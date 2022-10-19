Read full article on original website
Related
Local News Digital
Indiana utilities to share disconnection, customer arrearage data
INDIANAPOLIS — Eight Indiana utilities, including five of the six largest, will begin sharing monthly statistics on disconnections and customer arrearages with the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC). Locally, Duke Energy and CenterPoint Energy will report data. The OUCC is the state agency representing consumer interests for...
Local News Digital
Unemployment rates for Bartholomew, neighboring counties continue decline
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) announced Monday that the unemployment rates for Bartholomew and surrounding counties decreased for the month of September. For Bartholomew County, the September rate was 1.8%, down from August’s 2.4%. The county reported 42,562 employed residents out of a 43,338-person labor...
Local News Digital
Seymour to host e-waste collection event
SEYMOUR, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) is partnering with Technology Recyclers, Jackson County Solid Waste Management District, and Cummins to host an E-Waste collection event in Seymour. The collection event is at 847 E. 4th St., on Saturday, November 5, from 9 a.m. to noon. It is free and open to the public.
Local News Digital
Local colleges host food drive, festival, free movie
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Ivy Tech Community College is hosting a food drive, fall festival, and free movie, in collaboration with IUPUC and Purdue Polytechnic, this Thursday, Oct. 27, at the AirPark Columbus College Campus. The food drive is from noon to 6 p.m., with the fall festival from 3 to 6 p.m. The free film begins at 6 pm.
Local News Digital
German Township Fire Department donates smoke alarms
TAYLORSVILLE, Ind. – The German Township Volunteer Fire Department (GTVFD) and the American Red Cross of Indiana combined efforts on Sunday afternoon to distribute and install smoke alarms to several homes in the Driftside Manufactured Housing Community, on US 31 in Edinburgh. A total of 70 smoke alarms were...
Local News Digital
Two arrested on numerous charges after Ripley County traffic stop
BATESVILLE, Ind. — Two people were arrested on Friday after an I-74 traffic stop near Batesville revealed illegal guns, drugs, and cash. The Indiana State Police (ISP) stopped an SUV for a traffic violation on eastbound I-74, at the 151-mile marker, at 1 p.m. While speaking to the occupants of the vehicle, the trooper observed signs of supposed criminal activity, including the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
Comments / 0