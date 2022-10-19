Read full article on original website
Related
KATU.com
Oregon gubernatorial candidates address a lack of data on homelessness
SALEM, Ore. — A recent survey found that homelessness is the top concern for Oregonians, and all three candidates for governor have made it a central part of their platforms. Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson and Republican Christine Drazan have both been vocal about the need to better understand why...
yachatsnews.com
The Oregon governor’s race: Three candidates offer three different approaches to climate-related issues
Oregon’s gubernatorial race pits three candidates with two climate philosophies and asks one policy question to voters in November:. Wildfires loom, groundwater is disappearing and the tenor of Oregon’s response to the most destructive symptoms of human-caused climate change hinges on a tight contest for the governor’s chair.
Congressman's ouster imperils Democrats' hold on Oregon seat
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) — Progressive Jamie McLeod-Skinner made seven-term Rep. Kurt Schrader the first Democratic congressman to lose his reelection bid this year when she defeated him in their May primary. His ouster from Oregon’s 5th District, along with new boundaries that make the district a little less blue, is complicating Democratic efforts to hold the seat in the November midterm elections. As Election Day approaches, national political analysts are pegging the race between McLeod-Skinner and Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer as a toss-up. The election of either candidate would be historic: McLeod-Skinner would be Oregon’s first openly gay congressional delegate, while Chavez-DeRemer is one of two House candidates aspiring to be the first Oregon Latina elected to Congress. The 5th District isn’t the only surprisingly close contest for Democrats in Oregon: The party is under siege in a closely watched gubernatorial race and the newly formed 6th Congressional District is also competitive.
Oregon lawmakers hear bullying charge against gov candidate
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A former legislator told an Oregon House committee Wednesday that he was bullied by then-House Speaker Tina Kotek, the Democratic candidate for governor, to the point that he suffers from PTSD. The hearing, held remotely via video, was emotional, with another former legislator testifying that the complainant, former Rep. Diego Hernandez, tried to kill himself recently. “He called me,” former Rep. Brian Clem said haltingly as he tried to compose himself. “I went to his home. This is about a month ago. He had a broken belt. Luckily, the belt broke or he wouldn’t be here.” The drama comes as Kotek, a Portland progressive who was the longest-serving speaker of the House in Oregon history, is in a tight race for governor against Republican nominee Christine Drazan. The race is tighter this year in this blue state because unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, a former veteran Democratic lawmaker, is also on the ballot.
Washington Examiner
Oregon Republican Christine Drazan vows to fight child vaccine mandates
BEND, Oregon — Christine Drazan, Oregon’s GOP gubernatorial candidate, joined the ranks of prominent Republicans vowing to fight an effort by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to require COVID-19 vaccine doses for young children. “Yeah, I will be pushing back against that as governor,” she said...
klcc.org
Oregon’s 4th District will elect new representative for first time since 1986
Oregon's Fourth District includes the college towns of Eugene and Corvallis and a vast rural swath of the southwest corner of the state. Open seats are rare in this part of the state. In fact, there’s no incumbent on the ballot this year for just the fourth time since the district was created in the 1940’s. But with Springfield Democrat Peter DeFazio calling it quits after 36 years, the Fourth District is very much in play this time around.
WATCH: Exclusive with Christine Drazan, the candidate who could turn Oregon red
The Washington Examiner’s Sarah Westwood has an exclusive interview with Oregon’s Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan. She could turn the state red for the first time in 40 years. The Washington Examiner spoke to Drazan after she held a homelessness roundtable discussion in Bend, Oregon.
No, Oregon election officials did not send this text message
PORTLAND, Ore. — An official-looking text message created confusion among some Oregon voters because the information in the text — including the voter’s name or address — was incorrect. It didn’t match official voting records. “They have my first name correct. The address is one...
Interest groups behind misleading ‘Oregon voter guide’ face complaint of campaign finance violations
An Oregon voter has filed a complaint with the Secretary of State’s Office alleging that public employee unions, Democrats and their political allies violated state campaign finance and ad disclosure rules with the design and funding of their official-looking website, “The Oregon Voter Guide.”. Brian Bishop, CEO of...
Democrat Tina Kotek faces attacks from two sides during final Oregon governor debate
PORTLAND, Ore. — The three candidates for Oregon governor appeared on KGW Wednesday night for the fourth and final televised debate ahead of the November election. They were each asked to weigh in on major issues in the state, including homelessness, mental health and addiction services, education and abortion.
KGW
Like Oregon, Washington is dealing with a mental health ‘crisis’ in jails and courts
Washington now has the biggest backlog in state history of mentally ill people sitting in jails. They’re waiting for legally mandated psychological help.
How crime and homelessness could flip Oregon red for the first time in decades
PORTLAND, Oregon — Business owners in Oregon’s largest city say crime is not only affecting their ability to operate, but also, potentially, their vote next month.
Drazan and Kotek were in a close race for Oregon governor. Did the final debate change things?
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wednesday night on KGW, the three candidates for Oregon governor met for their fourth and final debate before Election Day. Republican Christine Drazan, Democrat Tina Kotek and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson got one last chance to make their case to Oregon voters. The candidates had an...
State Republicans bank on winning on education wedge issues: school choice, ‘parents’ rights’
One thing that stuck out to Republican candidate Tracy Cramer in talking to voters in Woodburn, Gervais and Salem recently was how upset parents still felt about how K-12 education was handled during the pandemic. She said they were frustrated with long school closures and concerned about some lessons overheard or seen in online classes. […] The post State Republicans bank on winning on education wedge issues: school choice, ‘parents’ rights’ appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
KDRV
Oregon adds human trafficking rule to licensed marijuana requirements
PENDLETON, Ore. -- Human trafficking reporting is a new part of requirements today for Oregon marijuana licensees. The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) approved final rules this week about the marijuana license moratorium enacted by the legislature which is in effect until March 31, 2024. OLCC also finalized rules Wednesday requiring marijuana licensees and their employees to report suspected sex trafficking or human trafficking.
yachatsnews.com
In a close race for Oregon governor, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin flies in to lead rally for GOP nominee Christine Drazan
AURORA – Republican Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis of Albany had a piece of trivia for the Christine Drazan supporters who filled a barn on Tuesday night: The last time Oregon had a Republican governor, the original “Top Gun” was in theaters. “It’s time for a sequel,” Boshart...
KDRV
Local sheriffs respond to potential impacts from Measure 114
MEDFORD, Ore- Local Oregonians are now just a few weeks away from casting their votes at the ballot box, to not only decide who the state's next governor will be, but also whether to pass controversially measures like Measure 114. According to the Oregon ballot, Measure 114 is a firearm...
Top takeaways from final debate in Oregon governor’s race
The three candidates in Oregon’s race for governor met for their final televised debate on Wednesday, clashing on key issues such as education and homelessness as each of them sought to set themselves apart in the consequential election.
thelundreport.org
Kitzhaber: Ballot Measure 111 Falls Short Of Oregon’s Needs
Former Gov. John Kitzhaber is adding his voice to the dialogue about Ballot Measure 111, saying it falls short of what Oregonians need for their health. A former emergency room physician, Kitzhaber was instrumental in Oregon’s shift to the coordinated care model for the Oregon Health Plan, which serves 1.4 million low-income Oregonians.
opb.org
Betsy Johnson: ‘I’m not going to surrender a place I love without one hell of a fight’
Editor’s note: This is part of our series profiling the three major candidates for governor, Republican Christine Drazan, Democrat Tina Kotek and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson. This spring, Betsy Johnson hobnobbed in a private home in California’s Coachella Valley with some of Oregon’s most famous billionaires. The...
Comments / 0