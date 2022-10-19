Paulie Palooza Music Festival in Zephyrhills drums up support for a worthy cause

Dunedin Brewery proprietor Michael Lyn Bryant likes to keep things fresh: the beer, the food, and the music schedule at the annual OktoBEERfest. The first two are always a given. It was special this year with the opening of The Moon Tower, the tall building next to the brewery which now houses occasional hip hop and other special shows; all of the food was served from inside The Moon Tower, making movement around the grounds and the food operation much easier.

DUNEDIN, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO