Zephyrhills, FL

Paulie Palooza Music Festival in Zephyrhills drums up support for a worthy cause

By NICK STUBBS, Suncoast News Correspondent
tampabeacon.com
 3 days ago
musicfestnews.com

Another Fabulous Dunedin Brewery OktoBEERfest!

Dunedin Brewery proprietor Michael Lyn Bryant likes to keep things fresh: the beer, the food, and the music schedule at the annual OktoBEERfest. The first two are always a given. It was special this year with the opening of The Moon Tower, the tall building next to the brewery which now houses occasional hip hop and other special shows; all of the food was served from inside The Moon Tower, making movement around the grounds and the food operation much easier.
DUNEDIN, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Santa Sled Festival returns to Plant City this December

The annual event has taken place in Plant City for over thirty years, serving hundreds of families within the community. For over 30 years the Plant City Black Heritage and Des’Aimes Social Club have partnered with their local community to present the annual Santa Sled Festival, with the event returning this year on Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sadye Gibbs Martin Community Center, 1601 E. Dr. Martin Luther Kind Jr. Blvd.
PLANT CITY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Weeki Wachee Winds presents two fall concerts

SPRING HILL - Weeki Wachee Winds, led by Conductor Mark Hengesh, will present their Fall Concert on Saturday, Oct. 29, and Sunday, Oct. 30. Both concerts are free and begin at 2 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 29, the concert will be presented at Spring Hill United Church of Christ at...
SPRING HILL, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Plant City Strawberry Classic Cruise-In Celebrates 25 Years

Hundreds of classic cars on display in downtown Plant City made for a fun afternoon. It was the year the Academy Award winning movie Titanic premiered, catapulting actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet to stardom; the year Princess Diana was killed in a high-speed car crash in a Paris tunnel.
PLANT CITY, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Plant City Native Receives HMMA Nomination

Her New Age album enhances planetary sounds from space to create hauntingly beautiful music. It’s easy to assume that in the vastness of space, our solar system’s eight planets move soundlessly through the galaxy. That couldn’t be more wrong. Although we can’t hear them, NASA has captured...
PLANT CITY, FL
Bay News 9

Widower of Publix heiress sees Lakeland park completed in her honor

LAKELAND, Fla. — The new Bonnet Springs Park is opening Saturday with a two-day celebration. The community gets to enjoy the new park, thanks to its biggest benefactor Carol Jenkins Barnett, daughter of the Publix grocery story founder George Jenkins. What You Need To Know. Widower of Publix heiress...
LAKELAND, FL
Safety Harbor Connect

Strachan’s opens on Main Street – Safety Harbor

The iconic North Pinellas ice cream shop recently opened at 323 Main Street. Walking into the new Strachan’s Ice Cream Shop at 323 Main Street in downtown Safety Harbor is like stepping into the gift shop at Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory. The store, located in the old Kiki’s...
SAFETY HARBOR, FL
hernandosun.com

Local business revitalizes downtown location

Co-owners of Downtown Loser Lee Golinello and Celeste Johnson were recognized by the City of Brooksville for their efforts in remodeling their new location: 202 S. Broad Street. Downtown Loser received the Margaret Ghiotto Commercial Improvement award at the October third regular city council meeting. “This has been a long...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete to commemorate the good ship Bounty

The replica 18th century wooden sailing ship Bounty sank off the North Carolina coast during Hurricane Sandy in 2012. Two lives were lost. On Oct. 29, the 10th anniversary of the tragedy, the City of St. Petersburg will erect a plaque commemorating the working vessel, which spent more than 21 years docked year-round alongside the bayfront pier as a tourist attraction.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

