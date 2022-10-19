Read full article on original website
Chainsaw Accident Sends Man To Hospital
FARMING TOWNSHIP (WJON News) - A Richmond man was airlifted to St. Cloud hospital after a chainsaw accident south of Albany. Stearns County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to Farming Township Wednesday afternoon on reports of a man who cut his leg with a chainsaw and could not stop the bleeding. Larry Gorecki of Richmond was reported to have lost consciousness and was moved out of the woods with a tractor by his wife.
Two People Taken to Hospital Following Rollover in Todd County
STAPLES (WJON News) - Two people were taken to the hospital following a rollover in Todd County early Thursday morning. The incident happened at 2:00 a.m. on Highway 10 near Staples. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Jeep driven by 22-year-old Paige Kittelson, of Staples, was heading west on highway...
New Scout, Dehler Drive Road Connections Officially Open
SARTELL (WJON News) - A new Sartell roadway is officially open. Sartell officials say the newly constructed Scout and Dehler Drives in south Sartell are open to motorists. These roads will provide quick connections from the Central MN Healthcare Hub to the Community Center and Pinecone Marketplace. There is also...
Benton County Seeking Feedback on Mayhew Lake Road Study
SAUK RAPIDS -- Benton County is holding an open house to gather feedback on a study of Mayhew Lake Road. Concerns have been growing about the road's ability to handle the increased traffic load and the speed of traffic through that corridor. A consultant will be offering some ideas for...
Stearns County Sheriff Searching For Answers
COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) - Stearns County authorities are still looking for clues in a 20-year-old case. On November 7th, 2002, 20-year-old Joshua Guimond left a party at St. John’s University’s Metten Court Dorms and hasn’t been seen since. No one saw him leave, and no one knows where he went after leaving the room.
Procession Planned For Fallen Big Lake Police K9 This Weekend
Community members in Big Lake should be advised that the Big Lake Police Department will be having a procession throughout town on Saturday in remembrance of its fallen K9 officer Bruno who passed away last week. The procession will happen on Saturday, October 22nd at 10am and will run from...
Take A Flyover Of The New And Improved 19th Avenue In Sartell [VIDEO]
The formerly narrow and cumbersome 19th Avenue in Sartell is almost ready to welcome drivers onto its newly widened and flattened pathway to St. Cloud. I did a story last summer about how dangerous the road was due to the perilous lack of a shoulder, especially in the winter when the roads get slick. The other issue was the giant hill on the middle of the road which made cars driving the opposite direction appear out of nowhere, which could be nerve-wracking.
voiceofalexandria.com
Student arrested after threatening to "shoot up" school in central Minnesota
(Alexandria, MN)--A Paynesville High School student is reportedly charged with threatening to "shoot up" the school. Matthew Herr-Ramirez, 18, of Grove City, is charged with five counts of threats of violence. '. According to authorities, Herr-Ramirez had been making threats about bringing a gun to school and shooting students and...
Minnesota Driver Clocked At 139 MPH
I have to think that this Isanti County Sheriff's officer had to wonder if his radar was malfunctioning. I tend to speed on occasion but nothing like this guy. I might do 10-12 over the limit, depending on traffic but 139 MPH is ridiculous. If I'm not mistaken, I believe...
Powder Ridge in Kimball Already Making Snow for the Season
If the cold snap we experienced early this week is good for anything, it is good for making snow out in Kimball. Powder Ridge announced on Facebook that they were able to start making snow for the upcoming skiing and snowboarding season. First snowmaking of the season! We can’t wait...
Visit the Ghost Towns of Benton County
Benton County has gone through a lot of changes over the past 175 years. Boom towns burst into existence, only to fade away just a few years later. And yet, remnants and reminders remain of these ghost towns, even today. Come explore them with us.
North America’s Largest Pumpkin In Foley Tuesday
FOLEY (WJON News) - This year’s North American Largest Pumpkin was grown in Anoka, and will meet the public in Foley Tuesday!. Travis Gienger, from rural Anoka, grew the record-breaker and won this year’s competition at the Halfmoon Bay Pumpkin Festival in California. Guinness Records certified the pumpkin...
Rice Police Warning Residents About Potential Email Scam
RICE (WJON News) - Residents in Rice are being asked to stay on alert on a potential email scam. The Rice Police Department says they've received reports that someone has been sending emails which appear to have been sent from Rice officers. The police department says if you have received...
The Weekender: Murder on the Orient, Art Crawl and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Plenty of things to see and do around central Minnesota this weekend. Tour the downtown art crawl in St. Cloud, enjoy some Halloween fun at Tommy's Carwash, catch GREAT Theatre's production of Murder on the Orient Express in Waite Park, watch a boxing match at the St. Cloud Armory, and check out the musical group Viano performing at the Paramount Theatre. Read more in The Weekender!
3 Don’t Miss Parades @ Minnesota’s “Halloween Capital of the World”!
Every day is Halloween isn't it? For some of us. And I feel like he had the town Anoka in mind when he said that, even if he didn't know it. Have you ever been to Anoka, Minnesota? Truthfully, for years I had driven by a sign that said the towns name, but had never actually step foot into it until last weekend. My mother and I were there for a mother-daughter date, and to see something completely unrelated, so read more on that cool experience HERE, later, if you'd like on that.
St. Cloud Couple Charged With Failure To Pay Taxes
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A St. Cloud couple has been charged with two-dozen tax felonies. The Minnesota Department of Revenue and the Stearns County Attorney’s Office have charged Robin and Mary Olson with 24 tax-related felonies each. Officials say Mary Olson operated the Mary Claire Olson Agency, an...
St. Cloud Area Prep Football Playoff Matchups, Schedule
The Sartell Sabres earned a first round home game in the Section 8AAAAA playoffs when they blew out Bemidji 46-7 in the final game of the regular season Wednesday night. The Sabres (3-5) will host Bemidji (2-6) (again) in the first round on Tuesday night. The game can be heard on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m..
The Minnesota Christmas Market 2022 Will Be Held In Isanti This Year
Are you looking for a unique holiday shopping experience that really is all about the season of giving? The Minnesota Christmas Market 2022 schedule has been set for November, and this year it will be held at the Erickson Homestead in Isanti, located at 1376 261st Avenue NE. EVENT DETAILS.
Ridlehoover: Students Utilizing Additional Mental Health Services
SARTELL (WJON News) - There continues to be a growing need for mental health support and services for students across the country. Sartell-St. Stephen Superintendent Jeff Ridlehoover says heading into this school year, they've stressed the importance of making sure students have a strong support system within each school building.
