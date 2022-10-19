Read full article on original website
Related
disneydining.com
Don’t Wait! Disney Fab 50 Ornaments Now Available
Calling all Disney collectors! We may be in the middle of the fall season with pumpkin-spiced everything but ’tis the season to prepare for the holidays. And that’s exactly what Disney is doing with the release of the highly coveted Fab 50 character collection ornament set. Walt Disney...
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: See Inside Disney World After Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian came through Florida this week and caused extensive damage. The storm made its way across the state, initially hitting as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out into the Atlantic Ocean and is now heading for South Carolina. We’ve seen flooding and damage in areas like Orlando due to the storm, and Disney World was closed for the past 2 days. The parks are now back open, and we’re here to check out what’s going on.
Disney World And Disneyland Are Trying To Price People Out. Will It Work?
Disneyland and Walt Disney World are getting really expensive as part of an ongoing attempt to attract certain guests and not others.
WDW News Today
Disney Genie+ Reaches $30 Per Person at Disneyland Resort
Disney Genie+ has reached its highest price ever at Disneyland Resort, where it is available for $30 per person today. Earlier this month, Genie+ was raised from $20 to “start at $25” per person, per day as Disney switched the service to variable pricing. This means the price can change day-by-day based on expected crowds.
disneydining.com
Long Lines in the Magic Kingdom? Try These Disney Experiences Instead!
There’s no denying that the Magic Kingdom is an extremely popular Disney Park that many Guests love to spend plenty of time in, but this can result in some pretty heavy crowds and long wait times. Many popular attractions can have long wait times, including experiences like Splash Mountain, Space Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, Peter Pan’s Flight, Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin, and Tomorrowland Speedway.
disneydining.com
BREAKING: Character Meet and Greets at Disney World To End This Weekend, per Report
Several character meet and greets at Disney World are reportedly ending on Sunday, October 23. Fans of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida visit the parks for a myriad of magical reasons, and each of them has favorite rides, attractions, and experiences they enjoy when they’re in the parks. Those favorites are some of the reasons Guests keep coming back to visit again and again.
disneydining.com
Disney Scraps New Attraction, Citing an Unsolvable Problem with Guests
An exciting Disney Parks attraction was totally scrapped as it presented a problem that was unsolvable for Imagineers. In recent months, Guests who frequent the Disney Parks–especially Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort–have been very vocal about their frustrations related to massive crowds and “insanely” long lines for attractions, dining views, rides, and shows. The introduction of Genie+ and Lightning Lane hasn’t really helped to diffuse long lines in the queues, in the opinion of many Guests.
WDW News Today
Fantasmic! Dining Packages to Return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Reservations Opening Soon
With the return of Fantasmic! on November 3, Disney has also announced that dining packages with reserved seating will begin on November 30. Reservations for Fantasmic! dining packages will open on October 26. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the Vacationeer, visit...
disneyfoodblog.com
How to Access Disneyland’s NEW Haunted Mansion PhotoPass Lenses
Tickets for Oogie Boogie Bash sold out months in advance, but if you got your ticket, be prepared to try all the snacks and see lots of characters. If you’re celebrating the occasion during normal Disneyland operating hours instead, there’s still plenty to check out. And if you’re a Magic Key Holder, there are a few special Haunted Mansion PhotoPass lenses available just for you!
The Insane Wait Time For Disney World’s Rise Of The Resistance That Was Caught By Fans
How long would you wait for Rise of the Resistance at Walt Disney World?
Disney restored Walt's Mickey Mouse One Gulfstream private plane that was left to rot in Florida's heat and humidity – take a closer look at the vintage plane
Walt Disney used the private plane to scout Disney World – then codenamed Project X. The company flagship was affectionately known as Walt's Plane and The Mouse. The fully outfitted galley included a hot cup for heating Walt's favorite chili. The Walt Disney Company has reverentially restored the mothballed...
disneydining.com
A Walt Disney World Transportation Tour
A Walt Disney World Resort vacation can be a stressful and complicated thing when Guests take into account Disney Park reservations, Genie +, Advanced Dining Reservations, and more, but there is one aspect that is as easy as can be. Disney transportation is a complimentary service throughout the Walt Disney World Resort that allows Guests easy access to all areas of the property without having to worry about hiring a car service or other inconveniences.
WDW News Today
Annual Passholder Park Passes Fully Booked for Return of Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Just hours after it was announced that Fantasmic! would return November 3, Park Passes for Disney’s Hollywood Studios were completely booked for Annual Passholders. On the Annual Passholder calendar, passes are unavailable for all pass types on November 3, though the rest of the month is completely open. As of the writing of this article, passes were still available for guests with theme park tickets and resort hotel guests.
WDW News Today
More Princess Tiana Color Me Courtney Items Arrive at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. While we’ve already seen plenty of the Princess Tiana Color Me Courtney items which first debuted at D23 Expo 2022, some more items have made their way down to the Disneyland Resort. Princess Tiana Color Me...
Walt Disney World Attractions: What's Closed Right Now And What's Scheduled For Refurbishment
Here's everything that's currently closed at Walt Disney World as well as everything scheduled to close for refurbishment down the road.
disneyfoodblog.com
There’s a NEW MagicBand+ Design in Disney World!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. A lot of people have used MagicBands in Disney World, but have you tried out the new MagicBand+ yet? This is the next generation of MagicBands, and they include all the normal functions (you can use them to scan into the parks, open your hotel room, and even pay for things if you link to a credit card) plus some extra features.
disneydining.com
Disney Genie+ Price Reaches Shocking All-Time High
In December 2021, Disney launched its new FastPass replacement — Disney Genie+ — at Disneyland Resort. Genie+ at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park would cost Guests $20 — more than the $15 charge at Disney World’s four theme parks — but came with PhotoPass.
WDW News Today
Disney World Cutting Select Character Meet & Greets, Focus on Maintaining Character Dining & Entertainment
With Walt Disney World continuing to experience labor shortages, multiple character meet and greets will be suspended beginning Sunday, October 23. The affected characters include Minnie Mouse at both Town Square Theater in the Magic Kingdom and International Gateway at EPCOT, as well as Donald and Daisy Duck and Max at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. As of the writing of this article, Pete’s Silly Sideshow at the Magic Kingdom is still closed, with no reopening date announced.
Disney World Facing Surprise Lawsuit (a Lot Like Disneyland Suit)
Before the covid pandemic, Walt Disney's (DIS) annual-pass holders could visit Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Animal Kingdom, and Hollywood Studios on any day their particular pass offered access. Passes were sold in a variety of levels, some with blackout days, and some passes were offered only to Florida residents. On days...
disneyfoodblog.com
Annual Passholder Lawsuit Filed Against Disney Over Park Pass Reservations
Late in 2021, Disney got hit with a lawsuit from Magic Key Pass holders (Disneyland’s updated version of Annual Passes) over the Park Pass reservation system and its interaction with Magic Key. That lawsuit alleged that Disney deceived its fanbase by “artificially limiting theme park capacity and blocking passholders...
Comments / 0