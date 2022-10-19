U.Today presents you with the top four news stories over the past day. XRP price might hit five digits, U.S. record producer E-Smitty makes stunning prediction. U.S. record producer Eric Finnerud, also known as E-Smitty among professional musicians, has recently taken to Twitter to share a prediction on the XRP price. According to him, the Ripple-affiliated token will not only hit $1,000, but will also reach five digits and then go even higher. Previously, E-Smitty stated that XRP will soon be adopted by the entire world, adding that he pays royalties to the musicians he collaborates with using XRP and accepts payments in this cryptocurrency for mixing, mastering, producing and marketing. The idea of XRP skyrocketing in the future is also supported by David Gokhshtein: he claims that if Ripple wins in its legal battle against the SEC, XRP will soar along with the entire crypto market.

2 DAYS AGO