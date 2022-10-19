ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
KATU.com

Oregon gubernatorial candidates address a lack of data on homelessness

SALEM, Ore. — A recent survey found that homelessness is the top concern for Oregonians, and all three candidates for governor have made it a central part of their platforms. Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson and Republican Christine Drazan have both been vocal about the need to better understand why...
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Congressman's ouster imperils Democrats' hold on Oregon seat

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) — Progressive Jamie McLeod-Skinner made seven-term Rep. Kurt Schrader the first Democratic congressman to lose his reelection bid this year when she defeated him in their May primary. His ouster from Oregon’s 5th District, along with new boundaries that make the district a little less blue, is complicating Democratic efforts to hold the seat in the November midterm elections. As Election Day approaches, national political analysts are pegging the race between McLeod-Skinner and Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer as a toss-up. The election of either candidate would be historic: McLeod-Skinner would be Oregon’s first openly gay congressional delegate, while Chavez-DeRemer is one of two House candidates aspiring to be the first Oregon Latina elected to Congress. The 5th District isn’t the only surprisingly close contest for Democrats in Oregon: The party is under siege in a closely watched gubernatorial race and the newly formed 6th Congressional District is also competitive.
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Oregon lawmakers hear bullying charge against gov candidate

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A former legislator told an Oregon House committee Wednesday that he was bullied by then-House Speaker Tina Kotek, the Democratic candidate for governor, to the point that he suffers from PTSD. The hearing, held remotely via video, was emotional, with another former legislator testifying that the complainant, former Rep. Diego Hernandez, tried to kill himself recently. “He called me,” former Rep. Brian Clem said haltingly as he tried to compose himself. “I went to his home. This is about a month ago. He had a broken belt. Luckily, the belt broke or he wouldn’t be here.” The drama comes as Kotek, a Portland progressive who was the longest-serving speaker of the House in Oregon history, is in a tight race for governor against Republican nominee Christine Drazan. The race is tighter this year in this blue state because unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, a former veteran Democratic lawmaker, is also on the ballot.
OREGON STATE
Washington Examiner

Oregon Republican Christine Drazan vows to fight child vaccine mandates

BEND, Oregon — Christine Drazan, Oregon’s GOP gubernatorial candidate, joined the ranks of prominent Republicans vowing to fight an effort by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to require COVID-19 vaccine doses for young children. “Yeah, I will be pushing back against that as governor,” she said...
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Oregon’s 4th District will elect new representative for first time since 1986

Oregon's Fourth District includes the college towns of Eugene and Corvallis and a vast rural swath of the southwest corner of the state. Open seats are rare in this part of the state. In fact, there’s no incumbent on the ballot this year for just the fourth time since the district was created in the 1940’s. But with Springfield Democrat Peter DeFazio calling it quits after 36 years, the Fourth District is very much in play this time around.
OREGON STATE
KGW

No, Oregon election officials did not send this text message

PORTLAND, Ore. — An official-looking text message created confusion among some Oregon voters because the information in the text — including the voter’s name or address — was incorrect. It didn’t match official voting records. “They have my first name correct. The address is one...
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

State Republicans bank on winning on education wedge issues: school choice, ‘parents’ rights’

One thing that stuck out to Republican candidate Tracy Cramer in talking to voters in Woodburn, Gervais and Salem recently was how upset parents still felt about how K-12 education was handled during the pandemic.  She said they were frustrated with long school closures and concerned about some lessons overheard or seen in online classes. […] The post State Republicans bank on winning on education wedge issues: school choice, ‘parents’ rights’ appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Oregon adds human trafficking rule to licensed marijuana requirements

PENDLETON, Ore. -- Human trafficking reporting is a new part of requirements today for Oregon marijuana licensees. The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) approved final rules this week about the marijuana license moratorium enacted by the legislature which is in effect until March 31, 2024. OLCC also finalized rules Wednesday requiring marijuana licensees and their employees to report suspected sex trafficking or human trafficking.
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Local sheriffs respond to potential impacts from Measure 114

MEDFORD, Ore- Local Oregonians are now just a few weeks away from casting their votes at the ballot box, to not only decide who the state's next governor will be, but also whether to pass controversially measures like Measure 114. According to the Oregon ballot, Measure 114 is a firearm...
OREGON STATE
thelundreport.org

Kitzhaber: Ballot Measure 111 Falls Short Of Oregon’s Needs

Former Gov. John Kitzhaber is adding his voice to the dialogue about Ballot Measure 111, saying it falls short of what Oregonians need for their health. A former emergency room physician, Kitzhaber was instrumental in Oregon’s shift to the coordinated care model for the Oregon Health Plan, which serves 1.4 million low-income Oregonians.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy