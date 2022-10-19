BATESVILLE, Ind. — Two people were arrested on Friday after an I-74 traffic stop near Batesville revealed illegal guns, drugs, and cash. The Indiana State Police (ISP) stopped an SUV for a traffic violation on eastbound I-74, at the 151-mile marker, at 1 p.m. While speaking to the occupants of the vehicle, the trooper observed signs of supposed criminal activity, including the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

