ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 1

Related
Big Country News

Idaho Cold Cases: SkulI Positively Identified Through Forensic Genealogy 36 Years After Being Discovered

POCATELLO - A skull of an unknown victim found in Oneida County in October 1986 has now been positively identified 36 years later thanks to forensic genealogy. In October 1986, a hunter in Oneida County found the skull of an unknown victim, 400-500 yds away from where partial remains of two teenage girls from Pocatello were found in 1981. 12-year-old Tina Anderson and 15-year-old Patricia Campbell were last seen at Pocatello’s Alameda Park during a 1978 Pioneer Day celebration.
POCATELLO, ID
koamnewsnow.com

Boy seen in Pineville, MO not Missing Child out of Idaho

UPDATE – Idaho Police say the boy spotted in Pineville, Missouri was not Michael Vaughan. PINEVILLE, Mo. – A Missing boy out of Fruitland, Idaho was possibly seen in Pineville, Missouri according to local authorities. KTVB Channel 7 says Michael, who is nicknamed “Monkey,” was last seen at...
PINEVILLE, MO
KSLTV

Vehicle goes into canal after crash in Tremonton

TREMONTON, Utah — A pickup truck ended up in a canal in Box Elder County Thursday morning following a two-car crash. The incident happened at 1600 E. Main Street in Tremonton at approximately 7:01 a.m. Sgt. Austin Bowcutt with the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office said one vehicle ran...
TREMONTON, UT
Gephardt Daily

Utah DPS issues driver license scam alert

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — State police have issued a warning advising motorists they are investigating a new scam involving your driver license. In a social media post titled “Scam Alert,” the Utah Department of Public Safety notes: “If you receive an email asking for you to click on a link to prevent getting your Utah Driver License terminated, it’s a scam.
UTAH STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Is it Legal to Help and Keep an Injured Hawk in Idaho?

We all have had that moment when we see an injured animal on the road. There is so much wildlife in Idaho, specifically in the Magic Valley, that it is common to see many wild animals as you drive down the road. Often these animals flying and crossing the roads make it across safely, but there are times that they don't make it, and drivers don't see them and clip them. When these animals get hit and break a leg or a wing it is hard to watch as they can't go on their way as they please. When you see these animals hurt and unable to get home, what is the right thing to do, and are you allowed to help?
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Wild Idaho: Mountain Lion Spotted in Boise, Moose Removed from American Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho wildlife managers were busy this week with large wild animals as a big cat was reported in Boise and a wandering moose had to be removed from an American Falls neighborhood. During the weekend Idaho Department of Fish and Game got several reports from the public that a mountain lion had been spotted along the Boise River. Conservation officers could not confirm that the animal seen was an actual cougar after sending an officer out to investigate on Monday, but officials say it isn't uncommon for the big cats to use river corridors to travel through an area. The animals have previously been seen in other parts of Idaho's largest city. Idaho Fish and Game said in a statement it didn't think there was any risk to the public and offered some tips to stay safe and how to act around a mountain lion. Meanwhile, conservation officers removed a moose from an American Falls neighborhood on Monday morning. Idaho Fish and Game said the estimated 1,000 pound bull moose had been wondering in an area near Interstate 86 and nearby Hillcrest Elementary. The American Falls Police Department and Power County Sheriff's Office had already responded and contained the animal before conservation officers tranquilized the animal. The bull was then taken to a more sparsely populated area. "It is not unusual to observe moose in and around the American Falls area. However, sightings right in town are not as common and can be problematic. Moose can be defensive if approached by people, and these large animals can be a hazard to motorists," said Idaho Fish and Game. Idaho Fish and Game often have to relocate moose from urban areas in Idaho.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Rare Images of Idaho Grizzly Bear Leave Internet in Awe [Photos]

In Idaho, we're able to have access to animals, places, and activities that a lot of states across the country couldn't even fathom. All across our state are things that folks from across the globe envy-- serene mountain scapes, a darkness preserve, world-class fishing, ski slopes that compete with the best on the planet and even world-renowned white water rapids.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Idaho $1 Million Raffle Expected to Sell Out, Again

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Once again the Idaho Lottery expects the popular Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle to sell out this year. The Idaho Lottery started selling the popular raffle Friday morning and expects it to sell out well before the drawing at the end of the year with officials saying anyone wanting to play should buy a ticket early. This is the sixteenth year for the raffle game that is only played in Idaho that guarantees a one million dollar winner. According to the Idaho Lottery, the raffle sold out in just 34 days just before Thanksgiving. There are only 250,000 tickets available to purchase. Each Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle is $10 each and also features 15,000 additional prizes from $5 to $10,000. "The Raffle features 15 daily, $1,000 winners during the first 15 days of sales chosen at random from the previous day’s sales. The game also features ten, $1,000 prizes mid-game for players who purchase one of the ten 25000th tickets," according to the Idaho Lottery. During the last raffle the $1 million dollar winner from the Wood River Valley waited until the last minute to claim his prize. “Idaho Lottery players enjoy games sold only in Idaho,” said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director in a statement. “The Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle has produced an Idaho Lottery millionaire every year for the last fifteen years. Now in its sixteenth year, it’s still the best chance in Idaho to win a million dollars, guaranteed.” Winning numbers will be announced on January 4, 2023.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Two dead, two injured in two separate Southern Idaho wrecks

Two men died and two other people were injured in two separate wrecks in Southern Idaho over the past several days. State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at 6:55 p.m. Saturday on State Highway 25 near mile marker 54, east of Rupert. A 26-year-old Rupert man was traveling eastbound on State Highway 25 in a Chevrolet sedan and David Jennings, a 60-year-old Rupert man, was following...
RUPERT, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Is Scarywood Really The Most Haunted Place In Idaho?

I've heard about a lot of haunted places in Idaho, including the Mansions of Albion, caves in the BLM Land, many old mining towns, and even here at the radio station, we get some unexplained scares from spooky sounds. But a recent article claims that an amusement park is the most haunted in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
ksl.com

Man convicted of murder 20 years ago seeks parole, still maintains innocence

UTAH STATE PRISON — A man who has maintained his innocence for 20 years is seeking to be released from the Utah State Prison. Adrian Whitefield Gordon, 41, was convicted of murder and sentenced in 2002 to five years to life at the Utah State Prison. But Gordon says he did not commit the crime he was convicted for, and has taken his appeals all the way to the Utah Supreme Court, with backing from the Rocky Mountain Innocence Center. However, all of his appeals have been denied.
UTAH STATE
95.7 KEZJ

95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls, ID
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy