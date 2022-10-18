SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - We are learning new details about the parents charged in the death of their 1-year-old twin boy. 46-year-old David Ross Bannister and 39-year-old Jennifer Fae Kincaid, were charged Friday with second-degree murder after investigators were called to a Shiawassee Township home February 5, 2020 for a report of an unresponsive child. An investigation revealed their twin son, David, died from an acute fentanyl overdose. Following his death, an investigation was launched and his twin sister, Christina, was removed from the home and placed into foster care.

