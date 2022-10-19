Read full article on original website
Cary's Phillips Farms is Hosting Many Fall Attractions Until October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
A Duke Provost Is Chosen To Be The New President Of M.I.T.Joseph GodwinDurham, NC
Posted a Missing Pet Ad on Craigslist? Be Careful of This ScamJames Tuliano
It's Starting to Feel Like Fall! Here is When and Where you can Expect to See the Best Foliage in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
Status of injuries to Duke's two top-ranked freshmen
Nobody expected five-star freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead to play in Duke basketball's 16-minute Blue-White scrimmage at Countdown to Craziness on Friday night. But when the program announced a few hours beforehand that five-star freshman center Dereck Lively II would also be on the bench, ...
dukebasketballreport.com
Duke Recruiting: Darren Harris Chooses Duke
Jon Scheyer got his first 2024 recruit Saturday when 6-6 Darren Harris committed to the Blue Devils. A 6-6 sharpshooter from Paul VI, the school that sent Duke Jeremy Roach and Trevor Keels recently, Harris sounds like he’s pretty happy with Duke:. “I chose Duke because I feel like...
dukebasketballreport.com
Duke Blows Through Hurricanes, 45-21
We thought Duke had a solid shot at beating Miami, but 45-21? In the immortal words of Coach K: C’mon, man. Well, they did, and forced eight turnovers against the Hurricanes, including five fumbles. Duke took a 17-7 lead into halftime but the ‘Canes roared back, scoring 14 in...
dukebasketballreport.com
Next Up For Duke Football: Miami
Date: 10/22 || Time: 12:30 || Venue: Hard Rock Stadium || Video: RSN. It’s hardly a surprise that things have been tougher for Duke. That’s typical for most teams as they move from easier games to the heart of conference competition. That’s just the way things are.
Five-star waiting to hear from Duke, UNC
On Thursday afternoon, Pro Insight's Andrew Slater tweeted that North Mecklenburg High School (N.C.) small forward Isaiah Evans named Duke basketball and its UNC rival as the two programs he hopes to hear from soon. Evans is a 6-foot-6, 170-pound five-star who sits No. 16 overall on 247Sports' ...
Duke basketball offers glimpse of future. What we learned from Blue-White Scrimmage
Blue Devils center Dereck Lively and forward Dariq Whitehead were sidelined with injuries, but Tyrese Proctor, Jeremy Roach and freshman big man Christian Reeves played well.
WBTV
Former UNC coach speaks about the future of the Atlantic Coast Conference
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Matt Doherty’s history with the Atlantic Coast Conference extends back several decades. In the 1980s he played for the North Carolina Tar Heels. In 1982 he helped the team win a national championship. Doherty went on to coach the Heels for a brief stint in...
Three recruits attending Countdown to Craziness
Two of Duke basketball's five 2023 commits will be in Durham on Friday night for the program's annual Countdown to Craziness celebration. That duo represents the highest-ranked future Blue Devils in the top-ranked class: Montverde Academy (Fla.) five-star power forward Sean Stewart at No. 8 overall ...
WXII 12
MVP Behind the Team: Reidsville Press Box Tandem
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — High atop the press box sits the voice of Reidsville football, Jerry Tally. For years, Tally has made announcing names his profession. Oh, it just so happen to be his second profession. " I was a former teacher and coach here in Reidsville, and when I...
Greensboro, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏈 games in Greensboro. The Northwest Guilford High School football team will have a game with Southeast Guilford High School on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00.
QSR magazine
Hungry Howie's Opens Unit in Clayton, North Carolina
Hungry Howie’s, the originator of Flavored Crust pizza, opened its newest location in Clayton, NC on Wednesday, October 19. The store is celebrating with a special limited-time offer of a large two-topping flavored crust pizza for $11.99. To support their local community, the location has partnered with Cleveland High School Athletic Booster Club to provide hot, cheesy, flavored crust pizza that will bring delicious memories at their varsity and home games.
alamancenews.com
FRIDAY NIGHT RESULTS: Graham loses at home; other county teams roll on the road
Andrew Carrouth’s second go-around as a high school football head coach has become rewarding. Now he has a conference championship associated with his name. Carrouth, a former Southern Alamance player and head coach, has directed North Moore to a Mid-Carolina Conference title with Friday night’s 35-0 victory at Graham.
James Thompson, 16: Raleigh shooting victim was a fan of basketball, cooking, fishing
In the first funeral for victims of Raleigh’s mass shooting, the 16-year-old is remembered as a young entrepreneur interested in all sports.
cbs17
Wake Forest becomes the newest NC town to push for a social district
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake Forest is the newest North Carolina town to submit a proposal for a social district. A social district, or a designated area people can take alcohol to go and drink it while walking down the street, has become popular in cities such as Raleigh and Durham, but is also being considered in places such as Fayetteville and eastern parts of the state.
Who makes the best biscuit in the Triangle? Vote now for your favorite.
The perfect biscuit can be fluffy or flaky or pillowy, maybe even crispy. But who makes the best biscuit in the Triangle?
2 North Carolina cities among top 15 in nation for fastest-growing homicide rates
Two North Carolina cities have some of the fastest-growing homicide rates in the nation, according to WalletHub.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in North Carolina?
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're in the market for a few new pieces of clothing, there are some great thrift stores in North Carolina that you can check out. We've listed several in this article, including InJoy Thrift Stores in Rocky Mount and Raleigh, HANDmeUPs Thrift Store in Durham, Bargain Box in Greensboro, and ZABS Place in Matthews.
visitraleigh.com
The Ghosts of Raleigh
A destination always brings out its best spooks and ghost stories during this week leading up to Halloween. With a haunted history like Wake County has, there are plenty of ghouls and goblins for us to talk about. That concept reminded us of a story, written by Ernest Dollar, executive director of the City of Raleigh Museum (COR Museum), and published in the Official Visitors Guide called "The Ghosts of Raleigh"—intended for people who love history and have vivid imaginations, a strong sense of empathy and a bit of a taste for the macabre.
Late-night email from lottery leaves NC man sleepless — and lucky for rest of his life
“The first thing I did was tell myself I can make a plan for the future,” the man said.
This Restaurant Has The Best Nachos In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best nachos in each state, including this spot in North Carolina offering unique takes on the classic.
