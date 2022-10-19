Islam Makhachev Sees More Pressure On Charles Oliveira’s Team Than His Own, Is Fighting For His Coach Khabib’s Legacy

Since his massive weigh-cutting mishap ahead of UFC 279, Khamzat Chimaev has been teasing multiple potential moves for himself. Stepping onto the scale nearly eight pounds over the welterweight limit for his scheduled main event with Nate Diaz, Chimaev forced the UFC to call an audible, shuffling a majority of the event’s main card around in an attempt to save the pay-per-view. Fortunately, the UFC was able to make things work and the event went off without a hitch. Since then, fans have been chomping at the bit to know what’s next for Khamzat Chimaev. Will he move to middleweight? Will he take another fight at welterweight, and if so, against who?

1 DAY AGO