‘The People We Hate At The Wedding’ Trailer: Kristen Bell & Ben Platt Star In A Raunchy Wedding Comedy For Amazon

‘A Man Called Otto’ Trailer: Tom Hanks Plays A Suicidal Crank In Upcoming Comedy-Drama From Marc Forster
Over his long career, Tom Hanks has established a rock-solid screen persona as an affectionate, good-natured father figure. The culmination of this squeaky-clean image was perhaps his Oscar-nominated performance as a TV host and legendary mensch Fred Rogers in 2019’s “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” But more recent films like “News of the World,” “Finch,” and especially this year’s “Elvis” have seen Hanks embrace darker, more emotionally ambiguous characters.
‘The Family Plan’: Michelle Monaghan Joins Mark Wahlberg For Apple & SkyDance’s Upcoming Action Comedy
At this point, Mark Wahlberg‘s Hollywood persona has as much variety as Dwayne Johnson‘s. Wahlberg effectively plays himself in every movie, whether it’s a thriller, an action comedy, or a drama of some kind. Is it boring? More than a little; the days of Wahlberg taking on more challenging roles like Dirk Diggler or Sgt. Dignam looks to be over.
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
‘Joker: Folie á Deux’: ‘Industry’ Star Harry Lawtey Joins Cast Of Todd Phillips’ Highly Anticipated Sequel
Love it or hate it, Todd Phillips‘ 2019 film “Joker” still made $1.074 billion at the global box office. That means even though its sequel doesn’t hit theaters until October 2024, “Joker: Folie á Deux” is one of Hollywood’s most anticipated films. And who could blame fanboys for their excitement with Lady Gaga on board as Harley Quinn and a supporting cast of Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, and Zazie Beetz? That’s not a bad place to start for a sequel, especially on top of Joaquin Phoenix reprising his role as Arthur Fleck/Joker.
‘Maria’: Angelina Jolie Will Play Opera Singer Maria Callas In Pablo Larraín’s Upcoming Biopic
With “Neruda,” “Jackie,” and “Spencer,” Pablo Larraín has explored the limits and possibilities of the biopic. Now he’ll do it again with a new female subject, and Angelina Jolie set to star. READ MORE: ‘Without Blood’: Angelina Jolie Embraces The Western In...
Emma Corrin Talks Importance Of ‘My Policeman’ & Says She Couldn’t Put The Scripts For ‘Retreat’ Down [Interview]
No, Emma Corrin was not going to talk about their “My Policeman” co-star Harry Styles. Perhaps I should have been more forceful in my questioning, but…no. Considering the swirl of gossip around the pop star that shouldn’t be surprising. But, when asked about working with Styles and their other co-star, David Dawson, well, the response instead segued to compliment the film’s director, Michael Grandage.
‘Andor’: Two More Volumes Of The ‘Star Wars’ Disney+ Show’s Soundtrack Arrive On November 4 & December 2
Today Walt Disney Records releases the digital soundtrack for Lucasfilm‘s live-action series “Andor,” premiering on Disney+ now. The new album “Andor: Volume 1 (Episodes 1-4) (Original Score)” features music from three-time Oscar and Emmy-nominated composer Nicholas Britell composed for the show. And for those who have been keeping up with the “Star Wars” series, Britell’s music is just one of the many highlights the show has to offer.
‘Andor’: Composer Nicholas Britell Talks About Breaking All The ‘Star Wars’ Musical Rules, His Favorite Themes & More [The Rogue Ones Podcast]
‘The Rogue Ones: A Star Wars Andor Podcast’ returns with hosts Mike DeAngelo and The Playlist’s Editor-In-Chief, Rodrigo Perez. As with the previous episodes, each week, our hosts will recap and review the latest “Andor” episode and welcome cast members and creatives from the show to discuss all things “Andor” and all the intrigue and machination of the “Star Wars” galaxy.
‘The Crown’ Season 5 Trailer: Elizabeth Debicki Stars As Princess Diana In The Bitter Prince Charles Divorce Years
It’s been a minute since “The Crown” season four, two years to be exact, which was almost an entire pandemic ago, but Peter Morgan’s acclaimed Netflix series finally returns in November. Season four was set between 1979 and 1990, is set during Margaret Thatcher’s 11-year run as prime minister, and also introduced Lady Diana Spencer into the series. The fifth season of “The Crown” is set entirely in the 1990s and, in doing so, ages up a lot of the characters who are now played by new actors.
‘Raymond & Ray’: Ethan Hawke On Finally Working With Ewan McGregor & The Deep Humanism Of Director Rodrigo Garcia [Interview]
You can bury family, but you can’t bury the past. Your father, whom you hated, dies. His final wish, which seems like some perverse joke from the great beyond, is that you and your half-brother not only attend the funeral but are the two men who actually dig the grave. Oh yeah, this father also named your Raymond and then had a son with another woman and named him Raymond, leaving you to be known as Raymond and Ray to distinguish yourselves from one another, seemingly yet another cruel joke your unknowable father inexplicably gave you at birth.
