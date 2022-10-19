ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylva, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
my40.tv

Friday Football Frenzy: All your scores & highlights, 10-21-22

WLOS/My40 — There are only TWO games left in the 2022 season of Friday Night Rivals. Join us Friday in the second to last game when the Blue Devils of Brevard hit the road and travel to Hendersonville to take on the Bearcats. The 4-4 Blue Devils are in...
BREVARD, NC
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football fans, media blast ACC officials for bias in Clemson-Syracuse game

College football fans and media weren’t happy with the officiating late in the Syracuse-Clemson game on Saturday afternoon at Clemson. At issue were a pair of plays in which quarterbacks were hit late out of bounds. Clemson’s Cade Klubnick, replacing starter DJ Uiagalelei, drew a flag, while Syracuse’s Garrett Shrader did not.
CLEMSON, SC
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Hendersonville, NC

The city of Hendersonville sits in Henderson County, North Carolina. This city serves as the county seat for Henderson County and is located about 22 miles south of Asheville. In 2020, the population of Hendersonville was estimated to be around 14,351. The downtown area of Hendersonville is the state's second-largest.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Mountain educator shot and killed, death investigation underway

CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway in Cherokee after a former educator was reportedly shot and killed Thursday. According to Swain County Schools, Lambert Wilson was shot and killed on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the El Camino Motel he owned in Cherokee. A bullet hole can...
CHEROKEE, NC
FOX Carolina

Police looking for woman accused of defrauding Clemson bank

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department is seeking to identify a woman they say defrauded a bank of thousands of dollars. Police released surveillance pictures of the woman. Anyone with information is asked to call Clemson police.
CLEMSON, SC
tribpapers.com

Yelton Represents Change in County’s Direction

Buncombe County (District 3) – North Buncombe resident Don Yelton, a Republican, is running for the Buncombe County Commissioner District 3 seat, currently held by Democrat Amanda Edwards. “I love Buncombe County. I love the United States. I love freedom. And we’re losing all three.,” he says. Yelton is no stranger to politics or the Buncombe County government as he has been involved in both, one way or another, for years.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
bpr.org

Meet the sheriff candidates and local referendums on the WNC ballot

Eight local sheriffs did not run for reelection this year - many retired - causing a changing of the guard in Western North Carolina. In the primary, BPR talked with some the sheriffs who are retiring and community leaders about the constitutional implications of this election. Below are all of the candidates for sheriff in the region as well as the referendums that are on the ballot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy