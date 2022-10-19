ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NC

BlueDevilCountry

Status of injuries to Duke's two top-ranked freshmen

Nobody expected five-star freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead to play in Duke basketball's 16-minute Blue-White scrimmage at Countdown to Craziness on Friday night. But when the program announced a few hours beforehand that five-star freshman center Dereck Lively II would also be on the bench, ...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Shaw University Hall of Fame: LesLee M. Anderson-Greenup

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–LesLee M. Anderson-Greenup was a key contributor to the success of the Shaw Lady Bears Women’s Basketball team. In her first season, she was selected to the All-CIAA rookie team, won 2005 CIA Women’s Basketball Championship, won 2005 South Regional Women’s Basketball Championship, and helped Shaw achieve their number one ranking in school history.
RALEIGH, NC
backingthepack.com

Have a look at NC State’s new basketball uniforms

Last season’s basketball uniforms were, y’know ... fine. Not the best. They are a thing of the past, though, and the look that NC State showed off on Instagram yesterday is a substantial improvement, in my opinion. See ‘em here:. (Flip over to the picture of Ernest...
RALEIGH, NC
QSR magazine

Hungry Howie's Opens Unit in Clayton, North Carolina

Hungry Howie’s, the originator of Flavored Crust pizza, opened its newest location in Clayton, NC on Wednesday, October 19. The store is celebrating with a special limited-time offer of a large two-topping flavored crust pizza for $11.99. To support their local community, the location has partnered with Cleveland High School Athletic Booster Club to provide hot, cheesy, flavored crust pizza that will bring delicious memories at their varsity and home games.
CLAYTON, NC
FOX8 News

NC man wins $25,000 a year for life off $2 lottery ticket

APEX, N.C. (WGHP) — Christopher Johnson, 59, of Apex, won a $25,000 a year for life lottery prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “The first thing I did was tell myself I can make a plan for the future,” Johnson said. “That was a good feeling.” After checking his email late at […]
APEX, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Hackney chef to host interactive cooking class for charity

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (Oct. 10, 2022) — The public can now buy tickets to the Reviving the Supper Club Chef Series’ virtual event on Nov. 15 featuring chef Jamie Davis of The Hackney in Washington, N.C.; the event raises money to address food insecurity throughout Eastern North Carolina.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in North Carolina?

NORTH CAROLINA - If you're in the market for a few new pieces of clothing, there are some great thrift stores in North Carolina that you can check out. We've listed several in this article, including InJoy Thrift Stores in Rocky Mount and Raleigh, HANDmeUPs Thrift Store in Durham, Bargain Box in Greensboro, and ZABS Place in Matthews.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
visitraleigh.com

Food and Drink Hidden Gems in the Raleigh Area

When it comes to food and drinks, the Raleigh area is home to some of the best-kept secret eateries dishing out and serving up some truly awesome experiences. Be sure to add these hidden gems to your travel list. Steve's Place. A blue-collar deli counter and hot dog joint, Steve's...
RALEIGH, NC
warrenrecord.com

Norlina restaurant means more than just somewhere to eat

It’s Friday evening at Rachel’s Whistle Stop on Norlina’s Hyco Street. Outside, the parking area is full, just like it is for lunch and dinner/supper each weekday. Inside, customers relax with family and friends as they enjoy their meals. Tonight, that means the weekly Fish Friday specials.
NORLINA, NC

