Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenKalamazoo, MI
Gluten-Free, Plant-Based Eatery Set to Open in Southwest Michigan This FallVegOut MagazinePortage, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
Related
Best Collaboration Ever? Kazoopy’s Grinders and Frosty Boy Team Up At Gull Road Location
With the radio station located along Gull Road in Kalamazoo, I drive past Frosty Boy nearly every single day on my way to and from work. However, over the last several weeks I noticed some changes; the main one being the Kazoopy's truck sitting out front!. First came the truck,...
Kalamazoo Local Creates the Perfect Gift For Weed-Loving Friends
Despite it still being October as I type this, the truth of the matter is, the gift-giving season will quickly be upon us. I don't know about you, but I get incredibly stressed when it comes to finding the "right" gifts for my friends and family. I want to buy them something they'll love but also something they'll actually use, you know?
3 Dog-Friendly Cider Mills To Visit in Southwest Michigan
'Tis the season for cider! Whether you enjoy it sparkling, hard, or dry, there's nothing quite like enjoying a fresh glass of apple cider straight from the source. With Michigan's official state flower being the apple blossom, it's safe to say there is no shortage of apple orchards and cider mills to go around.
Is My First Michigan Winter Going To Kill Me?
If I'm to believe everything I'm told about winters in Michigan, then I'm in for one heck of a ride, and according to one of my friends in Texas... "You may not survive." Where I lived before, IF we got more than a couple of inches of snow, chances are, it was gone within a day or two, because it was 70-80 degrees by the next day. From the day I told people I was moving to Michigan, I have been told some absolute horror stories about what I'm going to experience, so here are the expectations I've come to believe will be my new Winter Hell.
Did You Know: Why is Plainwell, Michigan Considered the “Island City”?
The answer may seem obvious to some, but I recently found myself wondering why Plainwell, MI is considered the "Island City." Having grown up in nearby Allegan, I thought I was somewhat familiar with the city of Plainwell. Although I never visited Plainwell proper as an adolescent much, I was familiar with the Trojans as our school rivals. However, I guess there's more to the city than I realized!
There’s An Entire Skatepark Inside Lakeview Square Mall In Battle Creek
I don't know how I missed this but there is an entire skate park and skate shop inside Lakeview Square Mall in Battle Creek. I guess with so many stores closing in the mall, it may have worked to benefit the owners of Battleground Skate Park, who have their own shop directly connected to the park, which itself is a non-profit youth center.
Trunk Or Treat Events In The Kalamazoo Area
I remember the first time I heard the words trunk-or-treat as a kid, they kind of scared me if I'm being honest. All I could imagine was adults in the back of their cars luring children in with candy. Isn't that the number one scenario they tell children to avoid?
Snag a New Bike at These 3 Shops in Kalamazoo & Battle Creek
If you missed it, a long-standing Kalamazoo business announced its closure earlier this month. The business, Zoo City Cycle & Sport, has been operating in the Kalamazoo area for the past 15 years but, just a couple of weeks ago, made the announcement that they would be shutting their doors permanently:
6 Kalamazoo Area Eateries to Fulfill That Pasta Craving
This past Friday, October 14th, was National Dessert Day leading me to put together a list of places where you could find delicious dessert in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek:. Well, today happens to be National Pasta Day. And, by coincidence, I stumbled upon a post in the Facebook group, Kalamazoo Foodie, asking about where to find great pasta in the area.
Bob Saget’s Last Film Was Made By A Michigan Man; Debuts This Week In Austin Film Festival
We sadly lost Bob Saget in early January after what has now been confirmed as head trauma - likely hitting his head before going to bed after a comedy performance in Florida. At the time, Saget was on a Stand-Up Comedy Tour that had stops all across the country, including Michigan.
Would You Stay in a Grain Bin in Indiana for $100+ a Night?
What started as a cheaper alternative to hotel stays, Airbnb has grown tremendously over the years. While people point out that some stays have gotten unreasonable ($75 cleaning fee but I still have to clean up?), Airbnb is still a place where you can find some very unique stays. Like this one in Indiana.
Michigan Photographer’s Birds Eye View Of Hollands Beauty
During this time of the year growing up in a state like Michigan was always special because of the various forms of nature here. When the seasons change, Michigan is one of the most beautiful places on the planet. Photographers have been able to capture this beauty year in and year out, pulling out an array of reactions from Michiganders.
Kalamazoo Native/ NASA Astronaut James McDivitt Passes Away
James Alton McDivitt lived a full and long life and today is celebrated, as he sadly passed away at the age of 93. James was a test pilot, United States Air Force pilot, aeronautical engineer, and NASA astronaut who flew in the Gemini and Apollo programs and grew up in Kalamazoo. The Air Zoo in Portage recently learned of his passing and shared their thoughts on Facebook:
Caledonia Library Displays ‘Lost Water Bottles Of Summertime’ Art Exhibit
One of the most prevalent accessories you'll see at a library (aside from books and backpacks) is the water bottle. They come in all shapes, sizes, heights, and colors. And many people will help identify their water bottles with stickers and accessories so they can tell them apart from others.
Was This Horror Movie Icon Spotted In Kalamazoo This Week?
For hardcore fans of horror films and shows, there's one highly underrated actor who has played dozens of hilarious and terrifying roles that needs some serious recognition: Ted Raimi. The younger brother of Sam Raimi has been a part of the horror genre since the 80s and was allegedly seen walking around a Kalamazoo Meijer and/or Trader Joes, according to a post that popped up on Facebook:
8 Great Spots for Dessert in Kalamazoo & Battle Creek
Today, October 14th, 2022, is National Dessert Day. And, as someone who will always excitedly say yes to pretty much any kind of dessert, I absolutely will be using this day as an excuse to treat myself to some delicious desserts. But, where to go?. A quick Google search led...
This Michigan Town Is The #2 Worst In America To Raise Kids
Although I was born in the Chicagoland area, my home is Michigan. I grew up in southwest Michigan and moved to Lansing in '96. I was fortunate and am grateful for my scenario growing up, we had a great community and a safe learning environment at school. Sadly, not all...
Battle Creek’s Kellogg’s Is Making Eggo Flavored Eggnog Booze This Year
As if we needed ANOTHER reason to spend the holidays getting tipsy off the ole' eggnog, Kellogg's just made a decision that I'm sure thousands of people will regret being excited about, at least the next morning. Kellogg's teamed up with Sippin Cream to make a lethal combination of eggnog,...
Love It or Hate It: Kalamazoo Neighborhoods Test Out New Temporary Roundabouts
It's something Kalamazoo locals feel very strongly about: roundabouts. I'm sure simply reading the word triggers all kinds of emotions for those who reside in a city with one of the most dangerous roundabouts in the entire state of Michigan. Seriously, what is the City of Kalamazoo's obsession with these...
Is This the Safest City in Michigan?
The past few years have been difficult, no doubt. With the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple natural disasters and mass shootings, many of us may be feeling more unsafe than ever. A new study looked at which U.S. cities are best at protecting their residents from harm. To determine where Americans can...
1049 The Edge
Battle Creek, MI
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
575K+
Views
ABOUT
1049 The Edge plays the best alternative and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1049theedge.com
Comments / 0