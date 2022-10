We’re in for a special edition of Thursday night football- not the low-scoring Amazon Prime product, college football on a weeknight. It’ll be an ACC conference matchup, with Virginia taking the trip down to Atlanta to take on the Wramblin’ Wreck of Georgia Tech. Virginia are 2-4 and looking for their first conference win of the season, while Tech are sitting right at .500 with a 2-1 conference record, including a nice road win over Pitt. Let’s take a look at the odds and see what we can expect between these two teams in tonight’s matchup.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO