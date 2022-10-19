Read full article on original website
How to Cut and Style Your Bangs Like Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway sure does give good fringe, doesn’t she? Whether full, to the side, wispy, or in curtain form, the girl has bangs down to a tee. After showing off a ’60s bouffant that paid homage to Jean Shrimpton last week, Hathaway made her full fringe a focal point at an event in Los Angeles earlier this week.
Emily Ratajkowski Adds a Vintage Dior Minidress to Her Collection
Emily Ratajkowski is building quite the vintage collection, from the John Galliano newspaper-print dress she wore during New York Fashion Week to the Tom Ford-era Gucci fruit-covered shirt that she wore for a recent book signing. Now, the model-turned-author has added a new archival piece to her wardrobe: namely, a...
Wear Latex Like a Kardashian This Halloween
Skin-tight with high shine, latex is making its resurgence into high fashion. On the runways it was spotted at Versace and Balenciaga, where models squeezed into face masks and tights for a snatched look, and if you need real-life inspiration then look to Kim Kardashian who constantly wears it in her everyday life. See below for the best gloves, corsets, and catsuits to take you from a fashion show to a Halloween party; this is the perfect time to try your hand at it. Don't forget to follow along as our Street Style Trend Tracker tags all of the best looks from the season.
Jennifer Lopez’s Mocha Manicure Is the Season’s Ultimate Neutral
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Never underestimate the power of a dreamy neutral. Whether sumptuous and deep or tawny and featherlight, a well-selected shade can serve as the ultimate accessory. For example, Jennifer Lopez’s mocha manicure—fall’s answer to the milky nails she wore at her wedding—is a polish job that will serve all season, elevating oversized knits and skin-skimming ensembles alike.
Kerry Washington Makes the Case for the Micro Polo Shirt
Kerry Washington put a fabulous spin on an American fashion staple last night and shifted it from standard daywear to exciting evening wear. The actor wore a midriff-baring cropped polo paired with an open slit skirt, complete with a ruched sprawling train, to the red carpet premiere of her latest film, Netflix’s The School of Good and Evil. The coordinated mint green look, designed by Ralph Lauren, argues that the polo—typically reserved for offices and tennis matches—can be adapted for the red carpet.
Lady Gaga’s Modern Morticia Look Nods to Her Fashion Muse
Lady Gaga has been keeping a low profile since she wrapped her Chromatica tour, but the conceptual performer was not about to let the likes of a Kardashian overshadow her as Halloween approaches. The artistic dresser, who once cocooned herself in a Hussein Chalayan egg for three days, engaged goth-girl mode in LA last night as she partied with Dom Perignon.
Getting Cozy
Supermodel Gigi Hadid has recently turned her love for cashmere into her very own brand. Vogue’s Gabriella Karefa-Johnson talks with Hadid about the launch of Guest In Residence.
With the First Lots From His New Auction House, Pharrell Williams Heads Down Fashion Memory Lane
On the fifth floor of a nondescript building in SoHo, Pharrell Williams opened up his archives. Filling the softly lit, purple-carpeted space—which was open to the public, by appointment, this past weekend—were people diligently arranging items in glass vitrines atop tall columns and the smell of fresh espresso.
Runway, Red Carpet And Beyond
Edward Enninful, Editor in Chief of British Vogue talks to Pierpaolo Piccioli, Creative Director of Valentino about his career defining moments, show stopping hits, and the importance of pushing boundaries to create a better, more inclusive fashion industry.
Chanel Hosted a Celestial Bash in Los Angeles to Celebrate Their High Jewelry Collection
In 1932, Gabrielle Chanel created the first high jewelry collection in history for the eponymous French fashion house, Bijoux de Diamants: inspired by the allure of the stars and designed to be worn freely in a brand-new way. Intriguingly, the year before the collection was presented Chanel had traveled to Los Angeles at the invitation of studio mogul Sam Goldwyn, who believed the famed Parisian couturier could make his stars more glamorous.
A Pop And Fashion Sensation
Edward Enninful, Editor-in-Chief of British Vogue, discusses star power with musician Dua Lipa: from what it takes to tour to what to wear on stage—and the process and collaboration it takes to get there.
Surreal Life
Schiaparelli, renowned in the 1930s for its wildly surrealist designs, has been brought back to vivid life by the Texan designer Daniel Roseberry, who tells Jordan Roth how he’s bringing haute couture into the 21st century—and causing a revolution on the red carpet.
Lensing Change
Watch the trailblazing London-born photographer Nadine Ijewere talk to British Vogue contributing fashion director and collaborator Kate Phelan about her career highlights to date, and the importance of challenging normalised beauty standards within the fashion industry.
The Power Of Inclusivity In Beauty
The beauty industry has undergone a metamorphosis in the past five years. Pivoting to be an inclusive space for all: not just with the products on-counter but also with the narrative that lies behind. Here, two British beauty founders and friends, Charlotte Tilbury MBE and Sabrina Elba talk to Vogue’s Beauty Director, Jessica Diner, about founding a beauty business and why their brands’ values will always be at the heart of what they do.
Jessica Alba, Bella Hadid, and Huma Abedin Were Honored at The 2022 Golden Heart Awards
Gold and glistening adornments could be found throughout The Glasshouse last night overlooking Manhattan’s West Side; an appropriate homage to the evening’s occasion, the annual Golden Heart Awards benefitting God’s Love We Deliver, but none seemed to turn more heads than the gilded wardrobe and accessories selected by all four of the evening’s honorees, Huma Abedin, Karen Pearl, Bella Hadid, and Jessica Alba.
Living La Vida Pucci
Before Camille Miceli arrived at Pucci, she was making moves behind the scenes everywhere from Louis Vuitton to Christian Dior. Now the Parisian has relocated to Milan, where she’s putting—as she tells Lisa Aiken—a whole new swirl on one of fashion’s most storied houses.
Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Marc Jacobs, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lenny Kravitz, and More
Sofia Coppola is a Hollywood veteran, sure, but she is new to Instagram. The director, currently working on the film Priscilla starring Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny, hasn’t necessarily posted any images of herself since she joined the app this week, but instead has shared some mouth-watering BTS and moodboard images. Just this past week, Coppola gave us a sneak-peek of the footwear from the film, including some pretty bow-laden, flower-adorned pumps by Fabrizio Viti.
Everybody, Everybody
The expansiveness of gender in recent years—and the joy and freedom that has come from that—has been something to celebrate. And jewelry has certainly played a part in that narrative, from the street to the runway to the red carpet. Jean Kee, John Hardy’s creative director, and photographer Hunter Abrams discuss with Vogue’s Christian Allaire how our desire to adorn knows no boundaries.
Material Gains
Rothy’s has pioneered innovative materials and near zero-waste production to create shoes, bags, and accessories—something that, until quite recently, would have been unimaginable to us all. The brand’s co-founder and president, Roth Martin, joins Vogue’s Tonne Goodman and Willow Lindley to gaze into a more sustainable future—and discuss what’s next for fashion’s brave new world.
Watch Christina Aguilera’s Life in Looks, From Moulin Rouge to ‘Dirrty’
Ever since Christina Aguilera first burst onto the scene with “Genie in a Bottle” in 1999, the pop star has been delivering one memorable fashion moment after another. Remember her leather chaps in “Dirrty,” or the glamorous burlesquewear she rocked in the “Lady Marmalade” video? Iconic! With a range of bold ensembles over the years, Aguilera was the perfect star to revisit some of her best outfits in a brand new Vogue Life in Looks video.
