advantagenews.com
Both sides see changes to Illinois' SAFE-T Act
The SAFE-T Act is already law in Illinois, but the provision of ending cash bail on Jan. 1 is still causing concern for many. Changes are reportedly in the works for the legislation to address concerns voiced by law enforcement and prosecutors. State Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, has introduced one...
Illinois gubernatorial candidates asked about gender affirming care for minors
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and GOP nominee Darren Bailey were asked about gender-affirming care for Illinois youth as the November election nears. WGN hosted the two major party candidates for governor for their second and final debate Tuesday. The pair discussed schools, crime and health care in Illinois. Both were asked...
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker reverses on school choice program he once pledged to 'do away with'
J.B. Pritzker, the Democratic incumbent governor of Illinois, appears to reverse course on school choice after previously attacking the program.
Washington Examiner
Illinois to vote on banning 'right to work' in constitution, a model for blue states
Voters in Illinois will decide on Election Day whether to enshrine collective bargaining in the state constitution, a strategy that labor organizers might try to replicate in other states. Amendment 1, also known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment, would amend the state constitution to block the legislature from promulgating right-to-work...
Family Just Learned They Inherited $11 Million from Illinois Man
It's reportedly the largest amount of unclaimed property ever and it was just given to the family of an Illinois man who had over $11 million dollars in assets. I saw this news of mega-inheritance shared on Yahoo News. It's a share of a news report from CBS Chicago who said that Joseph Richard Stancak of Chicago had left $11 million dollars behind after his death in 2016. Now, the state treasurer says he's found Joseph's family. 119 heirs will now share in a massive inheritance that was unclaimed...until now.
fordcountychronicle.com
Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: Additional charges filed against former House Speaker Michael Madigan
Back in March, former Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan was indicted on several federal corruption charges related to a bribery scheme involving the utility giant Commonwealth Edison. A few days ago, more charges were filed against Madigan, this time in connection to a probe involving AT&T. AT&T entered into...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois SAFE-T Act: County board OKs resolution to oppose controversial new law
WOODSTOCK, Ill. - The McHenry County Board has voted to oppose a controversial Illinois public safety law set to take effect next year. County board members voted 13-8 at a Tuesday night meeting to pass a resolution opposing the SAFE-T Act after listening to the public's comments and engaging in a "robust debate" on how to protect the interests of McHenry County constituents, a statement said.
Fact-checking four claims from JB Pritzker and Darren Bailey at the Illinois governor debate
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker and his Republican challenger, Illinois state Sen. Darren Bailey, held their second and final debate on Wednesday, again trading barbs, and each calling the other an "extremist."Lots of times the two candidates accused the other of not telling the truth, so we wanted to fact check four comments from the debate.When discussing state funding for education, Republican challenger Darren Bailey claimed Chicago Public Schools spends $29,000 per student, as he blasted the district for providing a bad education for its kids.But that figure is simply not correct. CPS spends just over $20,000 per student,...
Illinois high school teacher recorded using racial slur placed on paid leave
KANKAKEE, Ill. — An Illinois high school teacher was placed on paid leave for allegedly uttering a racial slur in an incident that was caught on video, school officials said. Genevra A. Walters, superintendent of Kankakee School District 11, said in a statement that the teacher, who has not...
Advocates oppose SAFE-T Act changes proposed by Democratic senator
Governor has said Champaign Sen. Scott Bennett’s proposal is worth considering. Much of the talk from supporters of the SAFE-T Act criminal justice reform has in recent days centered on how it will or won’t be amended before Jan. 1, when cash bail will be abolished in Illinois as part of a provision known as the Pretrial Fairness Act.
Illinois SAFE-T Act: Chicago-area police chief, prosecutor sound alarm over fast-tracked public safety law
Critics of the Illinois SAFE-T Act, which aims to overhaul the state's criminal justice system, argue that the law will not improve public safety and may be unconstitutional.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Pappas: tax investors make millions from black, Latino communities
Study shows homeowners, gov’t losing out on funding. A new study from the Cook County Treasurer’s Office concludes that hedge funds, private equity firms and others are exploiting a loophole in Illinois’ property tax law to make millions of dollars in profits, mostly at the expense of black and Latino communities.
Great News for Illinois as Telsa will Open a Huge Warehouse
There have been countless bad news stories for the Land of Lincoln of businesses leaving in 2022. So the news that Tesla is opening a nearly three-quarters of a million square foot warehouse here in Illinois is very needed. Here are the details on where it is going and why it's a positive sign for Illinois.
Illinois reports incident involving protected health information
ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Illinois officials report an incident has occurred within the State of Illinois Application for Benefits Eligibility (ABE) system’s Provider Portal. Officials say on August 22, there was an issue embedded within ABE’s Provider Portal. Upon investigation, officials found that people who applied to become Provider Portal users potentially could see certain customer […]
Is It Illegal To Sleep in Your Car in Illinois?
Illinois has many roads, interstates, and the famous Route 66, but sometimes tiredness takes over and you may need to sleep for a bit. So, is it legal to sleep in your car?. All the states have their own sleeping-in-car laws, but in Illinois, you CAN LEGALLY sleep in your car at rest stops. According to smartfinancial.com there are 30 rest stops and 11 welcome centers in the state where people can get some sleep if they need a few hours off the road. You can see a full map of all the rest locations below.
3 Illinois Counties at High Community Level for COVID-19 as 1 Million Bivalent Booster Shots Have Been Administered
Illinois health officials reported 11,995 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 43 additional deaths over the past seven days. Cases climbed slightly from last week, when 11,447 new cases were reported, which marked another slight increase over the previous week. This week, three Illinois counties are at...
1470 WMBD
Illinois providing emergency mortgage assistance
CHICAGO, Ill. — Another round of mortgage assistance is rolling out soon. Illinois Housing Development Authority Spokesperson Andrew Field says eligible homeowners still feeling the effects of the pandemic can get up to $30,000 in assistance. “If you are at least 30 days late on your primary mortgage, or...
foxillinois.com
Some Illinois marijuana convictions are eligible for expungement
CHAMPAIGH, Ill. (WCCU) — Earlier this month President Joe Biden announced a pardon for all who had federal convictions of simple marijuana possession. But what does this mean for those in Illinois with a record including simple marijuana possession? Are their records able to be expunged?. "There are thousands...
Some rent prices are coming down in Illinois
After skyrocketing the past year, some rent prices appear to be coming down in Illinois. After declining by as much as 20% in Chicago and other urban metros at the height of the pandemic, rent prices began to soar. Jon Leckie, researcher for the website Rent.com, said the real estate...
NBC Chicago
Masks Recommended in 3 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
Masks are advised in three Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, Knox, Saline and Warren counties were all said to be at "high"...
