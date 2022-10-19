Read full article on original website
ActionIQ Introduces CX Hub for Acquisition Marketing
ActionIQ, the provider of customer experience (CX) solutions that deliver actionable insight from customer data, announced its CX Hub for Acquisition Marketing, a powerful solution that allows advertisers and marketers to prospect and acquire new customers in a world without third-party cookies. As a result, brands can sunset their data...
River Island Selects Scandit to Transform EX, CX In-Store
Scandit, the smart data capture company, announced it has been selected by River Island as part of its plans to modernise store operations. The UK high street fashion retailer has issued each store associate a Scandit-enabled Samsung Galaxy XCover rugged smartphone, equipped with Microsoft Teams to replace shared hardware-based scanning devices.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Launches In-House Retail Media Agency Westfield Rise
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW), the developer and operator of Flagship retail and lifestyle destinations, announces the launch of Westfield Rise, an in-house media, brand experience and data partnerships agency. The agency will serve as a one-stop-shop for brands and media-buyers to create innovative and measurable campaigns across URW’s platform of best-in-class retail...
