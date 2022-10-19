ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
wrnjradio.com

Morris County Prosecutor’s Office discuss bias conduct with students at Marion P. Thomas Charter School in Newark

NEWARK, NJ (Essex County) – Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Supervising Assistant Prosecutor Samantha DeNegri and Sergeant Patrick LaGuerre last week discussed bias conduct with the students at Marion P. Thomas Charter School in Newark. The MCPO routinely conducts presentations at schools throughout Morris County and the surrounding region...
NEWARK, NJ
ucnj.org

Safety First: Is your Child Car Seat Properly Installed?

With the approach of the holiday travel season, the Union County Board of County Commissioners invites parents and caregivers with infants and young children to visit the free Child Safety Seat Inspection Program on Thursday, October 27 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Union County Fire and EMS Training Academy campus in Linden.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Jersey City cannabis board approves three applicants

The Jersey City Cannabis Control Board has approved the applications of three retail cannabis operations, tabling two others for a later date. The three applicants approved by the board on Oct. 17were Golden Door Dispensary in Journal Square, Kushklub NJ on Tonnelle Avenue, and Community Wellness Center of NJ, which is right under the Pulaski Skyway. The two tabled were Legacy to Lifted, which could locate on the West Side, and Lifted Vision, which could be in the Heights.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Jersey City Medical Center executive earns top health care management credential

Kimberly Palestis, assistant vice president for nursing at Jersey City Medical Center, a facility of RWJBarnabas Health, recently became a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, the nation’s leading professional society for health care leaders. “The health care management field plays a vital role in providing high-quality...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

Home care workers protest outside council member’s office

FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — Workers in the home care industry are still pushing to terminate their 24-hour shifts. Asian women who are immigrants make up a large portion of the workforce in New York City, and today they protested outside the office of the city council member they believe isn’t standing up for them. PIX11’s […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Administrator, Managers Out At Bergen Courthouse, No Reasons Given

Mystery surrounds the departure of several administrators from the Superior Court in Bergen County. Trial Court Administrator Laura Simoldoni took a leave of absence in anticipation of retirement next year, multiple sources said. Civil Division Manager Kathleen Stylianou, Assistant Civil Division Manager Vincenza Bruno and a second assistant whose name...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Newark officials crack down on owners of rundown buildings

NEWARK, N.J. -- Officials in Newark are taking steps to crack down on owners of rundown and abandoned buildings.The City Council passed new ordinances that will increase fees on abandoned, neglected or unsupervised properties.The city also voted to transfer 89 city-owned vacant or deteriorated properties to the Municipal Land Bank so they can be sold.
NEWARK, NJ
fox29.com

Missing Princeton student found dead, Mercer County officials confirm

PRINCETON, N.J. - A Princeton student missing one week has been found dead, Mercer County and university officials confirm. According to the university's Department of Public Safety, 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie was last seen around 3 a.m. last Friday on campus near Scully Hall. Ewunetie's family says her cell phone last...
PRINCETON, NJ
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul: Maximum food benefit available in October

People in New York who receive support under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will recieve the maximum allowable food benefit, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday said. All told, there will be $234 million in federal funding for assistance as inflation spikes and the cost of groceries has increased for households.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

8.7% Social Security COLA increase could adversely impact some homeowners, NYC officials say

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An expected boon for senior citizens could come as a burden for some in the city, according to city officials. Nearly 2,000 New Yorkers could be made ineligible for the Senior Citizen Homeowners’ Exemption on their property taxes next year, because of the 8.7% cost of living adjustment (COLA) on their Social Security benefit, according to a city Department of Finance (DOF) spokesman.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thedelphianau.com

The New York City Rent Increase Is Concerning

New York City just got more expensive. Due to the United States’s housing shortage, rent prices are skyrocketing all across the country. In 2019, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the. Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act in order to ensure citizens of the city could afford rent. The act forced...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy