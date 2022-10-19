ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Study names South Carolina 'least energy-efficient state'

SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — When WalletHub measured the efficiency of home- and auto-energy consumption in the 48 contiguous United States, it found South Carolina ranked No. 48. In order to determine the ranking, WalletHub calculated home energy efficiency by using the ratio of total residential energy consumption to annual degree days.
GEORGIA STATE
WCNC

Leaf peepers bring much-needed surge to businesses in NC mountains

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — Fall isn't just about a drop in temperatures, it's also big business in the Carolinas. The colors of the season are once again driving tens of thousands to the North Carolina mountains after years of COVID-19 limits on tourism. Blowing Rock is one of the best places to take in the fall color, and after a couple of disappointing seasons, small businesses are reaping a big reward in 2022.
BLOWING ROCK, NC
WCNC

The books in your kid's school could be decided in the next election

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — School board elections in the Carolinas are already underway for several school districts as North Carolina begins early voting. A question voters want to know from board members is how they view bans and restrictions on books. The next group of elected board members in districts...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy