Beloved Youth Football Coach Shot and Killed in Front of His Players as Practice Ended
Jermaine Knox –– who "loved this team with his heart and soul" –– was gunned down in Cincinnati, Ohio A youth football coach was killed in front of his players following practice in Cincinnati, Ohio, Tuesday. Football ball practice had just ended when longtime mentor Jermain Knox was shot outside the College Hill Recreation Facility, according to ABC News. Knox died at the scene, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Another man was wounded in the leg and was taken to a hospital, police confirm. No children were injured. Hundreds...
