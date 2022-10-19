ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Moline, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
977wmoi.com

3rd Annual Knox County Humane Society Doggie Car Ride This Saturday

The 3rd annual Doggie Car Ride, benefitting the Knox County Humane Society will be this Saturday, October 22nd, shares Director Erin Buckmaster:. “You will drive through, come in where you enter the shelter, you will drive around and you will get to see all the pets as you go around. We will have puppuccinos for the dogs. Then you will go around back and get a t-shirt and if you drive through on that day, you will get a $5 gas card to Casey’s too, on top of a t-shirt, and a photo by Rick Cross of you and your pet in the cars. Nobody really leaves the car at any time, but all dogs love car rides and it doesn’t have to be a dog. You can bring your cat, or your llama; you can bring whatever you want through.”
GALESBURG, IL
I-Rock 93.5

A Beloved QCA Coffee Shop Is Closing Its Doors Soon

A beloved cafe in the QCA will be closing its doors at the end of the month. Mama B's Cafe in Coal Valley announced on Facebook that they will be closing on October 29th. The post didn't give a reason for the closure but thanked the community for their support and mentioned that the announcement of a new tenant is coming up.
COAL VALLEY, IL
ourquadcities.com

New business ‘planted’ for grand opening Saturday

Quartz Botanicals, in Heritage Place Building at 1515 5th Ave., Moline, will have a grand opening from 10:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Saturday. The business sells mainly houseplants, sourcing its plants from all over world Many are rare or uncommon, a news release says. The store also sells jewelry, wire-wrapped jewelry and plant accessories.
MOLINE, IL
B100

Analog Moline Returns with Holiday Pop-Up, Super Awesome Christmas Time II

The holiday season is right around the corner and Analog II Arcade Bar in Moline will once again be filling the place with so much Christmas spirit, Santa Claus won't know what to do. Analog Moline presents its holiday pop-up, Super Awesome Christmas Time II. This holiday pop-up will feature thousands of Christmas lights, a ton of tinsel, specialty cocktails, and more all to get you into the holiday spirit.
MOLINE, IL
agupdate.com

Three generations harvest together in Northwest Illinois

ANNAWAN, Ill. — This time of year it is easy to catch three generations of the Verbeck family together in the fields in Henry County in Northwest Illinois. Robbie is navigating the combine. Often his dad Dwaine, who is 75, is at his side with the grain cart, and Robbie’s son Zach, who just graduated high school, is driving the semi-truck.
HENRY COUNTY, IL
KWQC

An old Henry County dairy farm has become a fall fun destination

GALVA, Ill. (KWQC) -Farmgate Market is an old dairy farm that has been turned into a fall fun park for all ages. Tom Jones talks about what the market offers, its amenities such as a corn maze and petting zoo, and much more. Farmgate Market is located at 2774 State...
GALVA, IL
97X

Walgreens Is Closing Four Different Pharmacies In The Quad Cities

After much speculation and rumors, it has been confirmed that four Walgreens pharmacy locations in the Quad Cities will be closing down. The four Walgreens pharmacies closing include a location in Davenport, Rock Island, East Moline, and Moline. On Friday, Local 4 News broke the news that select Walgreens pharmacies...
DAVENPORT, IA
B100

Davenport’s Darkest Legend: “Limb Of Unknown Child”

Towns, cities, and states have their own myths and legends. Davenport Iowa has one that many don't even know about. Every year this legend from Oakdale Cemetery gets more and more popular. The Cemetary itself has a few local legends around it, but the two biggest appear to be "Baby...
DAVENPORT, IA
KBUR

GoFundMe fundraiser organized for bridge accident victim

Burlington, IA- A fundraiser has been organized in memory of one of the victims killed in an accident on the Great River Bridge. The Burlington Beacon reports that the Mount Pleasant High School class of 2020 has started a GoFundMe campaign in memory of 20-year-old Pearson Franklin of New London.
BURLINGTON, IA
B102.7

This Iowa Restaurant Has One of the Best Breakfasts in U.S.

Sometimes all you really need to get you through the day is a good, hearty, tasty breakfast. It doesn't need to be anything fancy, just filling and delicious. According to one new list, one of the best 'first meal of the day' experiences you can have is at an Iowa restaurant that's been slinging some of the best breakfast grub for more than 85 years.
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

Man dead following overnight shooting in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police responded to a report of someone being shot at 12:24 Saturday morning on the 1000 block of 14th Street in Rock Island. Officers found a 26 year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. The man died of his injuries after being transported to a local hospital.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Burglary roundup: Deadhead Plant Ranch burglarized overnight Sunday

GALESBURG — At 9:07 a.m. Monday, multiple items were reported from Deadhead Plant Ranch, 400 W. Carl Sandburg Drive. The owners told police that upon arriving at work they found that three sets of tent ratchet straps, a toolbox, and tools including scissors and knives were gone. Security footage suggested the theft possibly took place around 2 a.m.
GALESBURG, IL
B100

Davenport North vs. Bettendorf Tailgate Tour Win $200

Welcome to the Davenport North vs. Bettendorf tonight in Bettendorf! It's week 9 and the final week of the 2022 Tailgate Tour, powered by Hy-Vee and we have a chance for you to win $100 in cash and a $100 gift card to Hy-Vee! Sign up below for your chance to win.
BETTENDORF, IA
B100

B100

Davenport, IA
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B100 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://b100quadcities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy