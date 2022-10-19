Read full article on original website
my40.tv
Friday Football Frenzy: All your scores & highlights, 10-21-22
WLOS/My40 — There are only TWO games left in the 2022 season of Friday Night Rivals. Join us Friday in the second to last game when the Blue Devils of Brevard hit the road and travel to Hendersonville to take on the Bearcats. The 4-4 Blue Devils are in...
kiss951.com
This Wine Train Ride Through The North Carolina Mountains Is Perfect For Fall
The perfect weekend getaway doesn’t exist in North Carolina? Or does it? How about a wine tasting train ride through the mountains of North Carolina? That’s what awaits you on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad “Uncorked” experience. This adults-only train ride is VIP all the way....
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football fans, media blast ACC officials for bias in Clemson-Syracuse game
College football fans and media weren’t happy with the officiating late in the Syracuse-Clemson game on Saturday afternoon at Clemson. At issue were a pair of plays in which quarterbacks were hit late out of bounds. Clemson’s Cade Klubnick, replacing starter DJ Uiagalelei, drew a flag, while Syracuse’s Garrett Shrader did not.
College GameDay on the line at Clemson? ESPN puts Syracuse on alert show could come for Notre Dame game
There could be a little more on the line for the Syracuse University football team in its undefeated showdown with No. 5 Clemson on Saturday. ESPN has put Syracuse on alert it is under consideration to broadcast “College GameDay” on campus for next week’s game against Notre Dame, sources told Syracuse.com.
SportsGrid
Syracuse Orange vs. Clemson Tigers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
In 9 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Syracuse is 6-3-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 56.2 points per game which has been on average 3.4 points over the line for those games. In 14 Home games over the last 2 seasons, Clemson...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Hendersonville, NC
The city of Hendersonville sits in Henderson County, North Carolina. This city serves as the county seat for Henderson County and is located about 22 miles south of Asheville. In 2020, the population of Hendersonville was estimated to be around 14,351. The downtown area of Hendersonville is the state's second-largest.
The Clemson Insider
Desmond Howard on whether or not Clemson is 'back'
On ESPN’s College Football Live this week, ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard weighed in on whether or not Clemson is “back.” The Tigers have scored 30-plus points in every game (...)
my40.tv
Mountain educator shot and killed, death investigation underway
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway in Cherokee after a former educator was reportedly shot and killed Thursday. According to Swain County Schools, Lambert Wilson was shot and killed on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the El Camino Motel he owned in Cherokee. A bullet hole can...
FOX Carolina
Police looking for woman accused of defrauding Clemson bank
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department is seeking to identify a woman they say defrauded a bank of thousands of dollars. Police released surveillance pictures of the woman. Anyone with information is asked to call Clemson police.
14 arrested, 4,000 stolen items recovered after North Carolina deputies bust theft ring
Deputies busted an organized theft ring and recovered 4,000 stolen items in Buncombe County.
tribpapers.com
Yelton Represents Change in County’s Direction
Buncombe County (District 3) – North Buncombe resident Don Yelton, a Republican, is running for the Buncombe County Commissioner District 3 seat, currently held by Democrat Amanda Edwards. “I love Buncombe County. I love the United States. I love freedom. And we’re losing all three.,” he says. Yelton is no stranger to politics or the Buncombe County government as he has been involved in both, one way or another, for years.
WYFF4.com
Commitment 2022: Two candidates run for South Carolina House District 28
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Two candidates are running for South Carolina House District 28. The district is in Greenville County. Republican Rep. Ashley Trantham is the incumbent in that seat. She was first elected in 2018. Trantham is a realtor and a business owner. Her Democratic challenger is John...
bpr.org
Meet the sheriff candidates and local referendums on the WNC ballot
Eight local sheriffs did not run for reelection this year - many retired - causing a changing of the guard in Western North Carolina. In the primary, BPR talked with some the sheriffs who are retiring and community leaders about the constitutional implications of this election. Below are all of the candidates for sheriff in the region as well as the referendums that are on the ballot.
13 guns, 400 pounds of drugs, and $40k cash: Asheville drug dealer arrested
Goldsmith was charged with trafficking in marijuana by possession, felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, maintain a dwelling for controlled substances, carrying a concealed gun, reckless driving, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
