Indiana utilities to share disconnection, customer arrearage data
INDIANAPOLIS — Eight Indiana utilities, including five of the six largest, will begin sharing monthly statistics on disconnections and customer arrearages with the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC). Locally, Duke Energy and CenterPoint Energy will report data. The OUCC is the state agency representing consumer interests for...
City gives BCSC $1M for STEM, iGRAD, special needs kids
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation (BCSC) welcomed a group from CSA Fodrea Campus and Columbus Mayor Jim Lienhoop at this week’s BCSC School Board meeting. CSA Fodrea students and staff relayed how SQUADS are helping create a culture of belonging, an environment of encouragement and...
Bartholomew County’s American Rescue Plan expenses for quarter 3
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Bartholomew County Auditor Pia O’Connor reviewed American Rescue Plan (ARP) expenses for the third quarter of this year at the most recent Bartholomew County Commissioners Meeting. The figures she reviewed will be sent to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, which administers funds from the ARP.
Cummins unveils a new line of compact, portable energy solutions
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Cummins has announced the launch of Onan Power Stations, the latest offering in its portfolio of backup power solutions. Onan Power Stations supply a temporary, off-the-grid power source that users can take anywhere. Silent, fume-free and low maintenance, their lithium-ion batteries can be recharged via a 110-volt wall current, automotive auxiliary outlet or Onan solar panels.
District Election Officer appointed for November 8 election
INDIANAPOLIS — United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana Zachary A. Myers announced that Assistant United States Attorney (AUSA) Tiffany J. Preston will lead the efforts of her office in connection with the Justice Department’s nationwide Election Day Program for the upcoming November 8, 2022, general election.
Greenwood Common Council approves 2023 budget
GREENWOOD, Ind. – The City of Greenwood Common Council adopted the 2023 operating budget during the common council meeting last week. The budget centers around public safety, economic development, quality of place, infrastructure investment, and operational excellence, the city says. Over 31% of the budget will go toward public...
County commissioners approve solar regulation amendments
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Bartholomew County Commissioners on Monday unanimously approved amendments to a proposed ordinance that will regulate utility-scale solar facilities in the county. The proposed changes will now go back to the plan commission, and if approved, the ordinance becomes law. “I’ve talked to many, many people...
One-week countywide Burn Ban declared
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Bartholomew County Emergency Management (BCEM) says that the Bartholomew County Commissioners have declared and signed a Disaster Emergency Proclamation for a countywide Burn Ban that goes into effect today, Tuesday, October 25. The ban was requested by the county fire chiefs and continues for one week....
More ramp restrictions announced at S.R. 46/I-65 interchange
COLUMBUS, Ind.— Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) contractor Force Construction plans to continue concrete patching this week through early November, at the State Road 46 interchange at I-65, on the west side of Columbus. The maintenance of the exit/entrance ramps is a part of the ongoing added travel lanes...
Crash on US 31, Market Place Drive closes northbound lane
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY — A crash on US 31 and Market Place Drive near the outlet mall has closed the northbound lane as space is being created for a lifeline helicopter. Any traffic is being turned around, according to Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Meyers. This story will be updated.
Columbus man arrested for trespassing
COLUMBUS, Ind. – A Bartholomew County man, who has been jailed locally several times over the last few years, was arrested again for trespassing on Friday. An officer with the Indiana University Police Department (IUPD) was in the 400 block of S. Gladstone Avenue when he noticed a man supposedly acting suspiciously. The officer observed the suspect, Michael O. Kent, 33, on the property of a nearby apartment complex.
Two arrested on numerous charges after Ripley County traffic stop
BATESVILLE, Ind. — Two people were arrested on Friday after an I-74 traffic stop near Batesville revealed illegal guns, drugs, and cash. The Indiana State Police (ISP) stopped an SUV for a traffic violation on eastbound I-74, at the 151-mile marker, at 1 p.m. While speaking to the occupants of the vehicle, the trooper observed signs of supposed criminal activity, including the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
Jury Prize Winners announced for YES Film Festival
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The YES Film Festival announced on Saturday the 2022 Jury Prize winners for the festival this Friday through Sunday, October 28-30, at YES Cinema. Prizes were awarded by an eight-person Jury comprised of filmmakers, media representatives, actors, producers, and directors from across the United States. Showtimes...
