Slipped Disc
Sadness as Paris concertmaster dies at 59
The Orchestre de Paris has announced the death of concertmaster Philippe Aïche, a member of the orchestra for 37 years. Philippe was 59. He was also director of orchestras at the Conservatoire de Paris,violinist of the Trio Elégiaque and a soloist in several movies. Our condolences to his...
Slipped Disc
Berlin Phil finds last-minute local saviour
When the French soprano Julie Fuchs called in sick for tonight’s performance of Debussy’s La Damoiselle élue, brows were furrowed in the Berlin Philharmonic bunker. Not many sopranos carry that elusive work in their memory, least of all within easy flying distance. Calls were made. Happily, a...
Slipped Disc
The third woman composer on Broadway
Lucy Simon was only the third woman to create a Broadway show when she composed The Secret Garden in 1991. Daughter of the publisher Richard Simon and older sister of the phenomenally successful singer-songwriter Carly Simon, she found her gift for stage writing fairly late. She went on to compose a musical on Doctor Zhivago. Lucy died yesterday, aged 82, of cancer.
Slipped Disc
Thielemann in Chicago: I talk to Barenboim all the time
In an exclusive interview on returning to the Chicago Symphony for the first time since 1995, Christian Thielemann tells Dennis Polkow about his close relationship with Daniel Barenboim. Speaking with a player in German about Daniel Barenboim, who should be calling Thielemann’s cell phone at that very moment? Daniel Barenboim....
Slipped Disc
A recording no Mahler fan can ignore
Some time in the late 1980s, questions were raised as to whether Gustav Mahler really wrote his first two symphonies. The issue arose after a recording appeared of an E-minor symphony by Hans Rott, a fellow-student of Mahler’s at the Vienna Conservatoire. Rott’s symphony was found to contain trademark phrases from Mahler’s first two symphonies, especially the second.
Slipped Disc
Munich confirms new principal horn
The Munich Philharmonic has let it be known that Bertrand Chatenet has passed his trial year and is now installed as 1. Solo-Horn. Chatenet, 32, was previously principal horn at the Konzerthaus orchestra in Berlin. A Parisian by birth, he is professor of horn at the Conservatoire in Geneva.
Slipped Disc
Free opera tonight: Monteverdi’s Orfeo from the Garden of England
Tonight’s free opera is brought to you from Garsington on Slippedisc, courtesy of OperaVision. In 1607, Claudio Monteverdi created his Orfeo, for the Carnival opening at the Court Theatre of Duke Vincenzo I in Mantua. Billed as a ‘musical fable’, here was a new form where characters are brought to life with poignant human feelings. Orfeo’s dramatic power gave birth to what we call opera today. As in the original performance in an intimate space in Mantua, Garsington’s summer 2022 production sees the singers and musicians very close; the instrumentalists are part of the action, onstage and visible. Laurence Cummings conducts the musicians of The English Concert. Arielle Smith choreographs singers and dancers; the chorus is a constant presence and critical to the storytelling. Ed Lyon sings Orfeso and Zoe Drummond sings Euridice. It is sung in Italian with subtitles available in English and Italian.
Slipped Disc
Nicholas Payne bows out
The former head of the Royal Opera and English National Opera stepped down today as director of Opera Europa, the industry colloquium. Nicholas has led the group since 2003. He will be succeeded by Karen Stone, former head of Dallas Opera, Magdeburg, Graz and Oper Köln.
Slipped Disc
Flute influencer, RIP
We are saddened to hear of the death from cancer of Atarah Ben-Tovim, an enthusiat who left an indelible impression on thousands of children. Principal flute of the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic from 1963, she broke away in 1975 to found Atarah’s Band, an ensemble geared to engaging young audiences in the process of making music. She believed every child could play music. By the time she wound up the band, she had engaged with three million people.
Slipped Disc
Mikhail Pletnev showed me what music is all about
The Ossetian-Russian pianist Zlata Chochieva was one of two Moscow pupils of the extremely elusive Mikhail Pletnev. ‘It was the luckiest, happiest three years of my life,’ she tells Zsolt Bognar in the latest episode of Living the Classical Life. ‘We had very long lessons, very deep conversations between people on the same eye level. He was one of my favourite pianists but from the very first minute I understood that he was not going to judge me. He was there to help.’
Slipped Disc
An American composer at 99
Ned Rorem has an auspicious birthday this weekend. He has known everyone in a century of American music. Yet, despite writing large symphonies, he is known chiefly for his songs, his chamber music and his diaries. Is that a fair assessment for posterity?
Slipped Disc
An addition to the DG Mahler catalogue
Exciting news!!! Tomorrow Deutsche Grammophon – DG release the #tármovie concept album with a host of great music featured in the film. It’s a fascinating album which also gives a glimpse of work from behind the scenes. There is amazing new music by Hildur Gudnadóttir, Mahler 5...
Slipped Disc
Bayreuth plans centre for Nazi documents
The town of Bayreuth – not the festival, which continues to deny independent access to its Nazi records – has announced plans for a centre for documentation of the Nazi era. The Federal government has pledged to fund it with 11.6 million Euros. The only problem is location....