‘Black Adam’: Superman Vs. Black Adam Is ‘Not A One Fight Situation’ For Dwayne Johnson
Even though “Black Adam” hasn’t even officially hit theaters yet, there’s already lots of buzz about the film’s end-credits scene. So, a spoiler alert if it’s not apparent to the reader what that scene entails: Henry Cavill returns as Superman to stare down Dwayne Johnson‘s Black Adam. Is this the face-off that changes the DCEU‘s fortunes? Based on The Playlist’s review of the film, don’t bet on it.
Netflix Joins Adam Sandler’s Next Project With The Safdie Brothers
It’s been almost three since The Safdie Brothers unleashed their last film, “Uncut Gems,” upon the world. And what a propulsive, manic, tense, delirious cinematic experience that one was, with Adam Sandler acting his heart out as gambling addict Howard Ratner. If “Good Time” didn’t make known that The Safdies mean business, then “Uncut Gems” finished the job. But that doesn’t answer the question on everybody’s mind: what’s their next project, and when is it coming out?
‘Deconstructing Karen’ Review: Race2Dinner Documentary Only Scratches the Surface [Mill Valley FF]
Eight upper-middle-class, suburban white women arrive at a dinner party in the opening moments of Patty Ivins Specht’s “Deconstructing Karen.” Hosted by activist Regina Jackson and former Colorado congressional candidate Saira Rao, through their start-up Race2Dinner, the women are immediately told “if you’re going to cry, leave the table and go into the living room,” setting a confrontational tone for the rest of the evening.
Tim Burton Talks About The “Strange Phenomenon” Of His Studio Career, His Foiled ‘House Of Wax’ Musical With Michael Jackson & More
After a career spanning nearly forty years, Tim Burton shows no signs of slowing down, even if it’s been three years since his last film, the live-action Disney remake of “Dumbo.” Up next for the auteur? “Wednesday,” his Netflix series based on “The Addams Family” character, starring Jenny Ortega. At the Lumière Festival in Lyon, Deadline caught up with Burton, who talked about his studio career, Johnny Depp, and a lost musical project with Michael Jackson.
‘The Peripheral’ Review: Prime Video Wants To Transport You To A Dull, Incoherent Future
Few recent sci-fi programs have premiered with the same fanfare and anticipation as Prime Video’s “The Peripheral,” dropping its first two episodes on the Amazon streamer on October 21st with a weekly rollout to follow. It’s got that Bezos money, the two main voices behind “Westworld,” and source material by the beloved William Gibson (it’s loosely based on his 2014 novel of the same name). And yet, almost from the very beginning, it’s a clunky disaster. The third season of “Westworld” was criticized for being a little hard to follow but it’s a straightforward narrative compared to this cluttered mess of a show, one that gives viewers almost no actual characters to care about and doesn’t have interesting enough ideas or style to make up for its hollowness. It’s a show that feels purposefully opaque as if being incoherent is a replacement for being smart.
‘Black Samurai’: ‘John Wick’ Director Chad Stahelski Joins Netflix Feature Adaptation Of Popular Book Series
While Chad Stahelski wraps up post-production on “John Wick: Chapter 4,” he has one of his next projects lined up at Netflix. Deadline reports that Stahleski will direct the streamer’s feature film adaptation of the “Black Samurai” novels, about an American soldier who learns the way of the samurai.
‘The Bequeathed’: Netflix Orders Suspense Series From ‘Train To Busan’ Director Yeon Sang-Ho
Netflix must like working with South Korean director Yeon Sang-ho. With a new season of “Hellbound” on the way and an adaptation of the manga series “Parasyte: The Grey,” another series from Yeon is coming to the streamer. Deadline reports that he’ll start production soon on “The Bequeathed,” a suspense drama about the important Korean tradition of family burial grounds.
‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ Trailer: Netflix’s Adaptation Of Famous WWI Novel With Daniel Brühl Premieres On October 28
Few war novels are as famous and widely read worldwide as Erich Maria Remarque‘s “All Quiet On The Western Front.” And that says a lot about the book’s staying power, as it was first published in 1929 about World War I, which ended over a century ago. Netflix hopes the novel’s universal appeal translates into a lot of views as “All Quiet On The Western Front” hits the streamer on October 28, fresh off its premiere at TIFF last month.
‘Terror Train’ Trailer: Tubi’s Reimagining Of 1980 Slasher Hits The Streamer On October 21
While not as famous as John Carpenter‘s slasher classic “Halloween,” 1980’s “Terror Train” cemented Jamie Lee Curtis‘ legacy as the definitive “final girl.” In the film, Curtis plays one of six friends who reckon with a killer out for revenge for a prank gone wrong years earlier on a train packed with rowdy college students. Alongside Curtis, the original movie also stars Ben Johnson and David Copperfield.
‘Black Adam’: Dwayne Johnson Talks The Long Haul Fight To Include The Justice Society & Superman In His New DC Film [Interview]
Dwayne Johnson’s epic “Black Adam” thunders into theaters this weekend. A film about 15 years in the making— Johnson recently shared a story on social media sharing a press hit about him playing the character in 2007—Johnson has just never given up on the anti-hero character.
