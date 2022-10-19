Read full article on original website
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersBrooksville, FL
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
Garter Snake On A Plane At Newark AirportBridget MulroyNewark, NJ
Bay News 9
Widower of Publix heiress sees Lakeland park completed in her honor
LAKELAND, Fla. — The new Bonnet Springs Park is opening Saturday with a two-day celebration. The community gets to enjoy the new park, thanks to its biggest benefactor Carol Jenkins Barnett, daughter of the Publix grocery story founder George Jenkins. What You Need To Know. Widower of Publix heiress...
Hillsborough High School senior fundraising for marching band
You hear the music before you see it, as it usually goes with marching bands. The distinct bellows of tubas, melodies of flutes and pounds of the drums waft through the air during a Thursday afternoon rehearsal of the Big Red Marching Band before you can make out the glint off the silver and brass. But the Big Red is in need of big money.
Proposed charter school coming to Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla — Along Nursery Road in Clearwater, you'll find an area with construction fences around the perimeter. That area will soon be the home to a new charter school. Although construction permits are still pending, Discovery Academy of Science expects to welcome students in by the 2023-2024 school year.
On-site disaster SNAP benefits for Hardee, Polk counties opening Friday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As people across Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian's impacts, two Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program locations will open on Friday, Oct. 21, in Hardee and Polk counties for those who need food assistance. Individuals and families who want to apply for the program...
plantcityobserver.com
Santa Sled Festival returns to Plant City this December
The annual event has taken place in Plant City for over thirty years, serving hundreds of families within the community. For over 30 years the Plant City Black Heritage and Des’Aimes Social Club have partnered with their local community to present the annual Santa Sled Festival, with the event returning this year on Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sadye Gibbs Martin Community Center, 1601 E. Dr. Martin Luther Kind Jr. Blvd.
Weekend events: What's happening around Tampa Bay from Oct. 21-23
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — While we've had a nice taste of Florida "fall" weather this past week, the fall vibes continue as we get closer to Halloween. And while temperatures are warming back up, it'll still be an absolutely gorgeous weekend — a great excuse to get up and go do something fun!
Tarpon Springs' House On The Hill opens its 'Freak Show Circus' this weekend
The haunted trail is open two weekends this month.
suncoastnews.com
Pasco commission reverses its decision on Seven Oaks apartments in Wesley Chapel
DADE CITY — The Pasco County Commission this week overturned its previous denial of a multi-story apartment complex at the Seven Oaks development adjacent to the Sam’s Club on State Road 56. But not without several more hours of pointed debate about whether the development was suited for...
Hillsborough County Fair returns for 11 days of fun, entertainment & more
The Hillsborough County Fair is returning in November for 11 days of fun, competition and entertainment.
Safety Harbor Connect
Strachan’s opens on Main Street – Safety Harbor
The iconic North Pinellas ice cream shop recently opened at 323 Main Street. Walking into the new Strachan’s Ice Cream Shop at 323 Main Street in downtown Safety Harbor is like stepping into the gift shop at Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory. The store, located in the old Kiki’s...
Tampa’s 1st five-star hotel, the Tampa EDITION, opens to the public
The latest addition to the downtown Tampa skyline is finally open to the public. After months, if not years, of being eyed by locals and visitors, the Tampa EDITION hotel hosted its grand opening on October 21.
irvineweekly.com
Pasco County’s Broadening Tax Base
In their latest piece for the Laker/Lutz News, staff writer B.C. Manion gives readers an informative look at Pasco County’s broadening tax base. Manion’s article follows a luncheon in which Pasco County Property Appraiser Mike Wells was in attendance, giving comments on the evolution of the county’s tax finances.
Beach Beacon
Halloween happenings around Tampa Bay
Pumpkin patches and demonic decorations herald the haunting season: Halloween will soon be upon us. Bewitched and bedeviled, Pinellas residents busily prepare their costumes, stockpile sweets and seek out some of the area’s most terrifying Halloween happenings. During this creepy season, communities throughout Pinellas and around the Tampa Bay area play host to horrifying haunted houses, fiendishly fun festivals and tantalizing trick-or-treating. With such a variety of activities, there’s plenty to do for both the adult crowd as well as all the little ghouls and goblins.
irvineweekly.com
No More Rabbits For Retail In Pasco County
In their latest piece for the Laker/Lutz News, staff writer B.C. Manion reports on the Pasco County ban on the retail sales of rabbits. On October 10, 2022, the Pasco County Commission adopted an ordinance that would protect animal and owner alike from unlicensed breeders, pet sellers and pet dealers.
plantcityobserver.com
Pig Jam returning to Plant City
The major BBQ competition is set to bring the heat back to PC next month. The 2022 Plant City Pig Jam State BBQ Championship, presented by Citizen’s Bank & Trust, has over 50 competition BBQ teams coming to Plant City from more than a dozen different states to compete in the Kansas City Barbecue Society sanctioned competition on Nov. 18 and 19.
stpetecatalyst.com
Haunted car wash comes to Pinellas
October 20, 2022 - Tommy’s Express Car Wash, a Michigan-based company with 131 locations nationwide, will transform some of its facilities into a “Tunnel of Terror.” Only four of the company’s Florida locations will host the event, including one in Pinellas County. The Largo location, at 1240 Missouri Ave. N., will host the Tunnel of Terror event Oct. 28-29 from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.
Beach Beacon
St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival showcases dozens of contemporary crafters
ST. PETE BEACH — Bringing a wide variety of appealing and exquisite creations, skilled craft artisans will take part in the free, two-day second annual St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival, running Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29 and 30, on Corey Avenue in downtown St. Pete Beach. Hours...
100,000 pets saved at Hillsborough shelter since 2012
Hillsborough County is celebrating a major milestone on Friday, seeing the 100,000th pet saved at the Michael S. Merrill Pet Resource Center since 2012.
stpetecatalyst.com
Foster Service adds nearly 100 local jobs
Family Support Services has significantly bolstered its workforce, increased pay and boosted partner funding by nearly $9 million in its first nine months as Pinellas County’s new child welfare system. The organization took over for Eckerd Connects in January after the Florida Department of Children and Families (FDCF) terminated...
thegabber.com
‘The Addams Family’ Is Halloween Fun in St. Pete
As I walked into the lobby of the St Petersburg City Theatre, I was greeted by a warm atmosphere of patrons and staff talking and mingling as if I’d entered a welcoming family reunion. The stylish lobby, decorated for the season, had a family friendly Halloween atmosphere while audience members chattered eagerly about the production they were about to see: the musical adaptation of “The Addams Family.” A smartly selected production shows why the St Petersburg City Theatre is the longest-continuously producing community theater in Florida. First founded in 1925 as the Sunshine Players, SPCT’s all-volunteer staff works well together to ensure the best experience in community theater.
