The open date can’t save NC State’s season but the Wolfpack might be able to use the time off to salvage it. The loss at Clemson on Oct. 1 spoiled NC State’s ACC title dreams. The injury to star quarterback Devin Leary a week later in a win over Florida State made it worse and now the season is on the brink of the abyss after a road loss to Syracuse last Saturday.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO