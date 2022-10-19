Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Final sentence handed down in bust of local pill-making ring
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The final defendant of four conspirators in an industrial-level pill-production operation is joining his mother and two other defendants in federal prison. All admitted participating in an operation that used pill presses to package and distribute methamphetamine. Albert “Bossman Chino” Bynoe, 35, of Tucker, was sentenced...
WRDW-TV
2nd meth-trafficking gang member sentenced to prison
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A member of a violent motorcycle gang has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine. Robert Lewis Coney Jr., 50, of North Augusta, S.C., was sentenced to 108 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to federal prosecutors.
North Georgia deputies make large drug bust after traffic stop
MURRAY COUNTY, Ga — North Georgia deputies pulled a woman over for a traffic stop before she was found in possession of a large quantity of drugs, according to the Murray County Sheriff’s Office. Shanna Edwards of Wilmington, North Carolina, was pulled over for a traffic violation on...
wach.com
Officer and inmate assault at SC DJJ sparks series of major changes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) -- Leaders with the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice tell WACH FOX News they’re working on a series of changes to help the facility become more efficient. DJJ officials say they have officers with SLED, the state department of natural resources (DNR) and the department...
WXIA 11 Alive
VERIFY: No, doctor says there's no evidence that touching fentanyl will cause you to overdose
DALTON, Ga. — There's a claim being pushed out on social media from Georgia's U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene that some car door handles outside a Dalton shopping center were being laced with fentanyl. 11Alive is verifying the claims to find out if a person can overdose by touching...
BET
Ga. Prosecutors Say Death Of Brianna Grier, Who Fell Out Of Patrol Car, Was Not A Crime
A Georgia district attorney declined to charge officers in the death of Brianna Marie Grier, saying her death in July was a tragedy but not a crime. The Union-Recorder of Milledgeville reported on Monday (Oct. 17) that Ocmulgee County Judicial Circuit District Attorney T. Wright Barksdale III arrived at that conclusion after reviewing a police use of force report by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
wgac.com
Driver Charged in Connection with Deadly Wreck on I-20 in Columbia County
One person was killed and three others were injured when three vehicles collided last night on I-20 in Columbia County near mile marker 180, not far from the rest area. Major Steve Morris says an SUV driven by Michael Gene Glenn of Washington, Georgia slammed into the back of a Honda Accord, killing one of the passengers. Glenn told authorities he had taken his eyes off the road to look at his radio and didn’t see two vehicles coming to a stop in front of him. The impact pushed the Honda onto the shoulder of the road, while Glenn’s SUV rolled onto the driver’s side. Glenn’s vehicle also hit the back of a pickup truck in front of the Honda.
wfxg.com
WARRANTS: Documents shed light on living conditions of dead 6-month-old
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - New details about the death of 6-month-old Samson Scott. Warrants allege that both of Scott's parents, Tyrone Scott and Salena Taylor, were under the influence of "various substances" while Samson was left alone without food or water for approximately two hours. Warrants detail what type of...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Oct. 25
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, October 25. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Antonio Clemments – Theft of Property. Jay’waan Conner – Unlawful Possession Firearm/For Capias, Theft of Property/For Capias, Simple Possession of Marijuana/For Capias, Registration, No...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for October 21
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. The caller advised a man was sleeping in a stairwell. On scene police spoke with the man who was checked for warrants and sent on his way. 22-014529- Ringgold Road- Suspicious Vehicle- The caller advised a dark colored SUV...
mymix1041.com
Man arrested in Bradley County for the October 18th stabbing
The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office has taken a man into custody following a stabbing on Tuesday, Oct. 18th. Police say just after 1:30 a.m., a 911 call was made with reports of a stabbing at a residence on Calhoun Road. When Deputies arrived at the home, they found it...
WRDW-TV
Driver arrested after Columbia County crash kills 1 person
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person died in a crash Thursday in Columbia County, leading to the arrest of a driver, according to authorities. Madrez Jackson of Washington, Ga., was killed in the crash that happened between 9 and 9:30 p.m. Thursday on westbound Interstate 20 near the Appling-Harlem interchange.
WRDW-TV
One person dead in hit and run in Grovetown
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead following a hit and run in Grovetown Saturday morning. Just after 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning, deputies with the Columbia County Sheriff’s office responded to an accident on William Few Parkway at Chastain Place. According to deputies with the Columbia County Sheriff’s...
q95fm.net
Two Individuals Arrested Following Domestic Dispute In Business Parking Lot
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Houston along with shift Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning October 19, 2022 at approximately 9:05 AM. The arrests occurred in a business parking lot off US 25 approximately 6 miles South of London after deputies were dispatched to a disturbance complaint there. Upon arrival at the scene deputies conducted an investigation and learned that a male and female subject had allegedly been involved in a domestic disagreement there.
WRDW-TV
Richmond County man accused of arson, cruelty to animals
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies arrested a man accused of setting fire to his home – the third similar case in the past couple of weeks in the CSRA. According to authorities, the victim stated she had left the residence in the block of 700 Done Roven Road on a previous date due to a prior altercation with the subject, Jason Madden, 41, her live-in boyfriend.
WTVCFOX
Two teenagers arrested in Chattanooga after carjacking, police pursuit ends in crash
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police say two teenagers were behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle, leading police on a brief pursuit that ended in a crash. CPD says the 14-year-old and 15-year-old male suspects carjacked a vehicle near downtown Chattanooga. Police issued a BOLO for the vehicle. Police...
wfxg.com
FIRST ON FOX54: Emails between case workers and nurses shed light on details leading up to child's death in 2021
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) -ON TUESDAY, WE TOLD YOU ABOUT THE DEATH OF SAMSON SCOTT, WHOSE PARENTS FOUND THE 6-MONTH-OLD UNRESPONSIVE IN THEIR WATKINS STREET HOME. BUT, THIS ISN’T THE FIRST TIME THE PARENTS HAVE BEEN CHARGED WITH THE DEATH OF A CHILD. IN 2021, THEIR 1-YEAR-OLD SON, TRAVIS SCOTT DIED AFTER POLICE SAY THEY REPEATEDLY TURNED OFF THEIR SON’S VENTILATOR, AGAINST DOCTOR’S ORDERS.
RCSO searching for suspect after chase ends in crash
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect after a chase Thursday night. A deputy attempted to stop a Dodge Charger for a tag violation at which time the driver took off initiating a pursuit. The chase ended at Monte Sano and Central Ave when the Charger crashed into another […]
DUI arrest following reckless driving traffic stop in Laurens
An arrest on a multitude of charges following a reckless driving traffic stop Wednesday night. Marijuana, multiple open beer cans, and an open liquor bottle found in vehicle.
WRDW-TV
Judge restores Evans business’ alcohol license for now
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The taps are flowing again at an Evans business whose alcohol license was revoked by county commissioners. A judge made the ruling after Stay Social Tap and Table went to court to fight the decision by county officials. The judge’s decision Thursday isn’t the final word,...
