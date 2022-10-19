Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Jaguars vs. Giants: 5 Questions and Game Predictions
The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4) need to get their season reversed in a hurry after three-straight losses in October. But Week 7 doesn't exactly offer an easy challenge, with the Jaguars hosting the red hot New York Giants (5-1).
Jaguars vs. Giants: Evan Engram's First Game Against New York Looks Like Just Another Game
The former Giants first-round pick has had a solid start to his career in Jacksonville, and this week's game vs. his old team doesn't seem to be much of a factor at all. "I don't think about you at all."
Prep Football Round Up: Sherwood wins region title, Worth County wins big
VIDALIA, Ga. - Sherwood Christian's offense piled up 614 yards of offense, led by Easton Enfinger who scored four touchdowns and rushed for 293 yards on 23 carries Friday night and the Eagles claimed the region championship by beating previously unbeaten Vidalia Heritage 58-54. Quarterback Tripp Roberts completed nine of 13 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns and Hudson Carter caught three of those touchdown passes along with one more for 123 yards. Hudson also returned a kickoff for a touchdown. William Price caught four passes for 127 yards and scored a touchdown.
12 notable quotes from Dan Lanning after No. 9 Ducks make a statement vs. No. 10 UCLA
After the game on Saturday afternoon, Oregon Ducks’ head coach was asked a difficult question. His team had just beat the No. 10 UCLA Bruins by a score of 45-30 and taken the undisputed top spot in the Pac-12 conference. On top of that, he had just welcomed the arguable best coach in Oregon history, and gave him a taste of his own medicine with a high-flying offense that was unable to be stopped. Lanning was asked to describe how good it felt to be in his position, as a first-year head coach finding unfounded success so early on in Eugene. As...
Pacers ended 12-game losing streak, beating Pistons 124-115
Rookie Bennedict Mathurin scored 27 points, hitting three 3-pointers in a pivotal third quarter, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Detroit Pistons 124-115 on Saturday night to snap a 12-game losing streak dating to last season
