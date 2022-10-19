The 3rd annual Doggie Car Ride, benefitting the Knox County Humane Society will be this Saturday, October 22nd, shares Director Erin Buckmaster:. “You will drive through, come in where you enter the shelter, you will drive around and you will get to see all the pets as you go around. We will have puppuccinos for the dogs. Then you will go around back and get a t-shirt and if you drive through on that day, you will get a $5 gas card to Casey’s too, on top of a t-shirt, and a photo by Rick Cross of you and your pet in the cars. Nobody really leaves the car at any time, but all dogs love car rides and it doesn’t have to be a dog. You can bring your cat, or your llama; you can bring whatever you want through.”

GALESBURG, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO