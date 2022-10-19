ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
advantagenews.com

Both sides see changes to Illinois' SAFE-T Act

The SAFE-T Act is already law in Illinois, but the provision of ending cash bail on Jan. 1 is still causing concern for many. Changes are reportedly in the works for the legislation to address concerns voiced by law enforcement and prosecutors. State Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, has introduced one...
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Family Just Learned They Inherited $11 Million from Illinois Man

It's reportedly the largest amount of unclaimed property ever and it was just given to the family of an Illinois man who had over $11 million dollars in assets. I saw this news of mega-inheritance shared on Yahoo News. It's a share of a news report from CBS Chicago who said that Joseph Richard Stancak of Chicago had left $11 million dollars behind after his death in 2016. Now, the state treasurer says he's found Joseph's family. 119 heirs will now share in a massive inheritance that was unclaimed...until now.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Illinois SAFE-T Act: County board OKs resolution to oppose controversial new law

WOODSTOCK, Ill. - The McHenry County Board has voted to oppose a controversial Illinois public safety law set to take effect next year. County board members voted 13-8 at a Tuesday night meeting to pass a resolution opposing the SAFE-T Act after listening to the public's comments and engaging in a "robust debate" on how to protect the interests of McHenry County constituents, a statement said.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Fact-checking four claims from JB Pritzker and Darren Bailey at the Illinois governor debate

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker and his Republican challenger, Illinois state Sen. Darren Bailey, held their second and final debate on Wednesday, again trading barbs, and each calling the other an "extremist."Lots of times the two candidates accused the other of not telling the truth, so we wanted to fact check four comments from the debate.When discussing state funding for education, Republican challenger Darren Bailey claimed Chicago Public Schools spends $29,000 per student, as he blasted the district for providing a bad education for its kids.But that figure is simply not correct. CPS spends just over $20,000 per student,...
ILLINOIS STATE
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Pappas: tax investors make millions from black, Latino communities

Study shows homeowners, gov’t losing out on funding. A new study from the Cook County Treasurer’s Office concludes that hedge funds, private equity firms and others are exploiting a loophole in Illinois’ property tax law to make millions of dollars in profits, mostly at the expense of black and Latino communities.
COOK COUNTY, IL
1440 WROK

Great News for Illinois as Telsa will Open a Huge Warehouse

There have been countless bad news stories for the Land of Lincoln of businesses leaving in 2022. So the news that Tesla is opening a nearly three-quarters of a million square foot warehouse here in Illinois is very needed. Here are the details on where it is going and why it's a positive sign for Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Illinois reports incident involving protected health information

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Illinois officials report an incident has occurred within the State of Illinois Application for Benefits Eligibility (ABE) system’s Provider Portal. Officials say on August 22, there was an issue embedded within ABE’s Provider Portal. Upon investigation, officials found that people who applied to become Provider Portal users potentially could see certain customer […]
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Is It Illegal To Sleep in Your Car in Illinois?

Illinois has many roads, interstates, and the famous Route 66, but sometimes tiredness takes over and you may need to sleep for a bit. So, is it legal to sleep in your car?. All the states have their own sleeping-in-car laws, but in Illinois, you CAN LEGALLY sleep in your car at rest stops. According to smartfinancial.com there are 30 rest stops and 11 welcome centers in the state where people can get some sleep if they need a few hours off the road. You can see a full map of all the rest locations below.
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Illinois providing emergency mortgage assistance

CHICAGO, Ill. — Another round of mortgage assistance is rolling out soon. Illinois Housing Development Authority Spokesperson Andrew Field says eligible homeowners still feeling the effects of the pandemic can get up to $30,000 in assistance. “If you are at least 30 days late on your primary mortgage, or...
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

Some Illinois marijuana convictions are eligible for expungement

CHAMPAIGH, Ill. (WCCU) — Earlier this month President Joe Biden announced a pardon for all who had federal convictions of simple marijuana possession. But what does this mean for those in Illinois with a record including simple marijuana possession? Are their records able to be expunged?. "There are thousands...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
907K+
Views
ABOUT

Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy