Durham, NC

BlueDevilCountry

Status of injuries to Duke's two top-ranked freshmen

Nobody expected five-star freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead to play in Duke basketball's 16-minute Blue-White scrimmage at Countdown to Craziness on Friday night. But when the program announced a few hours beforehand that five-star freshman center Dereck Lively II would also be on the bench, ...
DURHAM, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

Duke Recruiting: Darren Harris Chooses Duke

Jon Scheyer got his first 2024 recruit Saturday when 6-6 Darren Harris committed to the Blue Devils. A 6-6 sharpshooter from Paul VI, the school that sent Duke Jeremy Roach and Trevor Keels recently, Harris sounds like he’s pretty happy with Duke:. “I chose Duke because I feel like...
DURHAM, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

Duke Blows Through Hurricanes, 45-21

We thought Duke had a solid shot at beating Miami, but 45-21? In the immortal words of Coach K: C’mon, man. Well, they did, and forced eight turnovers against the Hurricanes, including five fumbles. Duke took a 17-7 lead into halftime but the ‘Canes roared back, scoring 14 in...
DURHAM, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

Next Up For Duke Football: Miami

Date: 10/22 || Time: 12:30 || Venue: Hard Rock Stadium || Video: RSN. It’s hardly a surprise that things have been tougher for Duke. That’s typical for most teams as they move from easier games to the heart of conference competition. That’s just the way things are.
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Five-star waiting to hear from Duke, UNC

On Thursday afternoon, Pro Insight's Andrew Slater tweeted that North Mecklenburg High School (N.C.) small forward Isaiah Evans named Duke basketball and its UNC rival as the two programs he hopes to hear from soon. Evans is a 6-foot-6, 170-pound five-star who sits No. 16 overall on 247Sports' ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Three recruits attending Countdown to Craziness

Two of Duke basketball's five 2023 commits will be in Durham on Friday night for the program's annual Countdown to Craziness celebration. That duo represents the highest-ranked future Blue Devils in the top-ranked class: Montverde Academy (Fla.) five-star power forward Sean Stewart at No. 8 overall ...
DURHAM, NC
WXII 12

MVP Behind the Team: Reidsville Press Box Tandem

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — High atop the press box sits the voice of Reidsville football, Jerry Tally. For years, Tally has made announcing names his profession. Oh, it just so happen to be his second profession. " I was a former teacher and coach here in Reidsville, and when I...
REIDSVILLE, NC
QSR magazine

Hungry Howie's Opens Unit in Clayton, North Carolina

Hungry Howie’s, the originator of Flavored Crust pizza, opened its newest location in Clayton, NC on Wednesday, October 19. The store is celebrating with a special limited-time offer of a large two-topping flavored crust pizza for $11.99. To support their local community, the location has partnered with Cleveland High School Athletic Booster Club to provide hot, cheesy, flavored crust pizza that will bring delicious memories at their varsity and home games.
CLAYTON, NC
alamancenews.com

FRIDAY NIGHT RESULTS: Graham loses at home; other county teams roll on the road

Andrew Carrouth’s second go-around as a high school football head coach has become rewarding. Now he has a conference championship associated with his name. Carrouth, a former Southern Alamance player and head coach, has directed North Moore to a Mid-Carolina Conference title with Friday night’s 35-0 victory at Graham.
GRAHAM, NC
cbs17

Wake Forest becomes the newest NC town to push for a social district

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake Forest is the newest North Carolina town to submit a proposal for a social district. A social district, or a designated area people can take alcohol to go and drink it while walking down the street, has become popular in cities such as Raleigh and Durham, but is also being considered in places such as Fayetteville and eastern parts of the state.
WAKE FOREST, NC
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in North Carolina?

NORTH CAROLINA - If you're in the market for a few new pieces of clothing, there are some great thrift stores in North Carolina that you can check out. We've listed several in this article, including InJoy Thrift Stores in Rocky Mount and Raleigh, HANDmeUPs Thrift Store in Durham, Bargain Box in Greensboro, and ZABS Place in Matthews.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
visitraleigh.com

The Ghosts of Raleigh

A destination always brings out its best spooks and ghost stories during this week leading up to Halloween. With a haunted history like Wake County has, there are plenty of ghouls and goblins for us to talk about. That concept reminded us of a story, written by Ernest Dollar, executive director of the City of Raleigh Museum (COR Museum), and published in the Official Visitors Guide called "The Ghosts of Raleigh"—intended for people who love history and have vivid imaginations, a strong sense of empathy and a bit of a taste for the macabre.
RALEIGH, NC

