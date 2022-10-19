ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Duke forces 8 turnovers, rolls past Miami 45-21

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — First, Miami lost its quarterback. Then, Miami lost the ball. A lot. A whole lot. And Duke got its easiest win ever against the Hurricanes. Duke forced Miami into eight turnovers, the most by any team in a Power 5 conference game since 2009, and rolled past the Hurricanes 45-21 on Saturday. The 24-point margin was the biggest for Duke in the history of the series, topping the 48-30 win by the Blue Devils in 2013.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Giglio: How NC State can salvage the season

The open date can’t save NC State’s season but the Wolfpack might be able to use the time off to salvage it. The loss at Clemson on Oct. 1 spoiled NC State’s ACC title dreams. The injury to star quarterback Devin Leary a week later in a win over Florida State made it worse and now the season is on the brink of the abyss after a road loss to Syracuse last Saturday.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Blue Devils lead Canes 17-7 through two quarters

Blue Devils capitalize on turnovers in second quarter. The Duke Blue Devils lead the Miami Hurricanes through two quarters 17-7 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Blue Devils have capitalized on mistakes made by the Canes in the first half, scoring all 17 points off of three fumbles from the Canes.
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Five-star waiting to hear from Duke, UNC

On Thursday afternoon, Pro Insight's Andrew Slater tweeted that North Mecklenburg High School (N.C.) small forward Isaiah Evans named Duke basketball and its UNC rival as the two programs he hopes to hear from soon. Evans is a 6-foot-6, 170-pound five-star who sits No. 16 overall on 247Sports' ...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Blue Devils defeat Hurricanes 45-21

Blue Devils defeat Canes after Miami implodes on offense. The Duke Blue Devils defeated the Miami Hurricanes 45-21 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Hurricanes trailed the Blue Devils 24-21 at the start of the fourth quarter and were outscored 21-0 the rest of the way. Sophomore...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Pugh's 4-TD performance leads No. 9 Millbrook past Knightdale

Raleigh, N.C. — Xavier Pugh ran for four touchdowns and No. 9 Millbrook picked up its eighth win of the season with a 38-14 win over Knightdale on Friday. After falling behind 6-0 early on, the Wildcats rattled off 31 straight points. An 80-yard run by Pugh got Millbrook started, and Millbrook (8-1, 3-1) led 10-6 after a 40-yard field goal by kicker Angel Gomez-Corona.
KNIGHTDALE, NC
WRAL News

(18) Apex Friendship sweeps (15) Heritage to advance to the second round of the 4A volleyball playoffs

Wake Forest, N.C. — The Apex Friendship volleyball team made a trip to Wake Forest in the northern part of Wake County where they swept the higher-seeded Heritage. In the regular season, Apex Friendship finished in fourth place in South Wake Athletic Conference, while Heritage finished in second place in the less-competitive Northern Athletic Conference.
APEX, NC
WRAL News

Shaw runs past Livingstone for homecoming victory

Durham, N.C. — Andre Brandon, Jr. (Jr./Baltimore. MD) picked the right time to have his best game as a football player. The Bears running back rushed for a school-record 306 yards on Homecoming Day to pace Shaw past Livingstone 28-14 at Durham County Stadium on Saturday. As good as...
SALISBURY, NC
WRAL News

Conference titles on the line in Week 10 of HSOT Live

Raleigh, N.C. — Week ten of the high school football season in North Carolina kicks off on Friday night and HighSchoolOT Live presented by Breeze Thru Markets is back this season with live coverage of high school football across North Carolina. What is HighSchoolOT Live? If you're a fan...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

(8) Carrboro sweeps (25) Jacksonville in first round of 3A playoffs

Carrboro, N.C. — The Carrboro Jaguars are moving on to the second round of the 3A volleyball playoffs after a three-set victory over the Jacksonville Cardinals. The Jaguars, who earned the 8-seed in the bracket after closing the regular season with an 11-match winning streak in which they did not lose a set, kept their season rolling with relative ease against the visitors from Onslow County.
CARRBORO, NC
FOX8 News

NC man wins $25,000 a year for life off $2 lottery ticket

APEX, N.C. (WGHP) — Christopher Johnson, 59, of Apex, won a $25,000 a year for life lottery prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “The first thing I did was tell myself I can make a plan for the future,” Johnson said. “That was a good feeling.” After checking his email late at […]
APEX, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
67K+
Followers
72K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy