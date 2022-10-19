Read full article on original website
COVID Booster Drive-Thru Clinic at Chelan Fire Station Oct 22nd
If you are looking to get your COVID-19 Bivalent Modern or Pfizer booster, register for the upcoming drive-thru clinic being held by Lake Chelan Health EMS at the Chelan Fire Station (please do not call the fire station). When: Saturday October 22, 2022. Time: 9am-11am. Location: 232 E. Wapato Ave...
East Wenatchee man arrested for multiple warrants
On October 18 th , 2022 Columbia River Drug Task Force Detectives observed Victor Dominguez, a 33-year-old resident from East Wenatchee, in the 400 block of South Kentucky in East Wenatchee. Dominguez had a warrant for a Felony DV Court Order Violation. Dominguez also had a felony warrant for Assault...
East Wenatchee woman fled police multiple times before arrest
On October 19 th, 2022 Columbia River Drug Task Force Detectives located Danielle Reyes, a 28-year-old resident of East Wenatchee, while she was driving a motor vehicle in Wenatchee. Reyes had numerous misdemeanor warrants for her arrest, and had been involved in eluding incidents with patrol officers in both Wenatchee and East Wenatchee in the recent past.
