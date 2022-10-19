Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
977wmoi.com
3rd Annual Knox County Humane Society Doggie Car Ride This Saturday
The 3rd annual Doggie Car Ride, benefitting the Knox County Humane Society will be this Saturday, October 22nd, shares Director Erin Buckmaster:. “You will drive through, come in where you enter the shelter, you will drive around and you will get to see all the pets as you go around. We will have puppuccinos for the dogs. Then you will go around back and get a t-shirt and if you drive through on that day, you will get a $5 gas card to Casey’s too, on top of a t-shirt, and a photo by Rick Cross of you and your pet in the cars. Nobody really leaves the car at any time, but all dogs love car rides and it doesn’t have to be a dog. You can bring your cat, or your llama; you can bring whatever you want through.”
A Beloved QCA Coffee Shop Is Closing Its Doors Soon
A beloved cafe in the QCA will be closing its doors at the end of the month. Mama B's Cafe in Coal Valley announced on Facebook that they will be closing on October 29th. The post didn't give a reason for the closure but thanked the community for their support and mentioned that the announcement of a new tenant is coming up.
ourquadcities.com
New business ‘planted’ for grand opening Saturday
Quartz Botanicals, in Heritage Place Building at 1515 5th Ave., Moline, will have a grand opening from 10:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Saturday. The business sells mainly houseplants, sourcing its plants from all over world Many are rare or uncommon, a news release says. The store also sells jewelry, wire-wrapped jewelry and plant accessories.
KWQC
Benefit held Saturday for Bettendorf woman battling rare autoimmune disease
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf woman who has been fighting a rare autoimmune disease for 20 years may have found the answer she’s seeking. Jackie Celske said three different Iowa City specialists tried drugs, surgeries, and other treatments, but nothing helped. Then she went to Florida for a new approach.
Analog Moline Returns with Holiday Pop-Up, Super Awesome Christmas Time II
The holiday season is right around the corner and Analog II Arcade Bar in Moline will once again be filling the place with so much Christmas spirit, Santa Claus won't know what to do. Analog Moline presents its holiday pop-up, Super Awesome Christmas Time II. This holiday pop-up will feature thousands of Christmas lights, a ton of tinsel, specialty cocktails, and more all to get you into the holiday spirit.
Earn Your Fam’s Thanksgiving Turkey At Muscatine’s Turkey Trot
We're in the season of carbs and rapidly coming up on Turkey Day and there's a cool event in the QCA to celebrate it. Muscatine will be having their Turkey Trot Fun Run/Walk on Saturday, Nov. 19 (you can sleep in on Thanksgiving Day for this one) at Muscatine Municipal Golf Course.
“Make Beer Your Career” Brewer Panel Comes to Rock Island, Illinois Brewery
I've always envied brewers. Being a beer lover, I've been enamored by the behind-the-scenes of brewing beer. It's the main reason I started my "What's Tappening" segment. I get to talk to brewers about what got them into the industry and learn parts of the job that I never even considered.
Join QC Rock Academy for a Halloween Band Bash at the Red Stone Room
As a parent, I feel strongly about introducing my children to music that makes me feel something. At the same time, I feel strongly about them finding their own music and falling in love with songs and bands they can call "their own". We've always had music in the house...
agupdate.com
Three generations harvest together in Northwest Illinois
ANNAWAN, Ill. — This time of year it is easy to catch three generations of the Verbeck family together in the fields in Henry County in Northwest Illinois. Robbie is navigating the combine. Often his dad Dwaine, who is 75, is at his side with the grain cart, and Robbie’s son Zach, who just graduated high school, is driving the semi-truck.
KWQC
An old Henry County dairy farm has become a fall fun destination
GALVA, Ill. (KWQC) -Farmgate Market is an old dairy farm that has been turned into a fall fun park for all ages. Tom Jones talks about what the market offers, its amenities such as a corn maze and petting zoo, and much more. Farmgate Market is located at 2774 State...
Walgreens Is Closing Four Different Pharmacies In The Quad Cities
After much speculation and rumors, it has been confirmed that four Walgreens pharmacy locations in the Quad Cities will be closing down. The four Walgreens pharmacies closing include a location in Davenport, Rock Island, East Moline, and Moline. On Friday, Local 4 News broke the news that select Walgreens pharmacies...
4 new businesses open in remodeled century-old LeClaire building
LE CLAIRE, Iowa — LeClaire's retail sector is growing with the addition of four new stores just off the downtown strip. A LeClaire couple recently bought the century-old red brick building at 423 Cody Road and restored it for businesses to move into the new suites. The building was...
QC Teacher Of The Week: Kris Castelluccio At Davenport West High School
It's the Fall 2022 semester and we are heading out to schools with our awesome program with Nothing Bundt Cakes to honor and reward our awesome Quad Cities teachers and educators. It's called QC Teacher of the Week and we are so excited to announce this week's teacher of the week!
Davenport’s Darkest Legend: “Limb Of Unknown Child”
Towns, cities, and states have their own myths and legends. Davenport Iowa has one that many don't even know about. Every year this legend from Oakdale Cemetery gets more and more popular. The Cemetary itself has a few local legends around it, but the two biggest appear to be "Baby...
KBUR
GoFundMe fundraiser organized for bridge accident victim
Burlington, IA- A fundraiser has been organized in memory of one of the victims killed in an accident on the Great River Bridge. The Burlington Beacon reports that the Mount Pleasant High School class of 2020 has started a GoFundMe campaign in memory of 20-year-old Pearson Franklin of New London.
This Iowa Restaurant Has One of the Best Breakfasts in U.S.
Sometimes all you really need to get you through the day is a good, hearty, tasty breakfast. It doesn't need to be anything fancy, just filling and delicious. According to one new list, one of the best 'first meal of the day' experiences you can have is at an Iowa restaurant that's been slinging some of the best breakfast grub for more than 85 years.
KWQC
Man dead following overnight shooting in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police responded to a report of someone being shot at 12:24 Saturday morning on the 1000 block of 14th Street in Rock Island. Officers found a 26 year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. The man died of his injuries after being transported to a local hospital.
3-year-old Iowa cancer survivor has wish fulfilled
"It's something that we typically do as parents," the little girl's mother said "We worry about our kids. We want what's best for them. We want them to be happy and healthy."
aledotimesrecord.com
Burglary roundup: Deadhead Plant Ranch burglarized overnight Sunday
GALESBURG — At 9:07 a.m. Monday, multiple items were reported from Deadhead Plant Ranch, 400 W. Carl Sandburg Drive. The owners told police that upon arriving at work they found that three sets of tent ratchet straps, a toolbox, and tools including scissors and knives were gone. Security footage suggested the theft possibly took place around 2 a.m.
Davenport North vs. Bettendorf Tailgate Tour Win $200
Welcome to the Davenport North vs. Bettendorf tonight in Bettendorf! It's week 9 and the final week of the 2022 Tailgate Tour, powered by Hy-Vee and we have a chance for you to win $100 in cash and a $100 gift card to Hy-Vee! Sign up below for your chance to win.
B100
Davenport, IA
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B100 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://b100quadcities.com
Comments / 0