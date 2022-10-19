CHICAGO (AP) — No Cavaliers player had opened a season with back-to-back 30-point games, not even LeBron James, until now. That he became the first to do so was all well and good to Donovan Mitchell. More important to him was Cleveland getting its first win. Mitchell scored 32 points, and the Cavaliers made it look easy, pounding the Bulls 128-96 Saturday night in Chicago’s home opener. “It’s definitely an honor,” he said. “I’m blessed to be able to do that. Hopefully, I can continue to build and do more. I’m just doing what’s asked of me.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 37 MINUTES AGO