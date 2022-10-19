ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden, AL

gadsdenmessenger.com

Local volleyball teams compete at North Super Regionals

Westbrook Christian went 1-1 at the Class 3A North Super Regional volleyball tournament last Thursday (Oct. 20) in Huntsville. The Lady Warriors (36-6) defeated Colbert County, 3-0, in the opening round before falling to Susan Moore, 3-0 in the quarterfinals. Glencoe went 1-1 at the Class 3A North Super Regional...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

No. 2 Hoover set to battle No. 1 Thompson for region championship

It’s not unusual that there is a lot at stake in a Hoover-Thompson football game. It’s expected. For the past five years, the two teams have played twice a year – as regular-season Class 7A, Region 3 foes and in the state playoff semifinals. In the past three, Thompson won that semifinal on the way to a state title. In 2017, Hoover won the playoff game – after losing to the Warriors four weeks before – and its most recent state championship.
HOOVER, AL
High School Football PRO

Talladega, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Alexandria High School football team will have a game with Talladega High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00.
ALEXANDRIA, AL
wvtm13.com

Football Friday night games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UAB Blazers, along with area high school football games, are covered on WVTM 13. Check out the WVTM 133 app for all scores and results.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Minor League Baseball in Alabama attracts 750,000+ fans in 2022

Alabama’s 3 minor league baseball teams—the Rocket City Trash Pandas, Birmingham Barons and Montgomery Biscuits—attracted 750,384 fans in 2022, according to a post by Ballpark Digest. Trash Pandas Led the Southern League in Attendance. For the 2nd consecutive year, Huntsville’s Trash Pandas led the Southern League in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecomeback.com

Herschel Walker endorsed by Georgia football legend

Former Georgia Bulldogs football star Herschel Walker is currently trying to become a United States Senator and his new ad offers a strong endorsement from another Georgia football legend. Vince Dooley was the head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs from 1964 to 1988. In that time he won six SEC...
GEORGIA STATE
Calhoun Journal

Black Bears in Alabama Class in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Saturday, October 22nd from 11:00 to 11:30 am come join the Anniston Museums and Gardens for this fun and informative class. The black bear population in Alabama is growing! Join Beth Sewell, Outdoor and Environmental Educator from the Canyon Center JSU Field School, for a fun and informative program all about the American Black Bear (Ursus americanus). This program will focus on typical behaviors, adaptation, common myths, and stereotypes. This program is included with daily admission and free for members. Home to the Anniston Museum of Natural History, Berman Museum, and Longleaf Botanical Gardens, a wide array of worldly artifacts and wild creatures awaits. Visiting AM&G allows you to Explore Your World without needing a passport!
ANNISTON, AL
sylacauganews.com

Remembering Steve Sprayberry

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Steve Sprayberry died today at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham after a brief illness. He was 70 years old. Sprayberry is best remembered by friends as a powerful high school and college athlete, and as a successful businessman in Sylacauga who, with his wife Carol, was deeply committed to and involved in the community.
SYLACAUGA, AL
weisradio.com

Alabama ONE Makes Strategic Changes in its Leadership TEAM

Alabama ONE is excited to announce two strategic moves within the Alabama ONE TEAM. These Leadership changes lay a solid foundation to transition Alabama ONE into a large, multi-branch, multi-region Credit Union that serves Members in 57 Alabama counties, well prepares Alabama ONE for its planned future growth, and ensures the very best service to our Members.
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love to go out with your friends and family members, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for providing amazing atmosphere, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE
elmoreautauganews.com

Reilly Carroll of Jack’s location in Geraldine, AL earns next year of Biscuit Bragging rights

BIRMINGHAM (Oct. 20, 2022) – Jack’s Family Restaurants (Jack’s), a Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) network headquartered in Birmingham and boasting more than 220 locations across Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia and Mississippi, has crowned the company’s 23rd Annual Biscuit Bakeoff champion at a finalist event held in the Magic City. Selected from seven regional employee finalists, Reilly Carroll of Jack’s in Geraldine was awarded the company championship from a panel of judges based on her biscuit’s height and diameter, pan color consistency and overall taste.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Alabama’s Oyster Harvest off to great start

By David Rainer, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Those who love to dine on Alabama’s succulent oysters are in luck. The state’s oyster season opened on October 3, and the oyster catchers are busy plucking those delicious bivalves from the reefs in coastal waters. Scott Bannon, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ […]
ALABAMA STATE
thecutoffnews.com

Record fish caught in Alabama

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Alabama from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama’s VP, hot car prices, time change, and cold temperatures: Down in Alabama

Good morning. Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan on today’s Down in Alabama. On Oct. 25, 1819, Alabama’s first state legislature assembled in Huntsville. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
ALABAMA STATE

