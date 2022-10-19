‘The People We Hate At The Wedding’ Trailer: Kristen Bell & Ben Platt Star In A Raunchy Wedding Comedy For Amazon

Few recent sci-fi programs have premiered with the same fanfare and anticipation as Prime Video’s “The Peripheral,” dropping its first two episodes on the Amazon streamer on October 21st with a weekly rollout to follow. It’s got that Bezos money, the two main voices behind “Westworld,” and source material by the beloved William Gibson (it’s loosely based on his 2014 novel of the same name). And yet, almost from the very beginning, it’s a clunky disaster. The third season of “Westworld” was criticized for being a little hard to follow but it’s a straightforward narrative compared to this cluttered mess of a show, one that gives viewers almost no actual characters to care about and doesn’t have interesting enough ideas or style to make up for its hollowness. It’s a show that feels purposefully opaque as if being incoherent is a replacement for being smart.

