Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc12.com
Rescue Ministries to host open house events for Bay City, Saginaw shelters
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The non-profit Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan is inviting the community to tour its Bay City and Saginaw shelters. It announced upcoming Open House events for Good Samaritan Rescue Mission and City Rescue Mission. The ministry said major renovations have been done to better serve homeless men, women,...
abc12.com
Salvation Army accepting Christmas assistance signups in Flint on Oct. 25
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Salvation Army in Flint will begin accepting signups for Christmas assistance on Oct. 25. Help will be available for Genesee County families who are unable to provide Christmas gifts for their children. The Salvation Army will help provide toys, stocking stuffers, pajamas, coats, winter wear,...
abc12.com
Bay City teen shot inside of home
A 15-year-old Bay City girl is in critical condition at last check after being shot. Bay City Department of Public Safety responded to what looks now to be an accidental shooting inside a home at the 200 block of South Sherman Street. The girl was shot once and knows the...
abc12.com
Ascension St. Mary's unveils $1 million mobile mammography bus
Ascension St. Mary's Hospital in Saginaw has a new $1 million bus available to screen for breast cancer across Mid-Michigan. Ascension St. Mary's unveils $1 million mobile mammography bus. Ascension St. Mary's Hospital in Saginaw rolled out its brand new $1 million mobile breast cancer screening center on Thursday.
abc12.com
New details about the parents charged in the death of their 1-year-old twin son
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - We are learning new details about the parents charged in the death of their 1-year-old twin boy. 46-year-old David Ross Bannister and 39-year-old Jennifer Fae Kincaid, were charged Friday with second-degree murder after investigators were called to a Shiawassee Township home February 5, 2020 for a report of an unresponsive child. An investigation revealed their twin son, David, died from an acute fentanyl overdose. Following his death, an investigation was launched and his twin sister, Christina, was removed from the home and placed into foster care.
abc12.com
Three shoppers at Family Dollar testify about Flint security guard's murder
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The murder trial continued Friday for three suspects accused of killing a Flint security guard, who asked a customer to wear a mask at Family Dollar in May 2020. The three suspects -- 47-year-old Sharmel Teague, her husband 47-year-old Larry Teague and her son 25-year-old Ramonyea...
abc12.com
Overnight crashes on Saginaw Street leave one dead, one badly injured
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One woman is dead and a man is hospitalized after a pair of overnight crashes about two hours apart on Saginaw Street in Flint. The first crash was reported near the intersection of North Saginaw Street and Damon Avenue around 2:25 a.m. Friday. The Flint Police...
abc12.com
Lack of heat, carbon monoxide concerns at Bay County senior living complex
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The heat is off for several apartments in a Bay County complex. It appears a number of heaters were emitting carbon monoxide. Country Meadows in Bangor Township is a senior living complex. Right now, half of the 120 apartments have had the heat turned off,...
abc12.com
New $850 million electric line will connect Gratiot County to Indiana
A new interstate electric line will connect wind and solar energy farms in Gratiot County to part of northern Indiana. New $850 million electric line will connect Gratiot County to Indiana. ITC Michigan announced plans for the 110-mile line connecting an electric substation in Gratiot County with a facility in...
abc12.com
Homeowner pleads guilty to 'worst animal cruelty case' in Shiawassee County
Jordan Hoisington pleaded guilty to one count of animal cruelty after two dead dogs were found in a rental home she owns in Bancroft. Homeowner pleads guilty to 'worst animal cruelty case' in Shiawassee County. Renters moved into the Bancroft home owned by Jordan Hoisington in September. Months after moving...
abc12.com
Lapeer woman dies after crash with semi-tanker on M-24
LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Lapeer woman died after police say she pulled in front of a semi-truck hauling vegetable oil on M-24 Thursday night. The Lapeer County Sheriff's office says 54-year-old Andrea Montgomery was driving a Chevrolet Trax east on Sawdust Corners Road in Mayfield Township and stopped for the stop sign at M-24 around 6:05 p.m.
abc12.com
Flint clerk shows off machines that help visually impaired voters
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - While ballots are meant to be streamlined and keep the voting process simple, filling in those boxes completely is no easy task for some people. An event at the Hasselbring Senior Center in Flint on Friday showcased voter assist terminals meant to help the visually impaired cast their ballot. The terminals can also help those who face a number of barriers when voting.
abc12.com
Man arrested in fatal shooting of Lyft driver in Pontiac
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Lyft driver inside a car that crashed into a utility pole in Pontiac. The driver, a 49-year-old suburban Detroit woman, suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the head and was found about 5 a.m. Friday, the Oakland County sheriff's office said.
abc12.com
Parents charged in death of 1-year-old who died from fentanyl overdose
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The parents of a 1-year-old boy are behind bars after being charged in the death of their son. According to the Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office and court documents, police were called to a Shiawassee Township home on Feb. 5 for a report of an unresponsive child.
abc12.com
Highlight of the Night (Oct. 21)
LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - Highlight of the Night goes to Davison's Henry Carstarphen III, who catches a Hail Mary touchdown pass from Braylen Himmelein to end the first half against Lapeer. The Cardinals went on to win, 28-6.
abc12.com
Prosecutor: Teen to plead guilty in Oxford High School shooting
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The Oakland County Prosecutor says the teen suspect in last fall's deadly shooting at Oxford High School will plead guilty. The 16-year-old suspect is facing four counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Hana St. Juliana, Tate Myre, Madison Baldwin and Justin Shilling after the Nov. 30, 2021 shooting.
abc12.com
HS Football - Midland Dow at Midland
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Quarterback Jason Davenport and running back Jalen Brown teamed up to help Midland defeat Midland Dow, 14-6. With the win, the Chemics won a share of the SVL Blue title.
Comments / 0