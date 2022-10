The Atlanta Hawks moved to 2-0 on Friday, beating the Orlando Magic 108-98 in what was another win at State Farm Arena. The Hawks were again led by a balanced attack, with Trae Young leading the way with 25 points and 13 assists. John Collins (23) and Dejounte Murray (20) also scored 20+ points for the second straight game.

