Fidelity Extends Its Massive Crypto Hiring Push
Financial giant Fidelity intends to hire 100 more people for its cryptocurrency unit over the next six months, Bloomberg reports. The new hiring push sets the Boston-based financial giant apart from some cryptocurrency companies that recently started firing their workforce en masse due to declining cryptocurrency prices. Fidelity, which boasts...
Post Merge: ETH Mining GPUs Worth Billions of Dollars Stopped Operating
The transition of the Ethereum blockchain to being a proof-of-stake (PoS) network has seen graphic processing units (GPUs) worth an estimated $8.1 billion stop operating according to data highlighted by Ki Young Ju, CEO of CryptoQuant. GPUs were the source of computing power to confirm transactions and earn ETH rewards...
Toon Finance Launches Multi-Product DeFi and NFT Ecosystem
Launched in 2022 by a heavy-hitting team of blockchain professionals, Solidity engineers and angel investors, Toon Finance is focused on bringing a new experience to every Web3 enthusiast regardless of his/her level of expertise in crypto. Toon Finance Web3 ecosystem pushes barriers of decentralization. Since its first release in Q1,...
Main XRP Ambassador in LatAm Doubles User Base in Year: Details
Mexican cryptocurrency exchange Bitso has reportedly passed the six million user mark. During the year, Latin America's leading crypto platform managed to double its user base thanks to the growing adoption of cryptocurrencies and product development. Among other things, Bitso is the largest Ripple partner in the region. Due to...
Ethereum (ETH) Now Showing This Foremost Capitulation Sign: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Elon Musk Comments on Ripple CEO's Brutal Statement About SEC
An unexpected crossover occurred earlier today when the U.S. businessman and the world's richest man responded to comments made by Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse regarding the U.S. Securities Commission. Garlinghouse's comments were quite harsh on the regulator and were made in response to the news that Ripple had received internal documents from former SEC chief William Hinman regarding his 2018 speech on Ethereum's status.
Wafini Sells Over 20% Of Its Allotted Tokens As Demand Surges, Set To Release Demo Of Its NFT Marketplace
Wafini is a Web 3.0 community driven decentralized NFT Marketplace for Non-Fungible Tokens & NFT collectibles. Wafini is on a mission to establish itself as a key player within the Cardano NFT market with a promise to become the first NFT marketplace that incentivizes the $WFI governance token & NFT holders with rewards from trade commissions on the marketplace when launched.
Ripple Clocks 10 Years, Ripple VP Makes Exciting Prediction
E-Smitty Says XRP Might Hit Five Digits, SHIB Trading Volume Jumps 30%, Two Major Market Players to Support Ripple in SEC Case: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents you with the top four news stories over the past day. XRP price might hit five digits, U.S. record producer E-Smitty makes stunning prediction. U.S. record producer Eric Finnerud, also known as E-Smitty among professional musicians, has recently taken to Twitter to share a prediction on the XRP price. According to him, the Ripple-affiliated token will not only hit $1,000, but will also reach five digits and then go even higher. Previously, E-Smitty stated that XRP will soon be adopted by the entire world, adding that he pays royalties to the musicians he collaborates with using XRP and accepts payments in this cryptocurrency for mixing, mastering, producing and marketing. The idea of XRP skyrocketing in the future is also supported by David Gokhshtein: he claims that if Ripple wins in its legal battle against the SEC, XRP will soar along with the entire crypto market.
417.3 Billion SHIB Shifted by Mysterious Wallet As Yesterday’s SHIB Burns Plunge
Cardano DEX & "Solana Killer" Aptos Announce Major Collaboration: Details
Cardano's leading decentralized exchange, AdaSwap, has announced the launch of a cross-chain integration with Aptos, the Layer 1 blockchain that has made headlines in recent days. According to the project's blog, the goal of cross-chain integration with Aptos is to pour liquidity from its ecosystem into Cardano. In addition, AdaSwap is actively planning to begin development on Aptos and is calling for the support of all Cardano and Milkomeda enthusiasts.
Terra: 4,400 Crypto Investors on Massive Hunt for Do Kwon
FitR (FMT) Announces the List on Cryptocurrency Trading Platform MEXC
MEXC Global will list FitR soon, users are able to trade its native token FMT (FMT/USDT). According to public information, MEXC is one of the world's Top 10 cryptocurrency trading platforms. The core products include spot trading, leveraged ETF, futures, NFT Index, etc. MEXC supports more than 1,500 cryptocurrency transactions and ranks first in terms of liquidity for Top 50 cryptocurrencies.
FTX US Bans Tokens That May Be Defined As Securities From Listing: Details
Bloomberg has reported that the crypto trading behemoth FTX, its US branch, intends to start analyze tokens as to whether they may be qualified as securities or not. The founder and CEO of FTX, billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried spread the word about that in a blog post published on October 20.
Breaking: Polkadot's Gavin Wood Ditches CEO Role
Polkadot founder Gavin Wood has stepped down as chief executive officer of Parity Technologies, the firm that is responsible for building the Polkadot and Kusama blockchain ecosystems, Bloomberg reports. The English computer scientist, who's known for being one of the co-founders of the Ethereum blockchain, will still be a majority...
XRP Price Yet to React to "Biggest Event" in Ripple Lawsuit in Past Year
FINEXPO Presents Blockchain Fest Singapore 2023
Blockchain Fest Singapore 2023 will be The Largest Event in Asia. [Singapore, October 2022] FINEXPO is proud to bring Blockchain Fest 2023 to Marina Bay Sands Convention Center, Singapore, one of the biggest venues in Singapore. Singapore is the most crypto friendly environment and a real hub of modern financial Asia inviting companies from Europe and the world to join the event. The event will be held on 16-17 February 2023 starting at 10 AM Singapore time until 6 PM. FINEXPO is the largest company experienced in organizing financial and trading events, fairs, and expo worldwide since 2002. This event will gather top professionals, global leaders, or even beginners in this industry from different sectors such as blockchain, cryptocurrencies, crypto exchanges, decentralized finance (DeFi), mining, payment systems, and investment choose to join this event in Singapore.
Ripple Lawsuit Nears “Big Reveal,” David Gokhshtein Sees DOGE and SHIB Go Parabolic, BabyDoge up on Tweet Exchange with Elon Musk: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. Take a closer look at the world of crypto!. Ripple lawsuit: big "reveal" nears as John Deaton shares when exhibits will go public. As reported by U.Today, Ripple and individual defendants have filed a memorandum of law in response...
StreamCoins’ STRMNFT Launches Creator Program to Support Budding Artists
STRMNFT, StreamCoin’s NFT marketplace, launched an NFT-focused creator program on October 19. The program has been created to mark the forthcoming International Artist Day. The launch of STRMNFT’s program highlights its commitment to supporting budding artists. As such, by joining the program, artists will be able to expand the horizons of their artistic journey. Moreover, as the marketplace will offer technical assistance in supporting the artists to mint their own collections, creators of the NFT do not need to be familiar with blockchain and its technical aspects.
Bitcoin Investors Massively Withdrawing Funds From Exchanges, What's Happening?
