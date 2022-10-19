Pumpkin patches and demonic decorations herald the haunting season: Halloween will soon be upon us. Bewitched and bedeviled, Pinellas residents busily prepare their costumes, stockpile sweets and seek out some of the area’s most terrifying Halloween happenings. During this creepy season, communities throughout Pinellas and around the Tampa Bay area play host to horrifying haunted houses, fiendishly fun festivals and tantalizing trick-or-treating. With such a variety of activities, there’s plenty to do for both the adult crowd as well as all the little ghouls and goblins.

CLEARWATER, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO