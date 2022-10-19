Read full article on original website
Local retirees speak on the expected social security increase
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Social Security Administration announced Social Security benefits would increase by 8.7% by 2023 to account for inflation. The increase will boost benefits by an average of $92 a month AARP said. Although these cost-of-living adjustments will help more than 65 million beneficiaries, some still...
Ankeny neighborhood grows frustrated with delayed construction project
ANKENY, Iowa — Neighbors on an Ankeny street are fed up with a construction project that has restricted access to their own driveways. "There are some days they're not here at all and some days they're here for three hours and they're gone for the day," resident Ashley Noring said, talking about the workers.
Greene County Sheriff’s Report October 20-21, 2022
4:54am: A deputy investigated a report of smoke in the 400 blk of Orchard Ave. 9:39am: A deputy was dispatched to an accident in the 1500 blk of 220th Street. Unit one was a white 2018 Dodge Durango being operated by Sealeana Smith (25) of Grand Junction. Unit two was a 2022 Ford F250 being operated by Dustin Dolan (22) of West Des Moines. Both vehicles were traveling westbound, Dolan was slowing down to make a turn and Smith struck the rear of his vehicle. Dolan’s vehicle had estimated damages of $10,000 and Smith’s had an estimated damage of $5,000. Smith was cited for failure to stop in assured clear distance.
Developer Of Massive Lake Area Project Drops More Details... But Only A Few
No other single project has encompassed as much land as the enormous, 2,200+ acre development being planned on the shores of Lake of the Ozarks... other than the construction of the Lake itself. But for now, developer Blake Hodits isn't saying much about the project — only that it's going...
New thrift store aims to make an impact in Des Moines community
DES MOINES, Iowa –It’s that time of year again when shopping can take on some urgency. The need is coming as cold winds blow into the state of Iowa. A new store has opened which may help some people get what they need for winter without paying an arm and a leg. Thriftmart, on Euclid […]
Iowa egg processor to expand 50% with federal help
PANORA, Iowa — A central Iowa egg processor will expand its output by 50% with help from a new federal program that backs loans for those expansions. Nutriom, of Panora, turns the equivalent of about 24 million eggs each year into a powder that can later be combined with water and heated to create food akin to scrambled eggs, among other products. The U.S. military is one of its biggest customers.
Food Bank of Iowa parts ways with 11 DMARC affiliated food pantries
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Food Bank of Iowa is cutting ties with some food pantries across the metro area, due to a new requirement that 11 Des Moines Area Religious Council-affiliated pantries could not find viable options to meet. The Food Bank of Iowa partners with pantries across...
Driver airlifted from two-vehicle accident
A Boone man was transported by helicopter for medical care following an accident in Union County Thursday night. According to an Union County Sheriff report, at approximately 8:07 p.m. a 1996 Honda Civic, driven by Corey Mitchell, 32, of Boone, was traveling northbound on Cherry Street Road, when for unknown reasons, it crossed the center line and entered the south lane of traffic before striking a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Gerald Holaday, 77, of Greenfield.
Fire engulfs laundromat near Ingersoll Avenue
DES MOINES, Iowa — A building in Des Moines was engulfed in flames Wednesday night. The Des Moines Fire Department and Des Moines Police Department responded to reports of a building on fire around 8 p.m. in the 500 block of 31st Street, near the intersection of 31st Street and Ingersoll Ave. When emergency crews […]
10 things to do in Clear Lake, 2 hours from Des Moines
Clear Lake is a popular warm-weather destination (for good reason), but nothing beats being by the water on crisp fall days, long after the summer crowds are gone.If a slow weekend on the lake sounds dreamy to you, too, here’s what to do and where to eat and stay while you’re there.What to doStroll or bike along the lakeIf you want a short easy stroll, there’s a bike lane and walking path right along the water. You can weave in and out of the neighborhood to take in the charming lake houses. Park on Main Avenue and head toward the...
Livestock Trailer Hauling Hogs Overturns on Iowa Highway
Iowa farmers have been on the move lately. We have seen more and more farmers begin their 2022 harvest as they bring tractors from field to field, semi’s hauling grain, and trailers hauling livestock. Unfortunately, this means we keep seeing more farm-related road accidents across Iowa. A lot of...
Humboldt County Man Charged in Insurance Investigation
–A Humboldt County man is facing a pair of felony charges following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division. According to a release from the IID, 21-year-old Cole Bryant Anderson of Rutland was arrested earlier this month on charges of Fraudulent Submissions and Forgery, both Class D Felonies. According to...
UPDATE: Iowa DNR says mountain lion in Des Moines actually a house cat
UPDATE: The Iowa DNR told WHO 13 that the reported mountain lion in Des Moines was actually someone’s housecat. ORIGINAL STORY: DES MOINES, Iowa — There’s a big cat making its way through the Des Moines metro — a mountain lion. The Des Moines Police Department was called out to a home in the 1300 […]
Legendary Bartender’s Estate Takes Exile Brewing To Court
Litigation over Exile Brewing’s Ruthie beer has been working its way through the state and federal legal systems for more than two years. But now that a mediation effort has failed, the dispute is going to trial…. And as much as we hate to see naming rights disputes in...
3 of the Best Midwest Parks for Viewing Fall Colors are in Iowa
I don't typically enjoy the eight hour drive from Michigan to Iowa, but last weekend it wasn't so bad! I got to enjoy some absolutely gorgeous fall scenery throughout my trek, especially in certain areas of Western Michigan. The Midwest is filled with great places to check out fall colors, and that includes a few places here in Iowa.
Central Missouri family seeks help locating missing teen
A family from central Missouri is asking for the public's help in locating their missing son, who left home earlier this month.
Blank Park Zoo giraffe Raza moving on to another zoo
DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the Blank Park Zoo’s giraffes is saying goodbye to Des Moines soon. The zoo announced Wednesday that Raza, who was born at the zoo almost two years ago, will be moving to an accredited zoo near the west coast of the country. The plan to move Raza was proposed […]
Randolph County woman charged with child trafficking
MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ) De'andranysha Jackson, 25, is charged Wednesday with trafficking a child and endangering the welfare of a child. She is being held at the Randolph County Jail on a $10,000 bond. Jackson’s mother had allegedly contacted Jackson for a ride to a store. Jackson, of Moberly, arrived with...
Bobcat kittens discovered in West Des Moines
The bobcat kittens were photographed near Scenic Valley Park in West Des Moines last week. Resident Diana Morrison Wissler, the photographer's mom, lives in the area and tells Axios that she started noticing the cats during the last year. They've walked on her deck a few times but haven't caused...
