Skin-tight with high shine, latex is making its resurgence into high fashion. On the runways it was spotted at Versace and Balenciaga, where models squeezed into face masks and tights for a snatched look, and if you need real-life inspiration then look to Kim Kardashian who constantly wears it in her everyday life. See below for the best gloves, corsets, and catsuits to take you from a fashion show to a Halloween party; this is the perfect time to try your hand at it. Don't forget to follow along as our Street Style Trend Tracker tags all of the best looks from the season.

