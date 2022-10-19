Read full article on original website
Got $500? 3 Simple Stocks To Buy Right Now
I like dead-simple stocks -- businesses that are easy to understand and whose models produce steady returns over the long haul. But because such businesses may not be as sexy as a young biotech or technology company, some investors will dismiss them with a yawn. Investing legend Peter Lynch loves...
HCA Healthcare, Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates. The company's earnings totaled $1.13 billion, or $3.91 per share. This compares with $2.27 billion, or $7.00 per share, in last year's third quarter. Excluding...
Telos Corporation (TLS) Soars 17.5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Telos Corporation TLS shares rallied 17.5% in the last trading session to close at $9.82. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 22.6% loss over the past four weeks. The upswing...
Visa Stock To Beat The Earnings Consensus In Q4?
Visa (NYSE: V) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q4 2022 results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. We expect Visa to beat the consensus estimates of earnings, while revenues will remain in line (just above) with the expectations. The world’s largest global electronic payment solutions provider surpassed the street estimates in the last quarter, with net revenues (total revenues minus client incentives) increasing 19% y-o-y to $7.3 billion. It was mainly driven by a 14% y-o-y rise in nominal payments volume, a 16% increase in the number of processed transactions, and a 38% jump in the cross-border volumes. We expect the same trend to continue in the fourth quarter (FY Oct-Sept).
Stem, Inc. (STEM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Stem, Inc. (STEM) closed at $11.59 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.52% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company...
4 Remarkable Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2023
In less than two and a half months, the curtain will close on what looks to be one of the toughest years on record for investors. The benchmark S&P 500 produced its worst first-half return since Richard Nixon was president, while the technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite, which fueled the broader market higher, peaked at a decline of 38% from its all-time high set last November. Even the bond market is on track for its worst year ever.
More Growth From Corning After Q3?
Corning (NYSE: GLW) is scheduled to report its Q3 2022 results on Tuesday, October 25. We expect the company to post revenue and earnings slightly above the street expectations. The company should continue to benefit from 5G expansion and cloud computing. Better price realization should aid the overall performance. We expect the company to navigate well in Q3 and its stock to rise in the near term. Furthermore, we believe that GLW stock has ample room for growth, as discussed below. Our interactive dashboard analysis of Corning Earnings Preview has additional details.
Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know
Digital Realty Trust (DLR) closed the most recent trading day at $95.08, moving -0.14% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the real...
Isabella Bank Corporation (ISBA) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
Isabella Bank Corporation (ISBA) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.79 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.58 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -2.53%. A...
Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Q3 FFO Surpass Estimates
Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.36 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.34 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.35 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) closed the most recent trading day at $50.50, moving +1.69% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Coming into today, shares of the petroleum and oil storage...
Tencent Holding Ltd. (TCEHY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Tencent Holding Ltd. (TCEHY) closed at $29.73 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.43% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the company had lost...
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Mastercard
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 22 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2022 reporting period, and noticed that Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) was held by 11 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.
NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) closed at $10.96, marking a +1.29% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.37% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company...
Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) closed at $8.04, marking a +1.64% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.8% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Why Shares of American Express Are Falling This Morning
Shares of credit card and payments company American Express (NYSE: AXP) traded roughly 4.7% lower as of 9:37 a.m. ET today after the company reported earnings for the third quarter of the year. So what. American Express reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.47 on total revenue of about...
Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Starwood Property Trust (STWD) closed at $19.21 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.21% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Coming into today, shares of the commercial...
Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) closed at $30.36, marking a +1.27% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
American Express Down 5%, Despite Stronger Earnings
(RTTNews) - American Express Co. (AXP) shares are sliding more than 5 percent on Friday morning, despite stronger earnings that beat estimates and revenue gained 24 percent for the third quarter, compared to the prior year. The shares have been sliding since October 18 and touched a year-to-date low today.
HanesBrands (HBI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
HanesBrands (HBI) closed the most recent trading day at $7.36, moving +1.52% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.37%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the underwear, T-shirt...
