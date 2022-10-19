Group urges Athens City Council to protect citizens' reproductive rights

Reproductive rights group, Athenians for Bodily Autonomy, once again urged Athens City Council to pass legislation protecting residents’ reproductive rights.

The resolution was brought before council during its meeting Monday at city council chambers, third floor of the city building on East Washington Street. ABA brought a similar ordinance before the council in August.

The proposed resolution calls for “the investigation or support for the prosecution of any allegation, charge or information relating to the outcome of a given pregnancy, including abortion and abortion-related care, or any party thereto, will be the lowest priority for enforcement.”

Rees Wyant spoke on behalf of ABA member Ari Faber, who was unable to attend the council meeting.

Wyant noted that the group came before City Council in August “expressing the will of the Athens community to protect the basic rights of those who seek reproductive health, to protect those who offer such care and those individuals exercising their free speech.”

While there is a stay on Ohio’s abortion ban, Senate Bill 23, ABA thinks now is not the time to be complacent about the issue.

“We are asking Athens City Council, Law Director (Lisa) Eliasson and Mayor (Steve) Patterson to act now,” Wyant said. “Please adopt a referendum affirming Athens’ commitment to individual’s rights to control their own bodies and let it be declared that we do not want our law enforcement resources allocated to the persecution of our citizens who choose modern science and reproductive healthcare.”

Louise Stewart, a student and employee of Ohio University who is also with ABA, urged council to advocate for reproductive rights.

“Join the other cities and towns in Ohio — Akron, Dayton, Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Bowling Green, Lakewood, Toledo and Worthington — whose city councils have passed resolutions and ordinances and made statements and action plans to protect abortion patients, providers, practical support networks and advocates from criminalization,” she said. “Do it now while abortion is once again legal. Speak up for us now while we still have freedom of speech regarding abortion. This freedom is in jeopardy.”

Stewart noted that several bills in the Ohio House of Representatives criminalize aiding and abetting abortion, promoting abortion or possessing anything that induces miscarriage.

“I understand the risk that I take in exercising freedoms that are under attack,” she said. “And I urge you leaders to take these risks with us. We aren’t asking for much. All I want is the same degree of freedom, the same rights to self-determination, the same sovereignty over my own body and life as my mother enjoyed throughout all of her reproductive years.”

It is not fair or right for city officials and those in power to let reproductive freedoms be taken away from citizens, Stewart said.

“You need to speak up now against authoritarianism,” she said. “You need to let us know what the plan is for when they come for us, when they come to lock us away for doing exactly what you were allowed to do of all your life.”

Jenna Keiffer, an Ohio University student who also works at the city, implored council to realize the reality of her situation and that of other women.

“It’s nobody’s business what I do with my body, what she does with her body, what he does with his body, what they do with their body. I’m not the property of the state, yet I feel like I am being regulated as if I am,” Keiffer said. “Why am I being denied the right to do what might help me survive? Moreover, why don’t you care? Why don’t you care about the people? Why don’t you care about the people dying from giving birth when their bodies and brains are not prepared for such a physical act? Why do you not care about the already overflowing, underpaid and overworked foster care systems? Why don’t you not care about us?

“Because if you did, you would do something and you haven’t yet,” Keiffer said.

Council President Chris Kniseley said council member Sarah Grace has met with ABA and is working with the group.

“We thank you for taking the time to come here and express your opinions,” Kniseley said. “I know sometimes it’s not very comfortable, but we do honor and respect that. And do know that council member Grace has met with the group before and is continuing to work with them. So it’s not falling on deaf ears. We are listening.”

In other matters, city council held a public hearing on rezoning Madison Heights minor subdivision, property on the corner of East State Street and Madison Avenue.

As previously reported, the developers requested the zoning be changed from allowing just a single family dwelling per parcel to allowing either a one or two-family dwelling.

Later in the meeting, the first reading of an ordinance rezoning Madison Heights was done.

Also during the meeting, council approved the third reading of an ordinance granting a special-use permit to the Dairy Barn Arts Center to replace a directional sign at the corner of Richland Avenue and Dairy Lane. The sign will be about the same size as the current one, but will include a space for promoting Dairy Barn activities.

Athens City Council will have a committee meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in council chambers.