If you are looking to get your COVID-19 Bivalent Modern or Pfizer booster, register for the upcoming drive-thru clinic being held by Lake Chelan Health EMS at the Chelan Fire Station (please do not call the fire station). When: Saturday October 22, 2022. Time: 9am-11am. Location: 232 E. Wapato Ave...

CHELAN, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO