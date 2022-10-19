Read full article on original website
Cary's Phillips Farms is Hosting Many Fall Attractions Until October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
A Duke Provost Is Chosen To Be The New President Of M.I.T.Joseph GodwinDurham, NC
Posted a Missing Pet Ad on Craigslist? Be Careful of This ScamJames Tuliano
It's Starting to Feel Like Fall! Here is When and Where you can Expect to See the Best Foliage in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
Duke forces 8 turnovers, rolls past Miami 45-21
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — First, Miami lost its quarterback. Then, Miami lost the ball. A lot. A whole lot. And Duke got its easiest win ever against the Hurricanes. Duke forced Miami into eight turnovers, the most by any team in a Power 5 conference game since 2009, and rolled past the Hurricanes 45-21 on Saturday. The 24-point margin was the biggest for Duke in the history of the series, topping the 48-30 win by the Blue Devils in 2013.
Giglio: How NC State can salvage the season
The open date can’t save NC State’s season but the Wolfpack might be able to use the time off to salvage it. The loss at Clemson on Oct. 1 spoiled NC State’s ACC title dreams. The injury to star quarterback Devin Leary a week later in a win over Florida State made it worse and now the season is on the brink of the abyss after a road loss to Syracuse last Saturday.
South Carolina State beats North Carolina Central 26-24
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Corey Fields threw for 264 yards and three touchdowns and South Carolina State beat North Carolina Central 26-24 on Saturday. Kendrell Flowers rushed for 79 yards and a score for South Carolina State (3-4, 1-0 MEAC). Shaquan Davis had six grabs for 116 yards and two scores.
Shaw runs past Livingstone for homecoming victory
Durham, N.C. — Andre Brandon, Jr. (Jr./Baltimore. MD) picked the right time to have his best game as a football player. The Bears running back rushed for a school-record 306 yards on Homecoming Day to pace Shaw past Livingstone 28-14 at Durham County Stadium on Saturday. As good as...
Volleyball: Defending 4A champ Green Level sweeps East Chapel Hill in first round
Cary, N.C. — The hopes of Green Level to defend its 4A volleyball state championship from last year are still alive after the first round. (11) Green Level dominated (22) East Chapel Hill in the first round, sweeping the Wildcats 25-8, 25-18, 25-9, to advance to next week's second round.
(2) Millbrook takes care of (31) Jordan in the first round of the 4A volleyball playoffs
Raleigh, N.C. — Millbrook swept Jordan to advance to the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association's 4A volleyball playoffs. The 2-seeded Wildcats took down the 31-seeded Falcons by set scores of 25-11, 25-8, and 25-11. The Wildcats are now 24-1 overall this season and have...
Pugh's 4-TD performance leads No. 9 Millbrook past Knightdale
Raleigh, N.C. — Xavier Pugh ran for four touchdowns and No. 9 Millbrook picked up its eighth win of the season with a 38-14 win over Knightdale on Friday. After falling behind 6-0 early on, the Wildcats rattled off 31 straight points. An 80-yard run by Pugh got Millbrook started, and Millbrook (8-1, 3-1) led 10-6 after a 40-yard field goal by kicker Angel Gomez-Corona.
Blue Devils lead Canes 17-7 through two quarters
Blue Devils capitalize on turnovers in second quarter. The Duke Blue Devils lead the Miami Hurricanes through two quarters 17-7 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Blue Devils have capitalized on mistakes made by the Canes in the first half, scoring all 17 points off of three fumbles from the Canes.
(18) Apex Friendship sweeps (15) Heritage to advance to the second round of the 4A volleyball playoffs
Wake Forest, N.C. — The Apex Friendship volleyball team made a trip to Wake Forest in the northern part of Wake County where they swept the higher-seeded Heritage. In the regular season, Apex Friendship finished in fourth place in South Wake Athletic Conference, while Heritage finished in second place in the less-competitive Northern Athletic Conference.
Southern Alamance extends winning streak to 6 with win at Jordan
Durham, N.C. — Southern Alamance posted 40-plus points for the sixth straight game and the Patriots stayed alive in the fight for the DAC-VII 4A conference with a 44-36 win at Jordan on Friday. Southern Alamance, winners of six straight, is now 7-2 (4-0) on the year and has...
Volleyball: (13) Green Hope holds off (20) Leesville Road in first round
Cary, N.C. — Green Hope opened the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A volleyball state playoffs on Saturday with a four-set (26-24, 17-25, 25-18, 25-16) victory over Leesville Road, but it didn't come easy. The 13th-seeded Falcons won a close first set over the 20th-seeded Pride to set the...
Conference titles on the line in Week 10 of HSOT Live
Raleigh, N.C. — Week ten of the high school football season in North Carolina kicks off on Friday night and HighSchoolOT Live presented by Breeze Thru Markets is back this season with live coverage of high school football across North Carolina. What is HighSchoolOT Live? If you're a fan...
Blue Devils defeat Hurricanes 45-21
Blue Devils defeat Canes after Miami implodes on offense. The Duke Blue Devils defeated the Miami Hurricanes 45-21 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Hurricanes trailed the Blue Devils 24-21 at the start of the fourth quarter and were outscored 21-0 the rest of the way. Sophomore...
Duke doesn't miss a beat with new coach Scheyer at Countdown to Craziness
Duke coach Jon Scheyer takes over for legendary Mike Krzyzewski with a mostly new roster, but a simple vision for the 2022-2023 season.
(19) New Hanover survives comeback by (14) Southern Alamance in five-set thriller
The 19-seed New Hanover Wildcats beat the 14-seed Southern Alamance Patriots in the first round of the 4A volleyball state playoffs on the road on Saturday. What started off as a dominant performance by the Wildcats turned into a hard-fought win as the Patriots battled back. The first set was...
No. 17 C.B. Aycock stays unbeaten, claims conference title with 7-0 win over No. 17 Smithfield-Selma
Pikeville, N.C. — No. 17 C.B. Aycock came out on top in a battle of two undefeated teams with strong defenses, as the Golden Falcons topped No. 16 Smithfield-Selma, 7-0, on Friday. With the win, C.B. Aycock (9-0, 6-0) claimed a first-place finish in the Quad County 3A conference.
'It's a reminder to keep running': Hundreds of runners hit the American Tobacco Trail in memory of Raleigh shooting victim
APEX, N.C. — On Saturday morning, the North Carolina Roadrunners Club remembered Karnatz during a special observance at its 15th annual ATT 10-Miler and 4-Miler on the American Tobacco Trail. When you are dealing with loss, it's hard to know how to get through it. In Apex Saturday, they...
Raleigh leaders want to ensure that greenways are safe after two gunned down on trail
RALEIGH, N.C. — More than a week after the mass shooting in Hedingham, Raleigh leaders are urging people to return to the Neuse River Greenway Trail. Two of the five victims were shot and killed on the trail. More than a million people use the greenways in Raleigh every...
Fayetteville leaders break ground on $11.5 million tennis facility, plan to open courts in 2023
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fayetteville leaders broke ground Friday morning on a new tennis center. City leaders participated in a groundbreaking ceremony at 1300 Bragg Blvd. The 6,594-square-foot center will feature 15 tennis courts, one of which will be used as a championship competition court, four pickleball courts, locker rooms, a lounge, a learning area and a pro shop. As an attraction for beginners, amateurs and professionals, the $11.5 million facility will serve youth and adult tennis programs for both instruction and competition.
Fayetteville native thrilled to be working on set of Hocus Pocus 2
A Fayetteville native is living it up behind the scenes of the new movie Hocus Pocus 2!. Diamond McCall says the film isn't her first major production. However, it is her first on-screen credit. She talked with WRAL News about her work, including styling actors Whitney Peak and Sam Richardson's...
