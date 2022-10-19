Read full article on original website
City extends Trop RFP deadline, answers questions
The City of St. Petersburg has extended the deadline for developers to submit their proposals on redeveloping the Tropicana Field/Historic Gas Plant District site. On the city’s RFP questions and answers page, which was created following a meeting with interested parties, the city said due to Hurricane Ian, the city has extended the submittal deadline from Nov. 18 to Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. The last day developers can submit questions is Friday, Nov. 28.
