Paulie Palooza Music Festival in Zephyrhills drums up support for a worthy cause

La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersBrooksville, FL
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
Garter Snake On A Plane At Newark AirportBridget MulroyNewark, NJ
musicfestnews.com
Another Fabulous Dunedin Brewery OktoBEERfest!
Dunedin Brewery proprietor Michael Lyn Bryant likes to keep things fresh: the beer, the food, and the music schedule at the annual OktoBEERfest. The first two are always a given. It was special this year with the opening of The Moon Tower, the tall building next to the brewery which now houses occasional hip hop and other special shows; all of the food was served from inside The Moon Tower, making movement around the grounds and the food operation much easier.
Tarpon Springs' House On The Hill opens its 'Freak Show Circus' this weekend
The haunted trail is open two weekends this month.
plantcityobserver.com
Santa Sled Festival returns to Plant City this December
The annual event has taken place in Plant City for over thirty years, serving hundreds of families within the community. For over 30 years the Plant City Black Heritage and Des’Aimes Social Club have partnered with their local community to present the annual Santa Sled Festival, with the event returning this year on Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sadye Gibbs Martin Community Center, 1601 E. Dr. Martin Luther Kind Jr. Blvd.
Citrus County Chronicle
Weeki Wachee Winds presents two fall concerts
SPRING HILL - Weeki Wachee Winds, led by Conductor Mark Hengesh, will present their Fall Concert on Saturday, Oct. 29, and Sunday, Oct. 30. Both concerts are free and begin at 2 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 29, the concert will be presented at Spring Hill United Church of Christ at...
Hillsborough County Fair returns for 11 days of fun, entertainment & more
The Hillsborough County Fair is returning in November for 11 days of fun, competition and entertainment.
plantcityobserver.com
Plant City Strawberry Classic Cruise-In Celebrates 25 Years
Hundreds of classic cars on display in downtown Plant City made for a fun afternoon. It was the year the Academy Award winning movie Titanic premiered, catapulting actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet to stardom; the year Princess Diana was killed in a high-speed car crash in a Paris tunnel.
plantcityobserver.com
Plant City Native Receives HMMA Nomination
Her New Age album enhances planetary sounds from space to create hauntingly beautiful music. It’s easy to assume that in the vastness of space, our solar system’s eight planets move soundlessly through the galaxy. That couldn’t be more wrong. Although we can’t hear them, NASA has captured...
Beach Beacon
St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival showcases dozens of contemporary crafters
ST. PETE BEACH — Bringing a wide variety of appealing and exquisite creations, skilled craft artisans will take part in the free, two-day second annual St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival, running Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29 and 30, on Corey Avenue in downtown St. Pete Beach. Hours...
Weekend events: What's happening around Tampa Bay from Oct. 21-23
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — While we've had a nice taste of Florida "fall" weather this past week, the fall vibes continue as we get closer to Halloween. And while temperatures are warming back up, it'll still be an absolutely gorgeous weekend — a great excuse to get up and go do something fun!
fox13news.com
Clearwater man fights fear of clowns by creating front yard display filled with them for Halloween
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Those who are scared of clowns could make Halloween a time when things get terrifying, but one man in Clearwater is trying to get over his fear in a different way. Jeff Somerville created an endless Halloween display filled with cackling clowns and creepy carnival tunes. "Welcome...
Tampa’s 1st five-star hotel, the Tampa EDITION, opens to the public
The latest addition to the downtown Tampa skyline is finally open to the public. After months, if not years, of being eyed by locals and visitors, the Tampa EDITION hotel hosted its grand opening on October 21.
Bay News 9
Widower of Publix heiress sees Lakeland park completed in her honor
LAKELAND, Fla. — The new Bonnet Springs Park is opening Saturday with a two-day celebration. The community gets to enjoy the new park, thanks to its biggest benefactor Carol Jenkins Barnett, daughter of the Publix grocery story founder George Jenkins. What You Need To Know. Widower of Publix heiress...
Lakeland's Bonnet Springs Park opens this weekend
The much anticipated 168-acre Bonnet Springs Park is scheduled to open this weekend in Lakeland with a huge event.
insideradio.com
Just Weeks After Being Let Go, Mason Dixon Filling In At Tampa’s ‘Q105.’
Mason Dixon, the longtime Tampa radio veteran who was let go from Beasley Media Group as part of its recent company-wide cuts, has returned to classic hits “Q105” WRBQ in a part-time role. “Didn’t get to hear me on the radio for the last few weeks, might want...
Safety Harbor Connect
Strachan’s opens on Main Street – Safety Harbor
The iconic North Pinellas ice cream shop recently opened at 323 Main Street. Walking into the new Strachan’s Ice Cream Shop at 323 Main Street in downtown Safety Harbor is like stepping into the gift shop at Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory. The store, located in the old Kiki’s...
hernandosun.com
Local business revitalizes downtown location
Co-owners of Downtown Loser Lee Golinello and Celeste Johnson were recognized by the City of Brooksville for their efforts in remodeling their new location: 202 S. Broad Street. Downtown Loser received the Margaret Ghiotto Commercial Improvement award at the October third regular city council meeting. “This has been a long...
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete to commemorate the good ship Bounty
The replica 18th century wooden sailing ship Bounty sank off the North Carolina coast during Hurricane Sandy in 2012. Two lives were lost. On Oct. 29, the 10th anniversary of the tragedy, the City of St. Petersburg will erect a plaque commemorating the working vessel, which spent more than 21 years docked year-round alongside the bayfront pier as a tourist attraction.
Disney World passholders file lawsuit over block out dates, park hopping restrictions
Two Walt Disney World passholders have filed a class action lawsuit against the theme park giant over its park reservation system and how it affects their premium level annual pass, as well as Disney World's park hopping restrictions.
tampabeacon.com
Pasco Animal Services suspends dog operations after outbreak of virus
Pasco County Animal Services announced Oct. 21 that it is suspending dog adoptions, intakes, surgeries and rescue transfers for 14 days due to the presence of Canine Pneumovirus — a highly contagious virus that causes respiratory disease in dogs — at its Land O’ Lakes shelter. Normal...
