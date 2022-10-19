ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Mitchell scores 32 points, Cavaliers roll past Bulls 128-96

CHICAGO (AP) — No Cavaliers player had opened a season with back-to-back 30-point games, not even LeBron James, until now. That he became the first to do so was all well and good to Donovan Mitchell. More important to him was Cleveland getting its first win. Mitchell scored 32 points, and the Cavaliers made it look easy, pounding the Bulls 128-96 Saturday night in Chicago’s home opener. “It’s definitely an honor,” he said. “I’m blessed to be able to do that. Hopefully, I can continue to build and do more. I’m just doing what’s asked of me.”
CHICAGO, IL
WRAL News

Conference titles on the line in Week 10 of HSOT Live

Raleigh, N.C. — Week ten of the high school football season in North Carolina kicks off on Friday night and HighSchoolOT Live presented by Breeze Thru Markets is back this season with live coverage of high school football across North Carolina. What is HighSchoolOT Live? If you're a fan...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
67K+
Followers
72K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy