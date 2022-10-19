Read full article on original website
wrnjradio.com
Morris County Prosecutor’s Office discuss bias conduct with students at Marion P. Thomas Charter School in Newark
NEWARK, NJ (Essex County) – Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Supervising Assistant Prosecutor Samantha DeNegri and Sergeant Patrick LaGuerre last week discussed bias conduct with the students at Marion P. Thomas Charter School in Newark. The MCPO routinely conducts presentations at schools throughout Morris County and the surrounding region...
Why Are There No REAL ID Appointments Available in NJ?
Why is it so hard to get a REAL ID appointment?Morristown Minute. A simple question from readers, so we did some research and searched for an answer – we found many, and they may upset you.
The Real Deal: New Jersey residents slowly return to offices after pandemic
New Jersey residents in the tri-state area are slowly returning to their offices after the pandemic.
ucnj.org
Safety First: Is your Child Car Seat Properly Installed?
With the approach of the holiday travel season, the Union County Board of County Commissioners invites parents and caregivers with infants and young children to visit the free Child Safety Seat Inspection Program on Thursday, October 27 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Union County Fire and EMS Training Academy campus in Linden.
Jersey City cannabis board approves three applicants
The Jersey City Cannabis Control Board has approved the applications of three retail cannabis operations, tabling two others for a later date. The three applicants approved by the board on Oct. 17were Golden Door Dispensary in Journal Square, Kushklub NJ on Tonnelle Avenue, and Community Wellness Center of NJ, which is right under the Pulaski Skyway. The two tabled were Legacy to Lifted, which could locate on the West Side, and Lifted Vision, which could be in the Heights.
roi-nj.com
Jersey City Medical Center executive earns top health care management credential
Kimberly Palestis, assistant vice president for nursing at Jersey City Medical Center, a facility of RWJBarnabas Health, recently became a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, the nation’s leading professional society for health care leaders. “The health care management field plays a vital role in providing high-quality...
Home care workers protest outside council member’s office
FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — Workers in the home care industry are still pushing to terminate their 24-hour shifts. Asian women who are immigrants make up a large portion of the workforce in New York City, and today they protested outside the office of the city council member they believe isn’t standing up for them. PIX11’s […]
Administrator, Managers Out At Bergen Courthouse, No Reasons Given
Mystery surrounds the departure of several administrators from the Superior Court in Bergen County. Trial Court Administrator Laura Simoldoni took a leave of absence in anticipation of retirement next year, multiple sources said. Civil Division Manager Kathleen Stylianou, Assistant Civil Division Manager Vincenza Bruno and a second assistant whose name...
Newark officials crack down on owners of rundown buildings
NEWARK, N.J. -- Officials in Newark are taking steps to crack down on owners of rundown and abandoned buildings.The City Council passed new ordinances that will increase fees on abandoned, neglected or unsupervised properties.The city also voted to transfer 89 city-owned vacant or deteriorated properties to the Municipal Land Bank so they can be sold.
Educators rally at City Hall to protest late payments by the DOE
Nearly 100 people gathered on the steps of City Hall on Wednesday ahead of a hearing to protest not getting paid on time by the Department of Education.
Mayor announces expansion to city’s violence intervention employment program
Mayor Eric Adams has announced an expansion to the city’s violence intervention employment program.
fox29.com
Missing Princeton student found dead, Mercer County officials confirm
PRINCETON, N.J. - A Princeton student missing one week has been found dead, Mercer County and university officials confirm. According to the university's Department of Public Safety, 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie was last seen around 3 a.m. last Friday on campus near Scully Hall. Ewunetie's family says her cell phone last...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hochul: Maximum food benefit available in October
People in New York who receive support under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will recieve the maximum allowable food benefit, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday said. All told, there will be $234 million in federal funding for assistance as inflation spikes and the cost of groceries has increased for households.
baristanet.com
Montclair Mayor Says Council Plans To Place Town Manager on Administrative Leave
Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller issued a longer statement Thursday regarding allegations against the Township Manager Timothy Stafford made by the town’s chief financial officer, stating that the council plans to place Stafford on administrative leave at its Tuesday council meeting:. As mayor, I take very seriously any allegation of...
What Is REAL ID? The New Federal ID Requirement, Appointments Now Open
By federal law, people 18 years of age and older after May 2, 2023, will need a REAL ID or passport to fly within the U.S.Morristown Minute. Starting May 3, 2023, you must have a passport or REAL ID-compliant driver's license to fly within the U.S. (or use a passport or another form of federal identification).
NJ’s one-party state problem in YOUR county (Opinion)
There is no doubt that NJ has a problem at every level of government. From school boards that are more accountable to radical, agenda-driven groups like the NJEA than they are to the voters who elect and fund them. The same can be said of our state government where priorities...
1 killed in crash on Garden State Parkway in Ocean County, New Jersey
The crash happened just before 9 p.m. in the southbound lanes near mile marker 59.3 in Little Egg Harbor Township.
8.7% Social Security COLA increase could adversely impact some homeowners, NYC officials say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An expected boon for senior citizens could come as a burden for some in the city, according to city officials. Nearly 2,000 New Yorkers could be made ineligible for the Senior Citizen Homeowners’ Exemption on their property taxes next year, because of the 8.7% cost of living adjustment (COLA) on their Social Security benefit, according to a city Department of Finance (DOF) spokesman.
There is a 24-hour nostalgic candy-making company right here in NJ
UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — With Halloween coming up soon, it’s only fitting to talk about candy. Did you know that “Smarties,” the iconic tablet candies that come in a roll, are made right here in New Jersey?. What is the Smarties story?. According to the website,...
thedelphianau.com
The New York City Rent Increase Is Concerning
New York City just got more expensive. Due to the United States’s housing shortage, rent prices are skyrocketing all across the country. In 2019, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the. Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act in order to ensure citizens of the city could afford rent. The act forced...
