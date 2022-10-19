ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit

Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Nevada voters weigh state version of Equal Rights Amendment

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada voters are deciding whether to adopt an Equal Rights Amendment in their state constitution, a sweeping update that would guarantee equal rights to people who have historically been marginalized. Question 1 would amend Nevada’s Constitution to ensure equal rights for all, “regardless of race,...
NEVADA STATE
SFGate

California Realtors apologize for role in racist housing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Association of Realtors is apologizing for its role in pushing policies that drove racial segregation in the state, decades after the group put its money behind a proposition that overturned the state’s first fair housing law. During a press conference Friday, leaders...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy