MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — First, Miami lost its quarterback. Then, Miami lost the ball. A lot. A whole lot. And Duke got its easiest win ever against the Hurricanes. Duke forced Miami into eight turnovers, the most by any team in a Power 5 conference game since 2009, and rolled past the Hurricanes 45-21 on Saturday. The 24-point margin was the biggest for Duke in the history of the series, topping the 48-30 win by the Blue Devils in 2013.

DURHAM, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO