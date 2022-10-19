Seahawks QB Geno Smith among PFF's top 10 highest-graded offensive players

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith had a much more down to earth game in his team’s Week 6 win over the Cardinals. He posted less than 200 total passing yards, did not throw any touchdowns, got sacked five times and ended up with a QBR of just 40.0. For the game, Pro Football Focus only gave him a 60.3 overall grade.

Despite the bad score this week, Smith is still among PFF’s highest graded players this season. In fact, he grades out among the top 10 for all offensive players. Meanwhile, Bills superstar QB Josh Allen is at the top. Here is their complete top 10 list.

1

Bills QB Josh Allen - 90.8

Josh Allen is off to another roaring start, standing apart even in a brutally competitive AFC field. Allen leads the league with 1,980 passing yards and is tied with Patrick Mahomes for an NFL-best 17 touchdowns. He also leads in adjusted net yards per attempt (8.43) and has added another 257 yards and two touchdowns as a rusher.

2

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill - 90.5

The Chiefs didn’t exactly walk away empty handed, but the Dolphins are certainly enjoying their side of the blockbuster Tyreek Hill trade. Through six games Hill has 50 catches, a league-high 701 receiving yards and a career-best catch rate of 76.9%.

3

No. 3: Bills WR Stefon Diggs - 90.3

Nobody is benefitting more from Josh Allen’s rise than Stefon Diggs, who was great before he arrived in Buffalo but has since reached a new level. Diggs has just one less catch than Hill, 656 yards and six touchdowns so far.

4

No. 4: Giants OT Andrew Thomas - 90.2

The most surprising (in a good way) team in the NFL this year is the Giants, who have found new life under rookie coach Brian Daboll. Improvement in the trenches has been a big part of the equation. Left tackle Andrew Thomas has only allowed eight pressures and one hit this year while helping to escort Saquon Barkley into the Comeback Player of the Year conversation.

5

No. 5: Browns RB Nick Chubb - 88.4

With Derrick Henry seemingly starting his inevitable decline, Nick Chubb looks a lot like the new heavyweight champion at his position. Chubb leads the NFL in rushing yards per game (108.2) as well as touchdowns (seven).

6

No. 6: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce - 88.2

Nobody should feel too bad for Patrick Mahomes despite having lost Tyreek Hill. He still has a unique weapon in Travis Kelce, who is tied for the NFL-lead with seven touchdown catches. He also has a career-high catch rate going at 78.8%.

7

No. 7: Raiders RB Josh Jacobs - 87.4

Josh Jacobs has been a rare bright spot for an otherwise disappointing Raiders team this year. He is averaging 98.0 rushing yards per game and 5.4 yards per carry. Jacobs is also the current highest-graded rusher (90.4) at his position by PFF.

8

No. 8: Rams WR Cooper Kupp - 87.2

The Rams offense has exactly one thing going for it this year. Fortunately for them, it’s a pretty good one. Surrounded by mediocrity and gadget weapons, Cooper Kupp has posted an NFL-best 56 catches to go with 607 yards and four touchdowns.

9

No. 9: Seahawks QB Geno Smith - 86.7

Smith may have looked human in Week 6 but a great deal of that was due to a total breakdown in pass protection, this team’s first of the season. Assuming the offensive line bounced back, Smith should return to his new Tom Brady level of play. Through six games, he still leads the NFL with a 73.4% completion rate and ranks fourth in QBR (68.3).

10

No. 10: Browns G Joel Bitonio - 85.7

Like Seattle, Cleveland has been much better than anybody expected them to be without Deshaun Watson. Joel Bitonio is part of the reason. He’s helped unleash Nick Chubb and is keeping Jacoby Brissett clean – having only allowed seven pressures all season.