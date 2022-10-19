Read full article on original website
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Fort Worth Dunbar Basketball Coach Place on Leave AmidLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Texas Cities Find Unique Arrangement in an Effort to Stop Spread of CrimeLarry LeaseWhite Settlement, TX
WaBa Grill Set to Enter Texas After One Of The Chain’s Franchisee Inked a 10-Store Development DealMadocTexas State
Kansas State at TCU: How the Horned Frogs rated as recruits
From how TCU stacks up on the recruiting trail, to memorable battles with the Wildcats and of course how their projected starters were once rated as prospects, here's a look at K-State's upcoming opponent through a recruiting lens. TCU Class Rankings. New this year, 247Sports has unveiled the College Football...
bringonthecats.com
How to Watch: (17) Kansas State at (8) TCU
Ten times since TCU joined the Big 12, the Cats and Frogs have locked up. Each team has posted a couple of 20-point-plus wins, but more often this game has come right down to the wire; exactly half of the meetings have ended in a one-score win for the victor.
Texas head coach Chris Beard shares thoughts on former assistant Ulric Maligi
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang has built an impressive coaching staff surrounding him, beginning with associate head coach Ulric Maligi. Maligi comes to Manhattan from Texas, as he most recently served as an assistant under Chris Beard. GoPowercat caught up with Beard at Big 12 Media Days in Kansas...
Kansas State at TCU: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds
Stadium: Amon G. Carter Stadium (46,000) Tim Brando (Play-by-Play), Spencer Tillman (Analyst) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 84, SXM App 84. Twitter Updates: @KStateFB. Live Stream: FuboTV. THE STORYLINES. 1) Coming off its lone bye week...
What Collin Klein and Joe Klanderman are saying ahead of Kansas State at TCU
This is what Kansas State coordinators Collin Klein and Joe Klanderman are saying ahead of the Wildcats' game at TCU on Saturday, October 22, 2022. "Yeah, he's something else. These guys are just explosive waiting to happen. And so yeah, it's a great challenge for our guys. We're excited." On...
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy says ex-TCU coach Gary Patterson's influence is clear on Texas defense
Texas football bolstered its defensive staff in Year 2 under Steve Sarkisian with the addition of former longtime TCU head coach Gary Patterson as a special assistant to Sarkisian. And Patterson's presence in Austin is already making a notable impact on the Longhorns defense this season, according to Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy. Gundy says Patterson's influences are clear when watching film on the Longhorns, who travel to Stillwater Saturday for an AP top 25 showdown with the Cowboys.
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Knock Off No. 12 TCU
NORMAN — The Oklahoma soccer team knocked off No. 12 TCU 2-1 Thursday night in Norman. It was the Horned Frogs (9-3-4, 4-1-2) first loss in conference play and OU's first win over TCU since 2016. "It (this win) means a lot," head coach Mark Carr said. "It's been...
tcu360.com
A medal replaces the crown: TCU embraces gender-neutral homecoming award
Since 1944, one man and one woman have received recognition during homecoming celebrations at TCU. However, in 2020, the university began to recognize one “Outstanding Senior” with a medal. Similar to several universities around the nation, TCU is stepping away from the traditional homecoming monarchy. Over the past...
1350kman.com
HSFB Preview: Key 6A Showdown For Unbeaten Indians Closes Regular Season
The final week of the high school football regular season includes a key 6A showdown with unbeaten and top-ranked Manhattan High hosting 4th-rated and 6-1 Wichita Northwest visiting Bishop Stadium at seven. The Grizzlies have reeled off six straight wins after falling to Bishop Carroll in a shootout back in week one, while the Indians have outscored their last three opponents 165-14, playing only two games this season where the outcome was determined by less than ten points. Coverage on KMAN begins at 6:30 with the kickoff at seven.
Cleburne, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Fort Worth Dunbar basketball coach placed on leave after student allegation, district confirms
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth Dunbar High School boys basketball coach Robert Hughes Jr. has been placed on leave after the district received an allegation from a student of inappropriate behavior by the coach, Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Angelica Ramsey confirmed to WFAA on Thursday. Per protocol, district...
tcu360.com
Appealing alcohol violations at TCU
Last year, 834 alcohol violations, or AVs, were given out across campus, and 15 alcohol-related arrests were made, according to TCU Police. Students receive AVs when they have violated TCU’s alcohol policies or federal law. However, when a student receives an AV, they have the option to appeal it through the online portal on Substance Use and Recovery Services at TCU (SURS).
Fort Worth resident $1 million richer after Powerball lottery win
It's a great day to be alive in North Texas, the sun is shining, the Dallas Cowboys are still a good NFL and are about to get their superstar quarterback back from injury and someone from Cowtown just get a million dollars richer.
Ancient forest leaves indelible impression on area
Cross Timbers Road, Cross Timbers Development District, The Cross Timbers Gazette... it seems everywhere you turn in North Texas, you see the words “Cross Timbers.” Newcomers to the area may wonder what the Cross Timbers is and why it’s immortalized in names all over the area. The...
Fall season is here: This Dallas restaurant makes the best soup in Texas
The temperatures are cooling down around Texas and the rest of the country as the fall season is settling in and one of the best things to enjoy on a cool night is a big ole bowl of soup.
$1 million winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in North Texas
Well folks, the Dallas Cowboys fell short of their division rival Sunday night, but the NFL season is still young and thankfully there's still reason for celebration in North Texas thanks to a Texas Lottery player.
WFAA
Two Dallas neighborhoods lead all of North Texas in 10-year home price appreciation
DALLAS — What a difference a decade makes. In 2012, the ZIP code 75208, which includes the trendy Bishop Arts and Kessler Park neighborhoods southwest of downtown Dallas, had a median home value of $121,658. Today, the 75208 ZIP code in the northwest quadrant of the broader Oak Cliff area of the city has a median home value of $450,303, according to housing data provided by Zillow.
Lucky Texas Resident Adds Lots Of Zeros To Bank Account After Lottery Win
The winning ticket was purchased in Weatherford.
tcu360.com
TCU opens first ghost kitchen featuring celebrity endorsed meals
TCU opened its first ghost kitchen at O’Brien’s in the King Family Commons featuring meals created by popular celebrities and social media personalities earlier this semester. Ghost kitchens are restaurants with no storefront, and all orders are placed and processed online. The offerings include the MrBeast Burger, Pardon...
When & where to expect a Freeze Warning in North Texas this week
Well folks, it's going to get cold this week in North Texas, so cold in fact that for a period of time during the middle of the week some parts of the region will see a Freeze Warning.
