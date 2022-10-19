The City of St. Petersburg has extended the deadline for developers to submit their proposals on redeveloping the Tropicana Field/Historic Gas Plant District site. On the city’s RFP questions and answers page, which was created following a meeting with interested parties, the city said due to Hurricane Ian, the city has extended the submittal deadline from Nov. 18 to Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. The last day developers can submit questions is Friday, Nov. 28.

