Islam Makhachev Sees More Pressure On Charles Oliveira’s Team Than His Own, Is Fighting For His Coach Khabib’s Legacy

Islam Makhachev Submits Charles Oliveira To Become The New Lightweight Champion – UFC 280 Results (Highlights)
Uncrowned lightweight champion and current top contender Charles Oliveira faced Islam Makhachev for the vacant title in the headlining bout of UFC 280. Oliveira with a flying kick attempt. Makhachev lands a nice left hand early that seemed to rock Oliveira. Oliveira takes him to the ground. Makhachev on the top trying to avoid submission attempts. They get back up to their feet. Oliveira goes to grapple again and Makhachev reverses for a takedown. Makhachev lands a few strikes from the top. Big upkick from Oliveira.
Belal Muhammad Hands Sean Brady His First Defeat With Second Round KO – UFC 280 Results (Highlights)
Top 10 welterweights stepped into the Octagon at UFC 280 as undefeated No. 8 ranked contender Sean Brady met No. 5 ranked Belal Muhammad. Both fighters are surging in the welterweight division with Muhammad riding a seven-fight win streak, carrying notable wins against Demian Maia, Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson, and Vicente Luque. In the other corner is the 15-0 Brady who looks to keep his ‘O’ intact following a dominant win over Michael Chiesa last November.
Sean Brady Compares Himself to Khabib: ‘Belal Muhammad Doesn’t Know What He’s In For’
Sean Brady is confident he will dominate Belal Muhammad in their upcoming fight at UFC 280. Brady will take on top-five-ranked contender Muhammad this Saturday at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The 29-year-old Philadelphia native is currently undefeated in his five showings under the UFC banner and will face his most formidable opponent yet. Muhammad goes into the bout looking to extend his eight-fight unbeaten run and hand Brady the first loss of his professional career.
‘Do Bronx’ Wrestling Coach Says Charles Oliveira ‘Has Trained Enough Wrestling To Break Islam’s Game’, Alexander Volkanovski Is ‘Very Easy’
Charles Oliveira’s wrestling coach Alireza Noei thinks Islam Makhachev wouldn’t be able to match the Brazilian’s wrestling. Noei also shared his thoughts on Alexander Volkanovski. The much-awaited lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev is just hours away from happening. Ahead of the bout, Oliveira’s...
(Video) Khamzat Chimaev Gets Into Heated Altercation With Abubakar Nurmagomedov At UFC 280
Khamzat Chimaev wasn’t scheduled to fight at UFC 280, but here we are. Following Islam Makhachev’s title win over Charles Oliveira, the UFC Welterweight contender would have a fight of his own as Chimaev crossed paths with team Makhachev cageside. At first it was peaceful as Chimaev shook...
Dana White Blasts Critics Over Nevada Approval Of Slap Fight League, Says Some “MMA Guys” Want To Compete
Dana White’s Slap League is facing scrutiny after getting approval from the Nevada Athletic Commission. White said slap fighting is safer than boxing and MMA guys are already interested in it. UFC president Dana White has been known for pulling off bold business ventures. This time, he is expanding...
Charles Oliveira Hunting For First Round Knockout at UFC 280; ‘I Feel They Disrespected Me’
Charles Oliveira will look to recapture the UFC lightweight title this Saturday at UFC 280 when the promotion returns to Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Oliveira first captured gold at UFC 262 in May 2021, defeating Michael Chandler via knockout in the second round of their highly-entertaining affair. One year later, ‘Do Bronx’ found himself stripped of the UFC title after a botched weigh-in ahead of his scheduled UFC 274 main event with Justin Gaethje. The fight proceeded as scheduled with Oliveira scoring a first-round submission over ‘The Highlight’ which earned him the right to once again compete for the lightweight crown. He just needed an opponent.
