Jefferson, IA

We Are Iowa

Local retirees speak on the expected social security increase

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Social Security Administration announced Social Security benefits would increase by 8.7% by 2023 to account for inflation. The increase will boost benefits by an average of $92 a month AARP said. Although these cost-of-living adjustments will help more than 65 million beneficiaries, some still...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Ankeny neighborhood grows frustrated with delayed construction project

ANKENY, Iowa — Neighbors on an Ankeny street are fed up with a construction project that has restricted access to their own driveways. "There are some days they're not here at all and some days they're here for three hours and they're gone for the day," resident Ashley Noring said, talking about the workers.
ANKENY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Sheriff’s Report October 20-21, 2022

4:54am: A deputy investigated a report of smoke in the 400 blk of Orchard Ave. 9:39am: A deputy was dispatched to an accident in the 1500 blk of 220th Street. Unit one was a white 2018 Dodge Durango being operated by Sealeana Smith (25) of Grand Junction. Unit two was a 2022 Ford F250 being operated by Dustin Dolan (22) of West Des Moines. Both vehicles were traveling westbound, Dolan was slowing down to make a turn and Smith struck the rear of his vehicle. Dolan’s vehicle had estimated damages of $10,000 and Smith’s had an estimated damage of $5,000. Smith was cited for failure to stop in assured clear distance.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

Iowa egg processor to expand 50% with federal help

PANORA, Iowa — A central Iowa egg processor will expand its output by 50% with help from a new federal program that backs loans for those expansions. Nutriom, of Panora, turns the equivalent of about 24 million eggs each year into a powder that can later be combined with water and heated to create food akin to scrambled eggs, among other products. The U.S. military is one of its biggest customers.
PANORA, IA
iowa.media

Driver airlifted from two-vehicle accident

A Boone man was transported by helicopter for medical care following an accident in Union County Thursday night. According to an Union County Sheriff report, at approximately 8:07 p.m. a 1996 Honda Civic, driven by Corey Mitchell, 32, of Boone, was traveling northbound on Cherry Street Road, when for unknown reasons, it crossed the center line and entered the south lane of traffic before striking a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Gerald Holaday, 77, of Greenfield.
UNION COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Fire engulfs laundromat near Ingersoll Avenue

DES MOINES, Iowa — A building in Des Moines was engulfed in flames Wednesday night. The Des Moines Fire Department and Des Moines Police Department responded to reports of a building on fire around 8 p.m. in the 500 block of 31st Street, near the intersection of 31st Street and Ingersoll Ave. When emergency crews […]
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

10 things to do in Clear Lake, 2 hours from Des Moines

Clear Lake is a popular warm-weather destination (for good reason), but nothing beats being by the water on crisp fall days, long after the summer crowds are gone.If a slow weekend on the lake sounds dreamy to you, too, here’s what to do and where to eat and stay while you’re there.What to doStroll or bike along the lakeIf you want a short easy stroll, there’s a bike lane and walking path right along the water. You can weave in and out of the neighborhood to take in the charming lake houses. Park on Main Avenue and head toward the...
CLEAR LAKE, IA
K92.3

Livestock Trailer Hauling Hogs Overturns on Iowa Highway

Iowa farmers have been on the move lately. We have seen more and more farmers begin their 2022 harvest as they bring tractors from field to field, semi’s hauling grain, and trailers hauling livestock. Unfortunately, this means we keep seeing more farm-related road accidents across Iowa. A lot of...
IOWA STATE
algonaradio.com

Humboldt County Man Charged in Insurance Investigation

–A Humboldt County man is facing a pair of felony charges following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division. According to a release from the IID, 21-year-old Cole Bryant Anderson of Rutland was arrested earlier this month on charges of Fraudulent Submissions and Forgery, both Class D Felonies. According to...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, IA
americancraftbeer.com

Legendary Bartender’s Estate Takes Exile Brewing To Court

Litigation over Exile Brewing’s Ruthie beer has been working its way through the state and federal legal systems for more than two years. But now that a mediation effort has failed, the dispute is going to trial…. And as much as we hate to see naming rights disputes in...
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

3 of the Best Midwest Parks for Viewing Fall Colors are in Iowa

I don't typically enjoy the eight hour drive from Michigan to Iowa, but last weekend it wasn't so bad! I got to enjoy some absolutely gorgeous fall scenery throughout my trek, especially in certain areas of Western Michigan. The Midwest is filled with great places to check out fall colors, and that includes a few places here in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Blank Park Zoo giraffe Raza moving on to another zoo

DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the Blank Park Zoo’s giraffes is saying goodbye to Des Moines soon. The zoo announced Wednesday that Raza, who was born at the zoo almost two years ago, will be moving to an accredited zoo near the west coast of the country. The plan to move Raza was proposed […]
DES MOINES, IA
abc17news.com

Randolph County woman charged with child trafficking

MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ) De'andranysha Jackson, 25, is charged Wednesday with trafficking a child and endangering the welfare of a child. She is being held at the Randolph County Jail on a $10,000 bond. Jackson’s mother had allegedly contacted Jackson for a ride to a store. Jackson, of Moberly, arrived with...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
Axios

Bobcat kittens discovered in West Des Moines

The bobcat kittens were photographed near Scenic Valley Park in West Des Moines last week. Resident Diana Morrison Wissler, the photographer's mom, lives in the area and tells Axios that she started noticing the cats during the last year. They've walked on her deck a few times but haven't caused...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

A Beloved Iowa Zoo Animal is Being Moved to the West Coast

The Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines is getting ready to say goodbye to Raza! According to social media, the nearly 2-year-old giraffe will be relocating to a new zoo next week. Back on January 18th of 2021, Raza was born at the Blank Park Zoo to parents Skye and Jakobi. 36-hours after his birth, he was determined to be six feet with a weight of 125 pounds! The name Raza, meaning "hope," was chosen by voters online.
DES MOINES, IA

