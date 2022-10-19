ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Kansas State at TCU: How the Horned Frogs rated as recruits

From how TCU stacks up on the recruiting trail, to memorable battles with the Wildcats and of course how their projected starters were once rated as prospects, here's a look at K-State's upcoming opponent through a recruiting lens. TCU Class Rankings. New this year, 247Sports has unveiled the College Football...
FORT WORTH, TX
bringonthecats.com

How to Watch: (17) Kansas State at (8) TCU

Ten times since TCU joined the Big 12, the Cats and Frogs have locked up. Each team has posted a couple of 20-point-plus wins, but more often this game has come right down to the wire; exactly half of the meetings have ended in a one-score win for the victor.
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

Kansas State at TCU: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds

Stadium: Amon G. Carter Stadium (46,000) Tim Brando (Play-by-Play), Spencer Tillman (Analyst) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 84, SXM App 84. Twitter Updates: @KStateFB. Live Stream: FuboTV. THE STORYLINES. 1) Coming off its lone bye week...
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy says ex-TCU coach Gary Patterson's influence is clear on Texas defense

Texas football bolstered its defensive staff in Year 2 under Steve Sarkisian with the addition of former longtime TCU head coach Gary Patterson as a special assistant to Sarkisian. And Patterson's presence in Austin is already making a notable impact on the Longhorns defense this season, according to Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy. Gundy says Patterson's influences are clear when watching film on the Longhorns, who travel to Stillwater Saturday for an AP top 25 showdown with the Cowboys.
AUSTIN, TX
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Knock Off No. 12 TCU

NORMAN — The Oklahoma soccer team knocked off No. 12 TCU 2-1 Thursday night in Norman. It was the Horned Frogs (9-3-4, 4-1-2) first loss in conference play and OU's first win over TCU since 2016. "It (this win) means a lot," head coach Mark Carr said. "It's been...
NORMAN, OK
tcu360.com

A medal replaces the crown: TCU embraces gender-neutral homecoming award

Since 1944, one man and one woman have received recognition during homecoming celebrations at TCU. However, in 2020, the university began to recognize one “Outstanding Senior” with a medal. Similar to several universities around the nation, TCU is stepping away from the traditional homecoming monarchy. Over the past...
1350kman.com

HSFB Preview: Key 6A Showdown For Unbeaten Indians Closes Regular Season

The final week of the high school football regular season includes a key 6A showdown with unbeaten and top-ranked Manhattan High hosting 4th-rated and 6-1 Wichita Northwest visiting Bishop Stadium at seven. The Grizzlies have reeled off six straight wins after falling to Bishop Carroll in a shootout back in week one, while the Indians have outscored their last three opponents 165-14, playing only two games this season where the outcome was determined by less than ten points. Coverage on KMAN begins at 6:30 with the kickoff at seven.
MANHATTAN, KS
High School Football PRO

Cleburne, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Brewer High School football team will have a game with Cleburne High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
CLEBURNE, TX
tcu360.com

Appealing alcohol violations at TCU

Last year, 834 alcohol violations, or AVs, were given out across campus, and 15 alcohol-related arrests were made, according to TCU Police. Students receive AVs when they have violated TCU’s alcohol policies or federal law. However, when a student receives an AV, they have the option to appeal it through the online portal on Substance Use and Recovery Services at TCU (SURS).
WFAA

Two Dallas neighborhoods lead all of North Texas in 10-year home price appreciation

DALLAS — What a difference a decade makes. In 2012, the ZIP code 75208, which includes the trendy Bishop Arts and Kessler Park neighborhoods southwest of downtown Dallas, had a median home value of $121,658. Today, the 75208 ZIP code in the northwest quadrant of the broader Oak Cliff area of the city has a median home value of $450,303, according to housing data provided by Zillow.
DALLAS, TX
tcu360.com

TCU opens first ghost kitchen featuring celebrity endorsed meals

TCU opened its first ghost kitchen at O’Brien’s in the King Family Commons featuring meals created by popular celebrities and social media personalities earlier this semester. Ghost kitchens are restaurants with no storefront, and all orders are placed and processed online. The offerings include the MrBeast Burger, Pardon...
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy