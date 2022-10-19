Oct. 22—Delia Carlota Cano's life was a series of remarkable journeys. Some were as vast as the distance from her hometown in rural Peru to Seattle in 1957 — a trip that entailed four long flights with three small children in tow, speaking no English, headed to an unknown new life. Some were as tiny as a needle's trip along a seam, in the meticulous garments that she crafted in a lifetime of professional sewing that included years of running her own sportswear business from her Capitol Hill basement, making outdoor clothing and accessories sold by REI.