Dana White on Rumored Clash Between Khamzat Chimaev and Colby Covington; ‘I’ll Get it Done’
Since his massive weigh-cutting mishap ahead of UFC 279, Khamzat Chimaev has been teasing multiple potential moves for himself. Stepping onto the scale nearly eight pounds over the welterweight limit for his scheduled main event with Nate Diaz, Chimaev forced the UFC to call an audible, shuffling a majority of the event’s main card around in an attempt to save the pay-per-view. Fortunately, the UFC was able to make things work and the event went off without a hitch. Since then, fans have been chomping at the bit to know what’s next for Khamzat Chimaev. Will he move to middleweight? Will he take another fight at welterweight, and if so, against who?
Nikita Krylov Survives Early Onslaught, Scores Unanimous Decision Over Volkan Oezdemir – UFC 280 Results (Highlights)
At UFC 280, top 10 light heavyweight contenders Volkan Oezdemir and Nikita Krylov met inside the Octagon. Both fighters entered the bout looking to make it two in a row. No. 10 ranked Krylov is coming off the biggest win of his career, knocking out former UFC title challenger Alexander Gustafsson in 67-seconds while Oezdemir, sitting in the No. eight spot in the rankings earned a unanimous decision win over Paul Craig on that very same night in July.
Watch: Hasbulla Hilariously Beat Up Alexander Volkanovski, Steals UFC Featherweight Champ’s Belt
Hasbulla confronted Alexander Volkanovski in Abu Dhabi. The pair put on a hilarious encounter for the ages. The reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is currently in Abu Dhabi after willingly offering himself as a backup fighter for either Charles Oliveira or Islam Makhachev. Little did “The Great” know, he would wound up crossing paths with internet star Hasbulla and what happened next was something epic.
Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley Get Physical During UFC 280 Press Conference
Things got a little chippy between Petr Yan and ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley as the two faced off for the first time ahead of their highly anticipated UFC 280 clash. Expected to serve as a title eliminator, Petr Yan will put his No. 1 ranking on the line against undeniable fan-favorite Sean O’Malley who looks to jump the line on his way to a bantamweight title opportunity. Coming face-t0-face with one another for the first time at the UFC 280 press conference, things nearly got out of hand as Yan abruptly shoved O’Malley across the stage, forcing security to intervene.
EXCLUSIVE: Dominick Reyes Rips ‘Weirdo’ Jon Jones For Inactivity: ‘Either Retire Or Fight Again’
Dominick Reyes tells Jon Jones to ‘make up his mind’ when it comes to the fight game. We haven’t seen the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion in action for quite some time now. Jones last fought in Feb. 2020, where he picked up a controversial decision win against Reyes. Since going the distance with ‘The Devastator’, Jones would vacate his championship and shifted his focus on heavyweight gold.
Aljamain Sterling Responds to Andrew Tate Backlash Ahead of UFC 280; ‘I Never Victim-Blamed Anybody’
Just days out from his UFC 280 co-main event clash with TJ Dillashaw, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling found himself in a war of words with Twitter users after ‘Funk Master’ posted images of himself with controversial kickboxer Andrew Tate. Tate is known for his misogynistic views on various...
John Lineker vs. Fabricio Andrade Called A No Contest After Damaging Groin Shot at ONE on Prime Video 3 – Highlights
The ONE Championship title fight between John Lineker and Fabricio Andrade was waved off after a low blow. The bantamweight title fight being held at ONE Championship‘s ONE on Prime Video 3 seems to have been doomed from the very beginning. Following the rollercoaster to get to the cage, the two fighters in the main event of the ONE Championship card, John Lineker and Fabricio Andrade seemed to have given their all in the three-round war only to have it end in a no-contest due to a low blow.
Khabib Nurmagomedov Explains It Was Easy For Him To Walk Away From Competing, Doesn’t Miss It
Khabib Nurmagomedov is happy in retirmemt. When it comes to the list of greatest UFC fighters ever, Khabib Nurmagomedov can be found on many people’s lists. He is the former UFC lightweight champion and when he finally walked away from the sport a few years ago held an amazing record of 29-0. Although Nurmagomedov’s professional career seemed to end early at just 32 years old, he does not regret the decision.
