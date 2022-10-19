Read full article on original website
Status of injuries to Duke's two top-ranked freshmen
Nobody expected five-star freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead to play in Duke basketball's 16-minute Blue-White scrimmage at Countdown to Craziness on Friday night. But when the program announced a few hours beforehand that five-star freshman center Dereck Lively II would also be on the bench, ...
Rocky Mount, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏈 games in Rocky Mount. The Southern Nash High School football team will have a game with Northern Nash High School on October 21, 2022, 15:45:00. The Franklinton High School football team will have a game with Rocky Mount High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00.
cbs17
Shaw University Hall of Fame: LesLee M. Anderson-Greenup
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–LesLee M. Anderson-Greenup was a key contributor to the success of the Shaw Lady Bears Women’s Basketball team. In her first season, she was selected to the All-CIAA rookie team, won 2005 CIA Women’s Basketball Championship, won 2005 South Regional Women’s Basketball Championship, and helped Shaw achieve their number one ranking in school history.
backingthepack.com
Have a look at NC State’s new basketball uniforms
Last season’s basketball uniforms were, y’know ... fine. Not the best. They are a thing of the past, though, and the look that NC State showed off on Instagram yesterday is a substantial improvement, in my opinion. See ‘em here:. (Flip over to the picture of Ernest...
WBTV
Former UNC coach speaks about the future of the Atlantic Coast Conference
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Matt Doherty’s history with the Atlantic Coast Conference extends back several decades. In the 1980s he played for the North Carolina Tar Heels. In 1982 he helped the team win a national championship. Doherty went on to coach the Heels for a brief stint in...
QSR magazine
Hungry Howie's Opens Unit in Clayton, North Carolina
Hungry Howie’s, the originator of Flavored Crust pizza, opened its newest location in Clayton, NC on Wednesday, October 19. The store is celebrating with a special limited-time offer of a large two-topping flavored crust pizza for $11.99. To support their local community, the location has partnered with Cleveland High School Athletic Booster Club to provide hot, cheesy, flavored crust pizza that will bring delicious memories at their varsity and home games.
NC man wins $25,000 a year for life off $2 lottery ticket
APEX, N.C. (WGHP) — Christopher Johnson, 59, of Apex, won a $25,000 a year for life lottery prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “The first thing I did was tell myself I can make a plan for the future,” Johnson said. “That was a good feeling.” After checking his email late at […]
thewashingtondailynews.com
Hackney chef to host interactive cooking class for charity
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (Oct. 10, 2022) — The public can now buy tickets to the Reviving the Supper Club Chef Series’ virtual event on Nov. 15 featuring chef Jamie Davis of The Hackney in Washington, N.C.; the event raises money to address food insecurity throughout Eastern North Carolina.
2 North Carolina cities among top 15 in nation for fastest-growing homicide rates
Two North Carolina cities have some of the fastest-growing homicide rates in the nation, according to WalletHub.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in North Carolina?
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're in the market for a few new pieces of clothing, there are some great thrift stores in North Carolina that you can check out. We've listed several in this article, including InJoy Thrift Stores in Rocky Mount and Raleigh, HANDmeUPs Thrift Store in Durham, Bargain Box in Greensboro, and ZABS Place in Matthews.
Who makes the best biscuit in the Triangle? Vote now for your favorite.
The perfect biscuit can be fluffy or flaky or pillowy, maybe even crispy. But who makes the best biscuit in the Triangle?
This Is The Best Deli In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best delis in the country, including this favorite in North Carolina.
As the State Fair ends, long-awaited Blue Ridge Road construction project will begin
First Blue Ridge Road construction closure starts Monday morning. Expect it to last for two years.
Johnston County man wins $1M from ticket purchased in Nash County
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — After seeing his $10 scratch-off turn into a $1 million prize, Jay Mays of Selma said he opened the door to his house and just started running. “When I saw I won, I threw it at my wife, took off out the door and started running down the street,” Mays said. […]
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken And Waffles In North Carolina
LoveFood gathered a list of restaurants serving the best chicken and waffles in each state, including this popular spot in North Carolina.
Free fair admission on Thursday, Oct. 20 when you bring 6 cans of food to donate
The 2022 N.C. State Fair runs from Thursday, Oct. 13 until Sunday, Oct. 23 with rides, shows, crafts, livestock and fried everything. Check out these ways to save on fair admission, ride tickets and parking. Smithfield Foods Hunger Relief Day Free Ticket Day: Bring six cans of food to the...
Yanceyville woman wins jackpot from $5 scratch-off ticket
YANCEYVILLE, N.C. — Feeling lucky?. Well, Ve'Cara Lipscomb of Blanch was. She turned $5 to $200,000. Lipscomb works at the Westside Shell on US 158 in Yanceyville. While at work, she decided to buy a Bonus Bucks ticket. She took home $142,021 after taxes Thursday. Ticket sales from scratch-off...
visitraleigh.com
Food and Drink Hidden Gems in the Raleigh Area
When it comes to food and drinks, the Raleigh area is home to some of the best-kept secret eateries dishing out and serving up some truly awesome experiences. Be sure to add these hidden gems to your travel list. Steve's Place. A blue-collar deli counter and hot dog joint, Steve's...
warrenrecord.com
Norlina restaurant means more than just somewhere to eat
It’s Friday evening at Rachel’s Whistle Stop on Norlina’s Hyco Street. Outside, the parking area is full, just like it is for lunch and dinner/supper each weekday. Inside, customers relax with family and friends as they enjoy their meals. Tonight, that means the weekly Fish Friday specials.
WRAL
Friends and family remember James Thompson at Raleigh church
James Thompson was the youngest of the Raleigh mass shooting victims and the brother of the suspected shooter. James Thompson was the youngest of the Raleigh mass shooting victims and the brother of the suspected shooter.
