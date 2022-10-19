ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, NJ

CNBC

Why New Jersey doesn't let people pump their own gas

New Jersey is the only state in the U.S. that doesn't allow customers to pump their own gas — anywhere. There's always an attendant on duty to pump gas for customers at these full-service stations. Oregon is the only other state besides New Jersey with a full-service law. However,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Beach Radio

The Deepest, Cleanest And Biggest Lakes In New Jersey

Do you need more than the shore? Do you love our lakes? In New Jersey, there are over 1,700 of them. As they get ready to freeze over, I find myself getting curious about them. Ever wonder what the biggest lake in New Jersey is? The deepest? The cleanest? The best for fishing? I got the answers for you right here.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

These 2 small NJ towns make national list of coziest in America

I know that fall is a very popular season here in New Jersey. And I feel like the Grinch who stole autumn when I tell you that I’m not that excited about it. To me, it is a harbinger of colder days to come. In fact, recently in New Jersey, it has been unseasonably cold and fall has seemed even more of a bummer to me than it usually does.
CLINTON, NJ
NJ.com

A third of homes sold in under 2 weeks in these N.J. counties recently

Prospective homebuyers have to make decisions quickly in five New Jersey counties, where nearly 30% of homes recently sold had been on the market for less than two weeks. Buyers looking to move in Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Cumberland and Morris counties had to put offers in quickly between Sept. 19 and Oct. 16, the most recently available data provided by Redfin, a national real estate brokerage. At least 32% of homes that sold during that time frame had been on the market for under two weeks in those counties.
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS New York

In Ida's aftermath, New Jersey officials eye new construction rules

PASSAIC, N.J. - Environmentalists say climate change has meant more severe storms in communities that sit along rivers. New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection officials are moving to update new construction rules in flood-prone inland. The DEP is holding a virtual public session Thursday night on these new proposed rules. As CBS2's Christine Sloan reports, New Jersey felt the brunt of Hurricane Ida. Residents who didn't think they'd be in the storm's path were rescued in Somerset County. In Passaic, three people were killed after water spilled over from the Passaic River and flooded roadways. Cars floated away, and drivers found themselves trapped...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

Think wind turbines are bad? New Jersey almost had an offshore nuclear power plant

New Jersey is now in the process of building huge off-shore wind energy farms right off the coast of the Jersey Shore. The plan has been met with both support and condemnation. On one hand, the need for clean energy does exist. On the other hand, many at the Jersey Shore are worried about how the large wind farms will affect the undersea biology and how it could obstruct the view of the beautiful Atlantic Ocean. Others feel that a wind farm in the sometimes turbulent ocean in the North Atlantic would be beaten and battered annually by tropical storms The post Think wind turbines are bad? New Jersey almost had an offshore nuclear power plant appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE

