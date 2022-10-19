BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — Fall isn't just about a drop in temperatures, it's also big business in the Carolinas. The colors of the season are once again driving tens of thousands to the North Carolina mountains after years of COVID-19 limits on tourism. Blowing Rock is one of the best places to take in the fall color, and after a couple of disappointing seasons, small businesses are reaping a big reward in 2022.

