Study names South Carolina 'least energy-efficient state'
SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — When WalletHub measured the efficiency of home- and auto-energy consumption in the 48 contiguous United States, it found South Carolina ranked No. 48. In order to determine the ranking, WalletHub calculated home energy efficiency by using the ratio of total residential energy consumption to annual degree days.
Leaf peepers bring much-needed surge to businesses in NC mountains
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — Fall isn't just about a drop in temperatures, it's also big business in the Carolinas. The colors of the season are once again driving tens of thousands to the North Carolina mountains after years of COVID-19 limits on tourism. Blowing Rock is one of the best places to take in the fall color, and after a couple of disappointing seasons, small businesses are reaping a big reward in 2022.
NC man wins $235K lottery jackpot after buying 3 tickets for Dale Earnhardt
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A North Carolina man and NASCAR fan, Luther Dowdy of Lincolnton, bought three $1 Cash 5 tickets in tribute to Dale Earnhardt and crossed the finish line in Monday’s drawing with a $235,001 jackpot. “It was the first time I’ve ever played Cash 5,” Dowdy...
Secretary of State investigating pro-Herschel Walker group that gave out gas, grocery vouchers
ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office is investigating 34N22, a pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC that has given gas and grocery vouchers to residents across the state, an agency spokesperson confirmed to 11Alive. Secretary of State spokesperson Robert Sinners declined to comment on the allegations made in...
Little boy in need of Forever Family, wants to remain in contact with siblings
AUSTIN, Texas — For any child, entering into foster care can be a confusing, and even traumatizing, experience. It can be especially difficult when you are having to do it without your siblings by your side. Caison is seven years old, and as his caseworker explains, his aunt is...
The books in your kid's school could be decided in the next election
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — School board elections in the Carolinas are already underway for several school districts as North Carolina begins early voting. A question voters want to know from board members is how they view bans and restrictions on books. The next group of elected board members in districts...
