness, acne, etc). We reached out to skincare experts and dermatologists to learn more about fragrances in common skincare products, and how this ingredient— sometimes found in your moisturizer— can negatively impact your skin health. Read on for tips, insight and suggestions from Dr. Alpana Mohta, MBBS, MD, DNB, certified dermatologist and board member at Better Goods and Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and writer at MyPsoriasisTeam.
Reviewers Can’t Get Enough of This Anti-Aging Moisturizer: ′56 & I Look 36′—Shop It on Sale While You Can
When it comes to makeup and skincare, few do it as well as the French. I mean, just look at how life-changing every CeraVe product is (BTW, did you know they have a new chemical exfoliator that’s already getting rave reviews?). So, when I stumbled upon a moisturizer that shoppers call “magic,” I wasn’t surprised at all. According to shoppers, Avène’s Hydrance Aqua-Gel Cream is a true do-it-all product. It can act as a daily moisturizer, overnight mask and under-eye gel. The lightweight cream is jam-packed with anti-aging ingredients that even out the look and smooth the feel of skin. It’s...
2 of the most impractical engagement ring trends, according to a private jeweler
Engagement ring trends come in and out of style, and some are better for lifelong wear than others. Insider spoke to private jeweler Anna P. Jay about the most impractical engagement ring styles. Engagement rings with ultra-thin bands and rings with U-prong settings can be impractical. An engagement ring is...
shefinds
2 Ingredients You Should Alternate On Mature Skin To Make Fine Lines And Wrinkles Disappear
The shelves of Sephora and Ulta can be an overwhelming place — there just seem to be so many skincare products and so little time to try them all. But having every skin ingredient at your disposal isn’t necessarily a good thing because this banquet of options may distract you from focusing on key products that can hone in on your specific skin concerns. It’s totally normal to experience the effects of aging on your skin – we’re talking fine lines and wrinkles, of course. But if you prefer to soften these lines, it helps to understand which skin ingredients will work in your favor so that you can save money, time, and the frustration of trying a bevy of products that don’t produce results. Lilian Alishaev, R.N., and Family Nurse Practitioner at Manhattan Laser Spa who has been in the cosmetic industry for over a decade, is here to simplify matters for you. These are the two ingredients you should alternate on mature skin to make fine lines and wrinkles disappear.
The Power Of Inclusivity In Beauty
The beauty industry has undergone a metamorphosis in the past five years. Pivoting to be an inclusive space for all: not just with the products on-counter but also with the narrative that lies behind. Here, two British beauty founders and friends, Charlotte Tilbury MBE and Sabrina Elba talk to Vogue’s Beauty Director, Jessica Diner, about founding a beauty business and why their brands’ values will always be at the heart of what they do.
rsvplive.ie
Anti-ageing foundation and dark lipstick makeup mistakes that are making you look older
Our beauty regime can be a great aid to looking younger, but what if we told you that, sometimes, the way we do our makeup can age us more than no makeup at all?. Using a heavy foundation and heavy eye makeup can really affect your appearance. And thinner eyebrows...
7 Under-$15 Drugstore Products Derms Swear By For Treating Skin That’s Oily and Dry at the Same Time
Though it may seem like everyone can characterize their skin as "oily" or dry," for most people, the reality is that it's a little bit of both. “Combination skin, which is oily in some areas, like the T-zone, and dry in others, like the cheeks, is actually the most common skin type,” says Fatima Fahs, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Canton, Michigan.
Kerry Washington Makes the Case for the Micro Polo Shirt
Kerry Washington put a fabulous spin on an American fashion staple last night and shifted it from standard daywear to exciting evening wear. The actor wore a midriff-baring cropped polo paired with an open slit skirt, complete with a ruched sprawling train, to the red carpet premiere of her latest film, Netflix’s The School of Good and Evil. The coordinated mint green look, designed by Ralph Lauren, argues that the polo—typically reserved for offices and tennis matches—can be adapted for the red carpet.
