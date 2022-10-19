Read full article on original website
Florida lawmakers to address Hurricane Ian issues this year
Recovery efforts are underway Saturday, October 15, 2022 on San Carlos Island, Florida. Hurricane Ian made landfall on Sept. 28, 2022. Boats were carried on land by an estimated 12 ft storm surge. The Category 4 storm is estimated to have caused more than $60 billion in private insured losses just in Florida, making it the second-largest disaster loss event on record, according to the industry trade group Insurance Information Institute. At least 54 people in the county died in storm-related deaths according to the state Medical Examiners Commission, the most of any county Photo by Tom O'Neill (Photo by Thomas O'Neill/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Texas job growth continues with another record-breaking month
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is celebrating another surge in job growth in the Lone Star State. According to new numbers from the Texas Workforce Commission and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Texas led the nation in new jobs added over the last year and also broke its own record for total jobs for the eleventh straight month. Numbers from September show 40,000 non-farm jobs added, which more than double the number posted in August.
Gas prices dropping across San Antonio and around Texas
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Gas prices are down in San Antonio with less than three weeks to go before the November 8 midterm elections. That decrease in price is also seen across Texas heading into the weekend. AAA Texas reports an average price of $3.24 for regular unleaded...
